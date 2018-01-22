Anokhi Buzz / Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year!

Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year!

Anokhi Buzz Jan 22, 2018

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

Step into 2018 with our list of must-have tech gadgets for the New Year! 

 

Nokia 1

Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year
Photo Credit: www.digit.in

Price: $99 USD

Features: The price of this smartphone is a sure selling point, and so is the simplicity. This device is for everyone who wants a phone that offers basic options. The phone runs on Android Go, which will allow it to have fewer apps and the ability to delete items you don’t want. The phone’s screen will offer 720 HD resolution, and the memory options offer 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.

Sony Xperia XZ Pro

Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year
Photo Credit: www.digitaltrends.com

Price: $933 USD

Features: This smartphone’s specifications include a 5.7” screen with a stellar 4K display. The phone will also run on a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Camera capabilities include an 18 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP secondary sensor. The memory features will allow 6 GB of RAM and an additional 128 GB of internal storage.

Huawei Mate 10

Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year
Photo Credit: www.extremetech.com

Price: $825 USD

Features: This smartphone is expected to be released in the United States this month in a regular and Pro version. This phone aims to rival other top brands in terms of design and expected features. The regular model has a 5.0” screen, and the pro version has a 6” screen with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. Camera options include a 12 MP front camera and a 20 MP rear camera.

Lenovo Miix 630

Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year
Photo Credit: www.windowscentral.com

Price: $799 USD

Features: At only 2.93 pounds, this tablet is lightweight and already includes a keyboard and stylus. It comes equipped with a 12.3” screen that offers 4K resolution. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-a-chip processor with Adreno 540 graphics. Memory capabilities include 4 GB of RAM and 64–256 GB of additional storage. The tablet also offers an impressive 20-hour battery life.

 Main Image Photo Credit: www.extremetech.com

Maresah Dharmoo

Maresah Dharmoo

Author

Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....

