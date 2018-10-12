Culture & Lifestyle / Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event

Culture & Lifestyle Oct 12, 2018

Farah Khan

by  

For music lovers – Jay Sean! Raghav! For makeup lovers – Tamanna Roashan! And for the business savvy folks – Manjit Minhas! Do we have your attention yet?

FOR TICKETS CLICK HERE.

We are super excited to announce the first group of personalities who will be attending our 15th Anniversary Event on November 3rd, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto. This milestone is being marked by the EMPOWER ME Campaign in support of the not-for-profit organization, Free-Them. Full details can be seen at the event’s official website: https://www.anokhiawards.com.

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EVENT:
ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event is taking place in two segments:

DAY EVENT
9:00am – 5:30pm | Doors Open: 9:00am | Summit Begins: 10:00am

The ANOKHI POWER Awards 2018 + The ANOKHI POWER Summit 2018

  • 1st Ever Livestreamed Daytime Awards Show
  • Intimate On-Stage Panel & Fireside Conversations With Some Of The Power List Personalities + Q&A
  • Lunch + Snacks + Featured Drinks Included
  • Cash Bar On Site
  • Networking Opportunities
  • Attire: Business Casual | 18+
NIGHT EVENT
9:00pm – 1:00am | 9:00pm – 11:00pm Red Carpet | 11:00pm – 12pm Live Musical Performances

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018

  • Red Carpet Media Reception
  • Live Musical Performances With Deejays
  • Food Stations + Featured Drinks Included
  • Cash Bar On Site
  • Theme: Diwali Masquerade | 21+
Come join us while we celebrate DIWALI in style with the MASQUERADE THEMED BALL. Bring out your best outfit, as we will be giving out 5 prizes in these categories: Most Glamorous Mask | Most Innovative Mask | Best Dressed Female | Best Dressed Male | Craziest Outfit

Full Event Program Can Be Accessed HERE.

THE ATTENDING PERSONALITIES:
We are honored to have the following speakers and performers on board for the event!
Keep checking www.AnokhiAwards.com for celebrity attendance updates. FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW – ‘The ANOKHI POWER List 2018’:
Our much-anticipated ‘The ANOKHI POWER List 2018’ was launched last week, to honor 50 of today’s most successful global South Asians personalities that have changed the landscape throughout the past 15 years of the brand’s celebration of the South Asian diaspora. Over the course of 30 days leading up to the anniversary event, 50 of these key profiles are being time-released (1-2 daily) on www.AnokhiPowerList2018.AnokhiMedia.com, a salute to their inspirational success stories and tremendous positive impact on the industry and society. Select few will also be attending The ANOKHI Summit & Awards 2018, as well as The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 on November 3rd, 2018.  
Check out the profiles that have already been released HERE.


THE EVENT VENUE & HOTEL ACCOMODATION DISCOUNT:
The event is taking place at one of Toronto’s premier conference venues, the Sheraton Centre Hotel, 123 Queen Street, Toronto, where a special hotel accommodation discount has also been arranged for out of town guests. To utilize the discount, guests can contact reservations at: 1888.627.7175, and use the code 1K01AB.
THE ATTENDANCE OPTIONS:
If you have not already bought your tickets, here is what you need to know:

– The VVIP “Everything” Package: $250 per person (Day & Night Events with VVIP Access)
– The VIP “All-Day” Package: $150 per person  (Day & Night Events)
– The General “Summit” Package: $130 per person (Day Events Only)
– The General “Power Ball” Package: $35 per person (Night Event Only)

***Coming with a large group? ANOKHI MEDIA is providing a 20% off special “fan” rate discount for the purchase of 4 or more tickets in any of the 4 mentioned packages***

Ticket will be available for purchase HERE till November 2nd, 5 pm EST or till quantities last.

MEDIA ACCREDITATION:
Media Accreditation to attend the Summit/Awards and/or the Ball, can be accessed by filling out and submitting a form that is available HERE.

THE SPONSORS & PARTNERS:
ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to have the invaluable support of its sponsors and partners:

Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA
Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto
Charity Partner: Free-Them
Sponsors/Speakers & VVIP Breakfast + Crusader Summit Segment Bought To You By: T-Fal
Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet
Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events
Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment
Summit + Ball Animations: Philip Studios
Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy
Featured Mocktail Sponsor: Rubicon Exotic Juice Drinks
Booth Sponsor: JB Party Hall
Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash
Promotional Partners: Besharam, Bollywood Monster MashupJingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic
The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV
Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV
Branding Concept & Senior Marketing Design Team: AnEntity Inc
Marketing Design Team: 4 Eyed Media
Public Relations By: Media Works
Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions
Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES:
Contact Sponsorships@AnokhiMedia.com

Don’t forget to join the buzz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook:
#AnokhiPowerList18 #AnokhiPowerSummit18 #AnokhiPowerAwards18 #AnokhiPowerBall18
 
FOR FULL EVENT DETAILS: 

And finally, just a reminder, tickets are going by fast! To avoid dissapointment CLICK HERE.
Farah Khan

Farah Khan

Author

Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI’s online presence a...

