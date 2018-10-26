Culture & Lifestyle / ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event

Farah Khan

by  

Guys, ONLY ONE WEEK TO GO!!

All of us at ANOKHI MEDIA are thrilled to announce the third and final group of personalities that will be attending the 15th anniversary event on November 3rd, 2018 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, a milestone being marked by the EMPOWER ME Campaign in support of the not-for-profit organization, Free-Them. Full details can be seen at the event’s official website: www.AnokhiAwards.com.

 

HERE IS A RECAP OF WHAT THE EVENT IS GOING TO BE:
ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event is taking place in two segments:
DAY EVENT
9:00am – 5:30pm | Doors Open: 9:00am | Summit Begins: 10:00am (must register between 9:00 am and 10:00 am for entry)

The ANOKHI POWER Awards 2018 + The ANOKHI POWER Summit 2018

  • 1st Ever Livestreamed Daytime Awards Show
  • Intimate On-Stage Panel & Fireside Conversations With Some Of The Power List Personalities + Q&A
  • Lunch + Snacks + Featured Drink Included
  • Cash Bar On Site
  • Networking Opportunities
  • Attire: Business Casual | 18+
NIGHT EVENT
9:00pm – 1:00am | 9:00pm – 11:00pm Red Carpet | 11:00pm – 12pm Live Musical Performances (must register between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm for entry)

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018

  • Red Carpet Media Reception
  • Live Musical Performances With Deejays
  • Food Station + Featured Drink Included
  • Cash Bar On Site
  • Theme: Diwali Masquerade | 21+
Full Event Program Can Be Accessed HERE. Tickets are available HERE.

 

THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WE ARE PRESENTING:

In commemoration of ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15 year milestone, the company is thrilled to announce the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award for the very first time in its history. “The recipient is a decorated Canadian figure who has exemplified true global leadership as well as shown by example, how to honour one’s Country and one’s culture at the highest levels, while continuing to serve with humility“, said ANOKHI MEDIA’s CEO, Raj Girn.

The Hon. Harjit Singh Sajjan, Canada’s Minister of National Defence will be presented with ‘The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Presented For Global Empowerment In The Advancement Of Leadership’. The award is brought to you by Canada’s most awarded air cargo airline, Cargojet.

 

Minister Sajjan will be providing a video acceptance speech and opening the Summit during the day with a few words of encouragement around the “ANOKHI EMPOWER ME” campaign. Raj Grewal, Member of Parliament for Brampton East, will be receiving the award on stage on behalf of the Minister.

AND HERE IS OUR FINAL ATTENDANCE ANNOUNCEMENT:
 
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPEAKERS, HOSTS & PERFORMERS:
 

THE EVENT VENUE & HOTEL ACCOMODATION DISCOUNT:
The event is taking place at one of Toronto’s premier conference venues, the Sheraton Centre Hotel, 123 Queen Street, Toronto, where a special hotel accommodation discount has also been arranged for out of town guests. To utilize the discount, guests can contact reservations at: 1888.627.7175, and use the code 1K01AB.

 

THE ATTENDANCE OPTIONS:

We are running out of tickets fast, our top category is already fully booked! Don’t miss out.

The public have 4 options to attend the event:

– The VVIP “Everything” Package (THIS IS NOW SOLD OUT!): $250 per person (Day & Night Events with VVIP Access)
– The VIP “All-Day” Package: $150 per person  (Day & Night Events)
– The General “Summit” Package: $130 per person (Day Events Only)
– The General “Power Ball” Package: $35 per person (Night Event Only)

***ANOKHI MEDIA is providing a 20% off special “fan” rate discount for the purchase of 4 or more tickets in any of the 4 mentioned packages***

Ticket will be available for purchase HERE till November 2nd, 5 pm EST or till quantities last.

THE SPONSORS & PARTNERS:
ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to have the invaluable support of its sponsors and partners:

Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA
Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto
Charity Partner: Free-Them
Sponsors/Speakers & VVIP Breakfast + Crusader Summit Segment Bought To You By: T-Fal
Music & Glamour Summit Segments Brought To You By: The Gupta Group
Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet
Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events
Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment
Decor Sponsor: Illuminite Event Rentals
Public Relations By: Media Works
Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy
Make-Up Product Sponsor: Shiseido
Hair Product Sponsor: Fiorio
Featured Mocktail Sponsor: Rubicon Exotic Juice Drinks
Fusion Canapes Bar Sponsor: Chef Harminder
Sweets Bar Sponsor: Cake-Olicious
Booth Sponsor: JB Party Hall
Talent Gift Sponsor: L’Oréal Paris
Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, SuhaagBrown Girl Magazine, DissDash
Promotional Partners: Besharam, Bollywood Monster MashupJingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic
The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV
Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV
Branding Concept & Senior Marketing Design Team: AnEntity Inc
Marketing Design Team: 4 Eyed Media
Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions
Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

INTERESTED IN BEING A SPONSORSHIP FOR THIS EVENT?
Contact Sponsorships@AnokhiMedia.com

Don’t forget to join the buzz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook:
#AnokhiPowerList18 #AnokhiPowerSummit18 #AnokhiPowerAwards18 #AnokhiPowerBall18
 
FOR FULL EVENT DETAILS: 

And finally, just a reminder, tickets are going by fast! To avoid dissapointment CLICK HERE.
Farah Khan

