5 Incredible Brown Beauty Babes You Need To Follow On Instagram
Beauty & Grooming Jun 26, 2018
Instagram is full of helpful and often mesmerizing makeup and skincare tutorials. But we ladies need tutorials that cater to our melanin skin tones. We found some amazing women who are killing the beauty game via social media. Check out 5 incredible brown beauty babes you need to follow on Instagram.
Nabela Noor
@nabela
Nabela focuses on beauty content, with some fantastic fashion videos and photos. I first came across her a few months ago when a striking makeup video went viral. In it, she contours her face by writing the same words people have used to try to bring her down. If you haven’t yet seen it, you can watch it here. Her beauty videos on Instagram focus on glam makeup tutorials, and she also shares reviews on her YouTube channel.
Sharifa Easmin
@sharifaeasmin
Sharifa is a proud American desi who shares gorgeous makeup looks and tutorials on Instagram. She pairs her beauty skills with East-Meets-West fashion, often sharing photos in perfectly styled saris and Indian garb. Once in a while, Sharifa will post comedy sketches, often around Indian and Bengali culture. And trust me, they will make you LOL! You can also find Sharifa’s sketches and makeup tutorials on YouTube.
Runa Azam
@glambyruna
Runa Azam is a brown beauty that shares creative and colourful makeup looks and tutorials on her Instagram page. When she says “glam,” she’s not lying! She’s all about that full-coverage face, and I love her for it. Azam is also a plus-size fashion queen and has been vocal about body positivity.
Hemali Mistry
@ready.to.glow
For those of you who have seen her speak at our recent T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyGlamour event, you know that Hemali Mistry is a makeup artist that shares amazing tutorials on Instagram. She shares everything from soft glam to glam-to-the-nines, and all the looks in between. Hemali will often share photos and video tutorials of her clients, showing how she creates various looks on different skin tones. You can watch them go from a no-makeup-face to a ready-to-get-married desi bridal look.
Jovita George
@mrjovitageorge
Jovita is an Indian beauty and a bit of a makeup chameleon — one day you see her in blushing nudes and the next you see her in bold, bright colours. Whatever the day, her makeup is always on point. Her Instagram page is a mix of fashion, beauty and travel, with a few makeup tutorial videos. Jovita also has a YouTube channel, where you can find more in-depth makeup tutorials, reviews and hauls.
Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram
Rosemina Nazarali
Author
With a background in Journalism, Rosemina has spent the last several years honing her editorial skills with various online publications. She's a lover of art, from music to film, literature, fashion, and everything in between. Rosemina looks at the beauty industry as it's own art form, as a means fo...
