ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced

We have got some great news for you! We have kick started our 15th anniversary event campaign with the launch of the official event website; https://www.AnokhiAwards.com, where the event’s full program (taking place on Saturday November 3rd, 2018 in Toronto) is available, as well as its first batch of sponsors/partners, and attendance options for media and the public. And did we mention, tickets are now on sale! Check out the deets below.

THE EVENT THEME:

For the first time in the company’s history, ANOKHI MEDIA will be bringing together it’s entire portfolio of brands in The ANOKHI EMPOWER ME Campaign, to mark a 15-year milestone across their content, social, influencer, e-marketing, and event platforms. They will be presenting a retrospective on key personalities from the South Asian community who’s contribution to global society over the same 15 years, has had a tremendously positive impact on industry and society, thus empowering current and future generations to strive for and accomplish a more inclusive and diverse future of change makers.

THE EVENT VENUE:

The celebration is taking place at one of Toronto’s premier conference venues, the Sheraton Centre Hotel, 123 Queen Street, Toronto, in the beautiful Dominion Ballroom on the 2nd floor. Coming to join us from out of town? Fret not, we have arranged for a special hotel accommodation discount just for you! Details will available on our event site soon, so stay tuned.

PROGRAM SYNOPSIS:

And here is what you need to know about the day’s program.

9.00am – 5.30pm: The ANOKHI POWER Summit/Awards

Awards Presentations, Panel Discussions, And Fireside Chats With Prominent Personalities In Business, Technology, Media, Film/Tv/Theatre, Music, Glamour, And Crusader – the whole shebang!

Networking Breakfast & Lunch, Snacks & Cocktails/Mocktails Included (In Certain Packages As Listed Below)

Cash Bar Onsite

Minimum Age Of Entry: 18 Years

Attire: Business Casual

9.00pm – 1.00am: The ANOKHI POWER Ball

Bollywood Masquerade Party With Red Carpet Media Reception, Live Musical Artists, Deejay, Dancers & More!

Snacks & Cocktails/Mocktails Included (9.00pm – 11.00pm)

Cash Bar Onsite

Minimum age of entry: 21 years

Attire: Bring it!!!!!

Check out the full program details HERE.

Photos From ANOKHI MEDIA’s Previous Events

TICKET PACKAGES:

We have come up with 4 ticket packages, to help you pick how you would like to attend best:

The VVIP “Everything” Package:

9.00am – 5.30pm: Power Summit/Awards Includes:

Front Section Seating + Speakers/Sponsors Reserved Breakfast Buffet + Tea/Coffee + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks

Cash Bar Onsite

9.00pm – 1.00am: Bollywood Masquerade Ball Includes:

Access To Reserved VVIP Lounge + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks

Cash Bar Onsite

The VIP “All-Day” Package:

9.00am – 5.30pm: Power Summit/Awards Includes:

Middle Section Seating + Tea/Coffee + Featured Cocktail + Mocktail/Sponsored Snacks

Cash Bar Onsite

9.00pm – 1.00am: Bollywood Masquerade Ball Includes:

Access To General Section + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks

Cash Bar Onsite

The General “Summit” Package:

9.00am – 5.30pm: Power Summit/Awards Includes:

Rear Section Seating + Tea/Coffee + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks

Cash Bar Onsite

The General “Ball” Package:

9.00pm – 1.00am: Bollywood Masquerade Ball Includes:

Access To General Section + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks

Cash Bar Onsite

Coming with a big group? We are happy to to offer you a 20% off special “fan” rate discount for the purchase of 4 or more tickets in any of the 4 mentioned packages!! So come on down and bring your family and friends, and have a blast!

Tickets are now available for purchase HERE.

CELEBRITIES & PERFORMERS:

We have some great names joining us this year. They will be announced very soon, just some patience required 😉

THE SPONSORS & PARTNERS:

ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to announce the invaluable support of its first batch of sponsors and partners:

Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA

Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto

Charity Partner: Free-Them

Sponsors/Speakers & VVIP Breakfast + Crusader Summit Segment Bought To You By: T-Fal

Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet

Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events

Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment

Summit + Ball Animations: Philip Studios

Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy

Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash

Promotional Partners: Jingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic

The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV

Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV

Branding: AnEntity Inc.

Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions

Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: Contact Sponsorships@AnokhiMedia.com

Join the buzz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook:

#AnokhiPowerList18, #AnokhiPowerSummit18, #AnokhiPowerAwards18, #AnokhiPowerBall18

TO STAY ON TOP OF ALL EVENT DETAILS, KEEP VISITING: www.AnokhiAwards.com.