ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event

THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WE ARE PRESENTING:

In commemoration of ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15 year milestone, the company is thrilled to announce the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award for the very first time in its history. “The recipient is a decorated Canadian figure who has exemplified true global leadership as well as shown by example, how to honour one’s Country and one’s culture at the highest levels, while continuing to serve with humility“, said ANOKHI MEDIA’s CEO, Raj Girn.

The Hon. Harjit Singh Sajjan, Canada’s Minister of National Defence will be presented with ‘The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Presented For Global Empowerment In The Advancement Of Leadership’. The award is brought to you by Canada’s most awarded air cargo airline, Cargojet.





Minister Sajjan will be providing a video acceptance speech and opening the Summit during the day with a few words of encouragement around the “ANOKHI EMPOWER ME” campaign. Raj Grewal, Member of Parliament for Brampton East, will be receiving the award on stage on behalf of the Minister.