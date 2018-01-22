Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year!
Anokhi Buzz Jan 22, 2018
Step into 2018 with our list of must-have tech gadgets for the New Year!
Price: $99 USD
Features: The price of this smartphone is a sure selling point, and so is the simplicity. This device is for everyone who wants a phone that offers basic options. The phone runs on Android Go, which will allow it to have fewer apps and the ability to delete items you don’t want. The phone’s screen will offer 720 HD resolution, and the memory options offer 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.
Price: $933 USD
Features: This smartphone’s specifications include a 5.7” screen with a stellar 4K display. The phone will also run on a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Camera capabilities include an 18 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP secondary sensor. The memory features will allow 6 GB of RAM and an additional 128 GB of internal storage.
Price: $825 USD
Features: This smartphone is expected to be released in the United States this month in a regular and Pro version. This phone aims to rival other top brands in terms of design and expected features. The regular model has a 5.0” screen, and the pro version has a 6” screen with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. Camera options include a 12 MP front camera and a 20 MP rear camera.
Price: $799 USD
Features: At only 2.93 pounds, this tablet is lightweight and already includes a keyboard and stylus. It comes equipped with a 12.3” screen that offers 4K resolution. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-a-chip processor with Adreno 540 graphics. Memory capabilities include 4 GB of RAM and 64–256 GB of additional storage. The tablet also offers an impressive 20-hour battery life.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.extremetech.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
February Bollywood Films You Need To Watch!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Goodies For The Entertainment Lover!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!
-
Our Holiday Beauty Gift Guide 2017: Perfect Picks For The Beauty Geek
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks For Her And Him
-
Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
-
Five Times Aziz Ansari Stole The Show
-
Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
-
Three Reasons Why 'The Florida Project' Is The Best Film Of 2017
-
Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!
-
October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
-
Our Awesome List Of Must-Watch October Bollywood Movies
-
Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
-
Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
-
TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers
-
Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!