ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary

Sep 08, 2018

Farah Khan

ANOKHI MEDIA is turning 15, and we couldn’t be more excited!

The ANOKHI Brand, North America’s leading South Asian entertainment and lifestyle media and events company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 15th anniversary namesake brand campaign to celebrate a milestone year. And we would love for you to join us in this celebration!

After 15 years of providing content and support to the expat South Asian community by means of a glossy magazine, online blog community, multiple video channels and red carpet events, ANOKHI MEDIA is ready to celebrate this milestone year by combining its brand portfolio into one educational, inspiring and entertaining campaign, entitled ‘ANOKHI EMPOWER ME’

We decided to mark this year by honouring the community that we have built, serve, and advocate for, by telling the story of our diaspora that has risen from obscurity to centre-stage during ANOKHI’s tenure” says Founder, President, and CEO, Raj Girn. “For the first time in our history, we will be bringing together our entire portfolio of brands with the launch of The ‘ANOKHI EMPOWER ME’ Campaign, so as to present a 15-year retrospective on some of the key South Asian personalities in Business, Technology, Politics, Crusader(ship), Media, Entertainment, Glamour, and Sports, who have built a trajectory for themselves and through so doing, have managed to empower their community, society, and the world.

HERE IS WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM THE ‘ANOKHI EMPOWER ME’ CAMPAIGN:

ONLINE: THE ANOKHI POWER LIST 2018
Launching Thursday October 4th, 2018 | 30 Day Time-Release
50 Stories Of Today’s Most Empowered Global South Asians Will Be Live On A Dedicated Website.
#AnokhiPowerList18

AWARDS: THE ANOKHI POWER AWARDS 2018
Taking Place During The Summit
1st Ever Livestreamed Daytime Awards Show To Mark Global Empowerment.
#AnokhiPowerAwards18

T.A.P.E.: THE ANOKHI POWER SUMMIT 2018
Saturday November 3rd, 2018 | 9:00am To 5:00pm
Intimate On-Stage Fireside Conversations With Some Of The Power List Personalities.
#AnokhiPowerSummit18

PARTY: THE ANOKHI POWER BALL 2018
Saturday November 3rd, 2018 | 9:30pm To 1:30am
Red Carpet Reception & Live Entertainment With The Glitz, The Glam, And The Power List Personalities.
#AnokhiPowerBall18

CHARITY PARTNER:
ANOKHI MEDIA is thrilled to have partnered up with the not-for-profit organization Free-Them to help fight Human Trafficking. Join us at their 6th Free-Them Walk on September 22nd and donate HERE (every penny helps!). Proceeds will go towards a new supported housing facility for trafficked victims between the ages of 16-24, which will be opened by Covenant House Toronto this Fall. This partnership adds to The ‘ANOKHI EMPOWER ME’ Campaign through a call to action to our community.

Here are a few facts you may not have known, we certainly didn’t:
– Human Trafficking is a 37 billion-dollar per year human trafficking industry, which enslaves 30 million victims worldwide (mostly children and women).
– The average age of entry into forced prostitution in Canada is only 13 years old and an alarming 87% of those trafficked in Canada are Canadians (and not immigrants or illegal aliens as most people think).

VENUE & HOTEL PARTNER:
ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to partner with Toronto’s premier conference hotel, the Sheraton Centre Hotel, which is situated at the heart of the intersection between the financial and entertainment districts in downtown Toronto. The Summit and Ball will take place in the elegant Dominion Ballroom, and hotel guests will be able to take advantage of ANOKHI’s group discount rate for the weekend.

TICKETS will be available for purchase from Monday, September 17th, 2018.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: Contact Sponsorships@AnokhiMedia.com

SPONSORS + SPEAKER ANNOUNCEMENTS: Coming soon!

And don’t forget to join the buzz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook:
#AnokhiPowerList18, #AnokhiPowerSummit18, #AnokhiPowerAwards18, #AnokhiPowerBall18

We hope to see you there, celebrating the South Asian community with us in style!

Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto.

