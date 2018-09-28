Culture & Lifestyle / ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced

Sep 28, 2018

Farah Khan

by  

We have got some great news for you! We have kick started our 15th anniversary event campaign with the launch of the official event website; https://www.AnokhiAwards.com, where the event’s full program (taking place on Saturday November 3rd, 2018 in Toronto) is available, as well as its first batch of sponsors/partners, and attendance options for media and the public. And did we mention, tickets are now on sale! Check out the deets below.

THE EVENT THEME:
For the first time in the company’s history, ANOKHI MEDIA will be bringing together it’s entire portfolio of brands in The ANOKHI EMPOWER ME Campaign, to mark a 15-year milestone across their content, social, influencer, e-marketing, and event platforms. They will be presenting a retrospective on key personalities from the South Asian community who’s contribution to global society over the same 15 years, has had a tremendously positive impact on industry and society, thus empowering current and future generations to strive for and accomplish a more inclusive and diverse future of change makers.

THE EVENT VENUE:
The celebration is taking place at one of Toronto’s premier conference venues, the Sheraton Centre Hotel, 123 Queen Street, Toronto, in the beautiful Dominion Ballroom on the 2nd floor. Coming to join us from out of town? Fret not, we have arranged for a special hotel accommodation discount just for you! Details will available on our event site soon, so stay tuned.

PROGRAM SYNOPSIS:

And here is what you need to know about the day’s program.

9.00am – 5.30pm: The ANOKHI POWER Summit/Awards
Awards Presentations, Panel Discussions, And Fireside Chats With Prominent Personalities In Business, Technology, Media, Film/Tv/Theatre, Music, Glamour, And Crusader – the whole shebang!
Networking Breakfast & Lunch, Snacks & Cocktails/Mocktails Included (In Certain Packages As Listed Below)
Cash Bar Onsite
Minimum Age Of Entry: 18 Years
Attire: Business Casual

9.00pm – 1.00am: The ANOKHI POWER Ball
Bollywood Masquerade Party With Red Carpet Media Reception, Live Musical Artists, Deejay, Dancers & More!
Snacks & Cocktails/Mocktails Included (9.00pm – 11.00pm)
Cash Bar Onsite
Minimum age of entry: 21 years
Attire: Bring it!!!!!

Check out the full program details HERE.

Photos From ANOKHI MEDIA’s Previous Events

TICKET PACKAGES:

We have come up with 4 ticket packages, to help you pick how you would like to attend best:

The VVIP “Everything” Package:
9.00am – 5.30pm: Power Summit/Awards Includes:
Front Section Seating + Speakers/Sponsors Reserved Breakfast Buffet + Tea/Coffee + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite
9.00pm – 1.00am: Bollywood Masquerade Ball Includes:
Access To Reserved VVIP Lounge + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite

The VIP “All-Day” Package:
9.00am – 5.30pm: Power Summit/Awards Includes:
Middle Section Seating + Tea/Coffee + Featured Cocktail + Mocktail/Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite
9.00pm – 1.00am: Bollywood Masquerade Ball Includes:
Access To General Section + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite

The General “Summit” Package:
9.00am – 5.30pm: Power Summit/Awards Includes:
Rear Section Seating + Tea/Coffee + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite

The General “Ball” Package:
9.00pm – 1.00am: Bollywood Masquerade Ball Includes:
Access To General Section + Featured Cocktail/Mocktail + Sponsored Snacks
Cash Bar Onsite

Coming with a big group? We are happy to to offer you a 20% off special “fan” rate discount for the purchase of 4 or more tickets in any of the 4 mentioned packages!! So come on down and bring your family and friends, and have a blast!

Tickets are now available for purchase HERE.

CELEBRITIES & PERFORMERS:
We have some great names joining us this year. They will be announced very soon, just some patience required 😉

THE SPONSORS & PARTNERS:
ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to announce the invaluable support of its first batch of sponsors and partners:

Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA
Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto
Charity Partner: Free-Them
Sponsors/Speakers & VVIP Breakfast + Crusader Summit Segment Bought To You By: T-Fal
Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet
Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events
Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment
Summit + Ball Animations: Philip Studios
Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy
Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash
Promotional Partners: Jingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic
The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV
Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV
Branding: AnEntity Inc.
Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions
Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: Contact Sponsorships@AnokhiMedia.com

Join the buzz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook:
#AnokhiPowerList18, #AnokhiPowerSummit18, #AnokhiPowerAwards18, #AnokhiPowerBall18

TO STAY ON TOP OF ALL EVENT DETAILS, KEEP VISITING: www.AnokhiAwards.com.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan

Author

Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI’s online presence a...

Culture & Lifestyle

