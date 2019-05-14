3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
Beauty & Grooming May 14, 2019
For us South Asian beauties, our locks are our personal crowns because they tend to err on the side of lustrous and dark. However come warmer temperatures when humidity and heat are omnipresent can anything be done to maintain our manes’ lustre… the answer is yes! 3 Trusted Tweaks To Keep Your Locks Luscious This Spring
South Asian women are renowned for their beautiful hair, which comes in all types (straight, wavy and curly) and all shades of brown which range from caramel to ebony. The dominant texture for our hair is coarse and the challenge come spring and summer, is how to maintain its lustre. We face challenges from root to tip from:
- humidity which encourages excess sebum at the roots;
- air conditioning which dries strands; and
- sunshine which fades colour.
Here are some some key tweaks so that your hair is in top form during the dog days of spring and summer.
SCALP – THE ECOSYSTEM
The strands grab the attention but if the scalp is clogged with excess sebum and dandruff, there is no way that your hair will look like a mighty mane.
There are two ways to ensure a healthy scalp, namely daily care with good brushings, and using speciality shampoos that treat the scalp.
The first way is to use a high quality brush such as the Aveda Paddle Brush because its longer bristles permits hair to be separated and loosens knots that form when we quickly put hair into a ponytail. Furthermore, the tip of each bristle has a little pad which massages the scalp and lifts caked-on product that clog the roots. I recommend brushing your hair each morning and night, until the brush passes through the strands without snagging knots. There is a myth that you need to brush 100 times nightly; but this is wholly unnecessary because if you are gentle and use a quality hair brush, you can easily achieve a revived scalp and smoothed-out locks in a few strokes.
The second way is to incorporate a scalp-sensitive treatment to your routine. I find that come spring and fall, my scalp becomes itchy and uncomfortable. It lasts about 10 days and the discomfort makes me want to tear my hair out. I produce enough dandruff for a snow globe and my hair looks limp. During these periods, I exclusively use a treatment shampoo that is designed to soothe the scalp, such as Kérastase Bain Vital Dermo-Calm which contains Calophyllum Oil to calm irritation and menthol to refreshen.
HYDRATION – THE BALANCE BETWEEN MOISTURE AND MUCK
Warmer climates demand that we lighten the texture of beauty products because the prevailing heat and humidity clash make moisturising products too heavy. On the other hand, humid conditions causes frizziness because the cuticles of our strands permit the excess moisture to pass through the dry hair but the impact is more “hay” than “hey babe”. Additionally, air conditioning dries out hair and this emphasises the frizziness.
To ensure that your hair escapes the fate of frizziness, I suggest the following schedule:
- wash your hair no more than thrice weekly because if you wash too much it will strip the hair of its moisture, and it will become frizzy as it absorbs moisture from the surrounding environment. I recommend the Aveda Smooth Infusion™ Shampoo and Conditioner duo because it contains certified organic aloe, maiz and guar bean to reduce frizz.
For women blessed with extremely wavy or curly locks, co-washing, whereby you use a gentle conditioning product which also cleanses hair is an excellent way to cleanse without stripping; I recommend Kérastase Curl Idéal Cleansing Conditioner;
- In addition, deep condition the hair on a weekly basis, but only apply the product to from mid-shaft to tips because a) this part of the hair is older and more porous, and susceptible to frizziness; and b) a good brushing distributes the scalp’s natural oils away from the roots and along the shaft of the hair . A fantastic hydrating masque that leaves hair luxuriously soft and frizz-free is the Shu Uemura Shusu Sleek Smoothing Treatment for Unruly Hair which relies on black cumin oil to achieve fantastic results.
KEEP THE COLOUR FOR SUMMER
Our dark shades are striking but sometimes we need a few streaks of gold or copper to create a great summer look. Our hair beauty is also our bane when it comes to colouring because the natural pigment literally needs to be stripped so that lighter shades can take to the strands. The procedure is time-consuming and costly. the gorgeous lighter shades tend to become brassy because the sun’s rays and chlorine fade their brightness over time.
Below are a few tips on how to protect your your lightened hair
- a shampoo and deep conditioner combination such as Shu Uemura Color Lustre Shampoo and Conditioner is designed for colour-treated hair. It restores the lustre and creates a glaze around the strands to protect the colour:
- A great way to combat the effects of the sun’s rays, in addition to wearing a hat, is to use Kérastase Bain Après-Soleil and Masque UV Défense Active. As their names suggest these products are designed to work with hair that has been exposed to the sun. The shampoo contains anti-photodegradation properties which preserve the colour.
The masque replenishes the hair, in particular after a day spent poolside or walking downtown.
MANE THROUGHTS
Warmer weather does mean that us South Asian beauties have to hide our mighty manes under caps – so long as we make the necessary tweaks to our routine to adjust to heat and humidity. The “spring summer” upgrade does not need to cost a fortune as the season is relatively short. The key is to identify your hair care challenge and invest in the one or two products that will serve you well for the next few months.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.economictimes.indiatimes.com
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
