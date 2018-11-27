2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Gift-Giving Beauty With These Gorgeous Beauty Gift Ideas!

It’s that time of year again — when all the beauty stores are full of beautiful holiday collections! This year, treat your loved ones to sparkling makeup, luxurious skincare and grooming tools that you just can’t live without. From stocking stuffers to standout presents, be a gift-giving beauty with these gorgeous beauty gift ideas!

Makeup

Too Faced Under the Christmas Tree Breakaway Face & Eye Set, $52 CAD

This adorably festive set from Too Faced includes two eyeshadow palettes, one face palette, and a travel-sized Better Than Sex mascara, providing both warm and cool-toned shadows that will look great all year round. And, you get a lot of bang for your buck! This $250 value costs just $52 CAD at Sephora.

Stila All About Lips Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Vault, $85 CAD

Lipstick lovers will absolutely love this set from Stila. Featuring 12 travel-sized shades, this vault includes every liquid lipstick colour you could ever want!

Morphe The Jaclyn Hill Morphe Palette, $49 CAD

Morphe is finally available in Canada, and what better way to celebrate than by gifting the cosmetic company’s most anticipated palette! With 35 shades, this eyeshadow palette covers all your looks.

BeautyCounter Mini Colour Intense Lipstick Vault, $102 CAD

This vault set from BeautyCounter includes eight universal lipstick shades, ranging from nudes to bright pinks and reds, to dark, vampy tones.

Quo Luxe Rose Gold Brush Set, $90 CAD

Not only is this brush set from Quo stunning, but it has also every brush you could need for a full face of makeup. As an added bonus, it comes with a beautiful carrying case, making this a great gift for travel-lovers.

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Precious Stones Collection, $35 CAD

Huda Beauty has expanded her collection of mini eyeshadow palettes with the Precious Stones collection, with each palette themed after a specific stone, like topaz, ruby, and sapphire. Each palette costs $35, making this a great stocking stuffer!

Milk Makeup Meet The Fam Set, $39 CAD

Get a taster for Milk Makeup with this gift set that includes the brand’s best-selling products in mini form. The set includes Kush Mascara, Cooling Water Under-Eye De-Puffer Stick, Watermelon Brightening Serum, Blur Stick Matte Primer, Lip + Cheek in Werk, Highlighter in Lit, and Holographic Highlighter Stick in Supernova.

Skincare

Vichy 48h Natural Hydration Set – Light. $39.95 CAD

Give the gift of hydration with this ultimate gift set from Vichy. The set includes everything you’ll need to beat dry winter skin, including Quenching Mineral Mask, Mineral 89 skin booster, Aqualia Thermal serum, and Aqualia Thermal moisturizer.

Monat Chocolate Crave Boxed Duo, $92 CAD

This might be the most scrumptious body scrub you’ve ever seen. The luxurious Chocolate Crave Body Scrub is full of antioxidants to keep your skin feeling soft and supple. The gift set also comes with a spatula and a shower pouf. Korres Body Butter Deluxe 5-Piece Kit, $36 CAD This Korres gift set includes five gorgeously scented body butters in Sea Lavender, Lily Bouquet, Water Lily, Mulberry Vanilla, and Vanilla Cherry. It Cosmetics It’s Time to Celebrate You!, $68 CAD IT Cosmetics wants to celebrate you with this 4-piece bestselling gift set. The set includes Bye Bye Under Eye Cream, Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara in Super Black, and Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil in Universal Taupe. Clarisonic Mia Smart & Biotherm Holiday Set, $229 CAD

Clarisonic and Biotherm have teamed up for this skin care bundle that includes the Clarisonic Mia Smart, Biotherm Biosource Cleanser, Biotherm Life Plankton Mask, and Biotherm Aquasource Everplump Moisturizer. Gifts For Men Proraso Vintage Tin Shaving Set, $39 CAD Shaving truly is an art form, and this gift set will be perfect for anyone who loves to indulge in a luxurious barbershop shave. The tin includes Pre-Shave Cream, Shaving Cream, and 1After Shave Balm.

Gillette has launched an on-demand subscription service that allows you to get razors and refill blades shipped to your door. Simply choose which razor you want and how often you want to receive the box!

PURE XS EAU DE TOILETTE SPRAY $105 CAD /100ml, $80/50 ml

The latest fragrance for men by Paco Rabanne is a sweet vanilla fragrance with sharp notes of ginger, green apple and bergamot. Middle notes of vanilla, leather and base notes of cedar, wood and cashmere.

PRADA LUNA ROSSA CARBON EAU DE TOILETTE $102 CAD / 100ml

PRADA Luna Rossa Carbon Eau de Toilette is an iconoclastic fougère fragrance that brings together steam-distilled botanicals and synthetics in a mix that is full of energy.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Mâle Limited Edition Eau de Toilette Holiday Collector $108 CAD / 12ml

Jean Paul Gaultier Classique Limited Edition Eau de Parfum Holiday Collector $128 CAD/100ml

Created in the 90s Jean Paul Gaultier’s iconic fragrance collections are back with special holiday edition snow globes for both men and women!

With all these fabulous holiday collections fresh for picking, get ready to let your loved ones sparkle!