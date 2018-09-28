ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 28, 2018
We have got some great news for you! We have kick started our 15th anniversary event campaign with the launch of the official event website; https://www.AnokhiAwards.com, where the event’s full program (taking place on Saturday November 3rd, 2018 in Toronto) is available, as well as its first batch of sponsors/partners, and attendance options for media and the public. And did we mention, tickets are now on sale! Check out the deets below.
THE EVENT THEME:
For the first time in the company’s history, ANOKHI MEDIA will be bringing together it’s entire portfolio of brands in The ANOKHI EMPOWER ME Campaign, to mark a 15-year milestone across their content, social, influencer, e-marketing, and event platforms. They will be presenting a retrospective on key personalities from the South Asian community who’s contribution to global society over the same 15 years, has had a tremendously positive impact on industry and society, thus empowering current and future generations to strive for and accomplish a more inclusive and diverse future of change makers.
THE EVENT VENUE:
The celebration is taking place at one of Toronto’s premier conference venues, the Sheraton Centre Hotel, 123 Queen Street, Toronto, in the beautiful Dominion Ballroom on the 2nd floor. Coming to join us from out of town? Fret not, we have arranged for a special hotel accommodation discount just for you! Details will available on our event site soon, so stay tuned.
PROGRAM SYNOPSIS:
And here is what you need to know about the day’s program.
9.00am – 5.30pm: The ANOKHI POWER Summit/Awards
Awards Presentations, Panel Discussions, And Fireside Chats With Prominent Personalities In Business, Technology, Media, Film/Tv/Theatre, Music, Glamour, And Crusader – the whole shebang!
Networking Breakfast & Lunch, Snacks & Cocktails/Mocktails Included (In Certain Packages As Listed Below)
Cash Bar Onsite
Minimum Age Of Entry: 18 Years
Attire: Business Casual
9.00pm – 1.00am: The ANOKHI POWER Ball
Bollywood Masquerade Party With Red Carpet Media Reception, Live Musical Artists, Deejay, Dancers & More!
Snacks & Cocktails/Mocktails Included (9.00pm – 11.00pm)
Cash Bar Onsite
Minimum age of entry: 21 years
Attire: Bring it!!!!!
Check out the full program details HERE.
Photos From ANOKHI MEDIA’s Previous Events
TICKET PACKAGES:
We have come up with 4 ticket packages, to help you pick how you would like to attend best:
The VVIP “Everything” Package:
9.00am – 5.30pm: Power Summit/Awards Includes:
Front Section Seating + Speakers/Sponsors Reserved Breakfast Buffet + Tea/Coffee + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite
9.00pm – 1.00am: Bollywood Masquerade Ball Includes:
Access To Reserved VVIP Lounge + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite
The VIP “All-Day” Package:
9.00am – 5.30pm: Power Summit/Awards Includes:
Middle Section Seating + Tea/Coffee + Featured Cocktail + Mocktail/Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite
9.00pm – 1.00am: Bollywood Masquerade Ball Includes:
Access To General Section + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite
The General “Summit” Package:
9.00am – 5.30pm: Power Summit/Awards Includes:
Rear Section Seating + Tea/Coffee + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite
The General “Ball” Package:
9.00pm – 1.00am: Bollywood Masquerade Ball Includes:
Access To General Section + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite
Coming with a big group? We are happy to to offer you a 20% off special “fan” rate discount for the purchase of 4 or more tickets in any of the 4 mentioned packages!! So come on down and bring your family and friends, and have a blast!
Tickets are now available for purchase HERE.
CELEBRITIES & PERFORMERS:
We have some great names joining us this year. They will be announced very soon, just some patience required 😉
THE SPONSORS & PARTNERS:
ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to announce the invaluable support of its first batch of sponsors and partners:
Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA
Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto
Charity Partner: Free-Them
Sponsors/Speakers & VVIP Breakfast + Crusader Summit Segment Bought To You By: T-Fal
Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet
Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events
Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment
Summit + Ball Animations: Philip Studios
Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy
Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash
Promotional Partners: Jingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic
The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV
Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV
Branding: AnEntity Inc.
Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions
Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: Contact Sponsorships@AnokhiMedia.com
Join the buzz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook:
#AnokhiPowerList18, #AnokhiPowerSummit18, #AnokhiPowerAwards18, #AnokhiPowerBall18
TO STAY ON TOP OF ALL EVENT DETAILS, KEEP VISITING: www.AnokhiAwards.com.
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI’s online presence a...
COMMENTS
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
-
From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World
-
Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets
-
It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide
-
Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers
-
There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles
-
Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
-
Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
-
End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands
-
Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration
-
They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic
-
Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity Fireside Chat & First Batch Of Sponsors Announced
-
Why Is Body Shaming Such A Strong Part Of South Asian Culture?
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity, Influencer & Expert Roster Of Personalities Announced
-
Curry In A Hurry! From Continent To Continent We Taste Different Curries Of The World
-
Don't Go Broke Brunching With Our Budget-Friendly Brunch Recipes
-
ANOKHI's First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available
-
Shocking Reasons Why Child Marriages Are On The Decline In India
-
The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
-
Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
-
Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018
-
#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
-
DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
-
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
-
DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
-
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe
-
DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday
-
India's Supreme Court Abolishes Practice Of 'Instant Divorce'
-
Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
-
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!