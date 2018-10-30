Beauty & Grooming / Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment

Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment

Beauty & Grooming Oct 30, 2018

Rosemina Nazarali

by  

When it comes to your appearance, playing with hair colour can be terrifying. You never know how the colour will work with your hair type, skin tone, and if you’ll even like it. And with Insta-feeds filled with Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (in her role as a pop singer in Fanney Khan) and Katrina Kaif  taking on sexy and colourful hues for their manes, you want to try it right? Take the fear out of it with these temporary hair dyes that will give you bright, fierce colour without the commitment. Apply, work your new look, and wash it out when you’re over it. So check out 4 fab products that will give you mermaid hair without the commitment! 

 

4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment: Katrina Kaif are one of many Bollywood leading ladies who decided to shake up their hair colour with some ravishing hues! Photo Credit: www.bblunt.com

 

Good Dye Young Poser Paste Temporary Hair Makeup

 

4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment: Good Dye Young Poster Paste Temporary Hair Makeup. Photo Credit: Hello Giggles

 

Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams created Poser Paste to allow people to personalize their hair on a whim. Available in a variety of colours from bright yellow to a rich teal, the product is easy to apply and wash out. The buildable colour works best when applied to smalls sections, and washes out easily with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

 

L’Oreal Paris Colorista Temporary Hair Colour Spray

 

4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment: L’Oreal Paris Colorista Temporary Hair Colour Spray. Photo Credit: Jean Coutu

 

Get vibrant colour instantly with this 1-day spray from L’Oreal. Available in a variety of bright and pastel colours, this spray goes on easily and stays all day. While it is said to last until you wash it out, they recommend washing your hair thoroughly at the end of the day.

 

Hush Prism Airbrush Spray 

4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment: 4 Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment: Hush Prism Airbrush Spray. Photo Credit: WWD

 

Hush’s temporary colour spray works similarly to L’Oreal’s version — simply spray on and go! It is said to work well on both light and dark hair colours, and brushing through will give you a more blended effect. The colour will last until you’re ready to wash it out.

 

Splat 1-Wash Temporary Dye

4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment: Splat 1-Wash Temporary Dye, Photo Credit: The Makeup Examiner

 

Splat offers everything from permanent to semi-permanent and temporary hair colour, ranging from 30-wash to 1-wash hair dyes. Their highly-rated 1-Wash Temporary Dye comes with an applicator comb to ensure precise, no mess application. The cruelty-free and vegan formula is gentle and won’t dry or damage your hair. When you’re done, simply wash it out with warm water.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.youtube.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Rosemina Nazarali

Rosemina Nazarali

Author

Rosemina (@RoseminaN) is a writer and content strategist who has a special place in her heart for beauty. She’s always on the pulse of current trends and loves trying new products -- especially if they are brown-skin worthy! When she’s not playing with makeup, she’s travelling, going to concer...

COMMENTS

Get Lit With Your Diwali Beauty Looks Right Here!

Wear The Colour Of The Leaves: How To Get Autumn Hues To Shine On Our Brown Skin

Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!

Give Your Brown Skin Some 'Tude With Nude Hues!

Your Skin Needs A Drink! Achieve Complexion Perfection With Key Hydrating Tips For This Season

5 Incredible Brown Beauty Babes You Need To Follow On Instagram

Show Your Skin Some Love This Summer With The Latest Dove Beauty Bars

Flash Those Peepers With 4 Mascaras That Give You "Wow" Lashes

ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Pantene Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Secrets

The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event

Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips

The Best Beauty Looks At TIFF 2017 & DIY Tips!

#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 2

The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

3 Must-Have Beauty Products For Spring At Infuse Medspa

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Spotlight TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Culture & Lifestyle

Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
Showbiz & Celebrity

When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)

FEATURED

Beauty & Grooming

Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
Culture & Lifestyle

Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
Showbiz & Celebrity

When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
Fashion & Style

Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
Health & Wellness

Before You Post That Pic Read This First: How Posting On Instagram Impacts Your Brain
Beauty & Grooming

Get Lit With Your Diwali Beauty Looks Right Here!

Trending

Fashion & Style

Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
Health & Wellness

Before You Post That Pic Read This First: How Posting On Instagram Impacts Your Brain
Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
Beauty & Grooming

Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
Culture & Lifestyle

Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
Showbiz & Celebrity

When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)

Popular

Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
Culture & Lifestyle

Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
Culture & Lifestyle

Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
Beauty & Grooming

Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
Fashion & Style

Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
Showbiz & Celebrity

When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)