Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment

When it comes to your appearance, playing with hair colour can be terrifying. You never know how the colour will work with your hair type, skin tone, and if you’ll even like it. And with Insta-feeds filled with Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (in her role as a pop singer in Fanney Khan) and Katrina Kaif taking on sexy and colourful hues for their manes, you want to try it right? Take the fear out of it with these temporary hair dyes that will give you bright, fierce colour without the commitment. Apply, work your new look, and wash it out when you’re over it. So check out 4 fab products that will give you mermaid hair without the commitment!

Good Dye Young Poser Paste Temporary Hair Makeup

Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams created Poser Paste to allow people to personalize their hair on a whim. Available in a variety of colours from bright yellow to a rich teal, the product is easy to apply and wash out. The buildable colour works best when applied to smalls sections, and washes out easily with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

L’Oreal Paris Colorista Temporary Hair Colour Spray

Get vibrant colour instantly with this 1-day spray from L’Oreal. Available in a variety of bright and pastel colours, this spray goes on easily and stays all day. While it is said to last until you wash it out, they recommend washing your hair thoroughly at the end of the day.

Hush Prism Airbrush Spray

Hush’s temporary colour spray works similarly to L’Oreal’s version — simply spray on and go! It is said to work well on both light and dark hair colours, and brushing through will give you a more blended effect. The colour will last until you’re ready to wash it out.

Splat 1-Wash Temporary Dye

Splat offers everything from permanent to semi-permanent and temporary hair colour, ranging from 30-wash to 1-wash hair dyes. Their highly-rated 1-Wash Temporary Dye comes with an applicator comb to ensure precise, no mess application. The cruelty-free and vegan formula is gentle and won’t dry or damage your hair. When you’re done, simply wash it out with warm water.

