Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Event
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 19, 2018
Come join us while we celebrate DIWALI in style with the MASQUERADE THEMED BALL. Bring out your best outfit, as we will be giving out 5 prizes in these categories: Most Glamorous Mask | Most Innovative Mask | Best Dressed Female | Best Dressed Male | Craziest Outfit
THE EVENT VENUE & HOTEL ACCOMODATION DISCOUNT:
The public have 4 options to attend the event:
– The VVIP “Everything” Package: $250 per person (Day & Night Events with VVIP Access)
– The VIP “All-Day” Package: $150 per person (Day & Night Events)
– The General “Summit” Package: $130 per person (Day Events Only)
– The General “Power Ball” Package: $35 per person (Night Event Only)
***ANOKHI MEDIA is providing a 20% off special “fan” rate discount for the purchase of 4 or more tickets in any of the 4 mentioned packages***
THE SPONSORS & PARTNERS:
Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA
Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto
Charity Partner: Free-Them
Sponsors/Speakers & VVIP Breakfast + Crusader Summit Segment Bought To You By: T-Fal
Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet
Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events
Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment
Decor Sponsor: Illuminite Event Rentals
Public Relations By: Media Works
Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy
Make-Up Product Sponsor: Shiseido
Hair Product Sponsor: Fiorio
Featured Mocktail Sponsor: Rubicon Exotic Juice Drinks
Fusion Canapes Bar Sponsor: Chef Harminder
Sweets Bar Sponsor: Cake-Olicious
Booth Sponsor: JB Party Hall
Talent Gift Sponsor: L’Oréal Paris
Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Suhaag, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash
Promotional Partners: Besharam, Bollywood Monster Mashup, Jingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic
The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV
Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV
Branding Concept & Senior Marketing Design Team: AnEntity Inc
Marketing Design Team: 4 Eyed Media
Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions
Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live
INTERESTED IN BEING A SPONSORSHIP FOR THIS EVENT?
Contact Sponsorships@
And finally, just a reminder, tickets are going by fast! To avoid dissapointment CLICK HERE.
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
