Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event

We are super excited to announce the second group of personalities that will be attending the 15th anniversary event on November 3rd, 2018 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, a milestone being marked by the EMPOWER ME Campaign in support of the not-for-profit organization, Free-Them. Check out the full details here: www.AnokhiAwards.com.
 
THE EVENT:
ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event is taking place in two segments:

Come join us while we celebrate DIWALI in style with the MASQUERADE THEMED BALL. Bring out your best outfit, as we will be giving out 5 prizes in these categories: Most Glamorous Mask | Most Innovative Mask | Best Dressed Female | Best Dressed Male | Craziest Outfit

Full Event Program Can Be Accessed HERE. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.
 
ANNOUNCING OUR SECOND BATCH OF PERSONALITIES THAT ARE ATTENDING THE EVENT:
 
The ANOKHI POWER Summit 2018: SEGMENT HOSTS:
 The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018: PERFORMERS:
AND DON’T FORGET OUR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPEAKERS, HOSTS & PERFORMERS:
 
 
We will be announcing more attending speakers in the next few weeks. All updates can be accessed here: www.AnokhiAwards.com .

THE EVENT VENUE & HOTEL ACCOMODATION DISCOUNT:
The event is taking place at one of Toronto’s premier conference venues, the Sheraton Centre Hotel, 123 Queen Street, Toronto, where a special hotel accommodation discount has also been arranged for out of town guests. To utilize the discount, guests can contact reservations at: 1888.627.7175, and use the code 1K01AB by October 24th, 2018.
THE ATTENDANCE OPTIONS:

The public have 4 options to attend the event:

– The VVIP “Everything” Package: $250 per person (Day & Night Events with VVIP Access)
– The VIP “All-Day” Package: $150 per person  (Day & Night Events)
– The General “Summit” Package: $130 per person (Day Events Only)
– The General “Power Ball” Package: $35 per person (Night Event Only)

***ANOKHI MEDIA is providing a 20% off special “fan” rate discount for the purchase of 4 or more tickets in any of the 4 mentioned packages***

Ticket will be available for purchase HERE till November 2nd, 5 pm EST or till quantities last.

THE SPONSORS & PARTNERS:
ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to have the invaluable support of its sponsors and partners:

Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA
Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto
Charity Partner: Free-Them
Sponsors/Speakers & VVIP Breakfast + Crusader Summit Segment Bought To You By: T-Fal

Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet
Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events

Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment
Decor Sponsor: Illuminite Event Rentals
Public Relations By: Media Works
Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy
Make-Up Product Sponsor: Shiseido
Hair Product Sponsor: Fiorio
Featured Mocktail Sponsor: Rubicon Exotic Juice Drinks
Fusion Canapes Bar Sponsor: Chef Harminder
Sweets Bar Sponsor: Cake-Olicious
Booth Sponsor: JB Party Hall
Talent Gift Sponsor: L’Oréal Paris
Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, SuhaagBrown Girl Magazine, DissDash
Promotional Partners: Besharam, Bollywood Monster MashupJingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic
The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV
Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV
Branding Concept & Senior Marketing Design Team: AnEntity Inc
Marketing Design Team: 4 Eyed Media
Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions
Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

INTERESTED IN BEING A SPONSORSHIP FOR THIS EVENT?
Contact Sponsorships@AnokhiMedia.com

Don’t forget to join the buzz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook:
#AnokhiPowerList18 #AnokhiPowerSummit18 #AnokhiPowerAwards18 #AnokhiPowerBall18
 
FOR FULL EVENT DETAILS: 

And finally, just a reminder, tickets are going by fast! To avoid dissapointment CLICK HERE.
