Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes
Beauty & Grooming Mar 05, 2019
With International Women’s Day being on March 8, 2019 as part of Women’s History Month, we wanted to highlight beauty companies that support women’s causes all year. From educating young girls, to supporting women starting their own businesses, these companies are dedicated to enriching the lives of girls and women all over the world. Check out these beauty brands that have always supported women’s causes.
Urban Decay
In 2015, Urban Decay launched The UltraViolet Edge, an initiative that supports various women’s causes. Their efforts include helping provide an education to Maasai girls through the Kakenya Center For Excellence, providing microloans and business training through the Women’s Global Empowerment Fund, and helping provide women in abusive households with legal information, among many others.
Philosophy
Skincare brand Philosophy is dedicated to improving mental health support for women in the U.S. through the Hope & Grace Initiative. Every Philosophy product purchased in America directly helps support the initiative, which, so far, has resulted in 75 grants, working with 65+ organizations, and helping 1.5 million women.
Honest Beauty
Jessica Alba’s beauty company, Honest Beauty, is dedicated to supporting girls in STEM and ensuring they receive the education they need for a career in tech. The company has partnered with Code.org to create a high school curriculum that is focused on empowering young women.
Sephora
Sephora supports various women empowerment initiatives through Sephora Stands, which has several branches. The Sephora Accelerate program supports female founders in the beauty industry, the Classes for Confidence program provides beauty training to those experiencing major life transitions, the Sephora Stands Together Fund matches employee donations, and Sephora Sustainability helps employees and partners take on environmentally conscientious practices. You can support Sephora Stands by purchasing this lipstick for $16 CAD — $10 from every purchase supports Sephora Stands programs.
Fenty Beauty
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty supports her foundation, The Clara Lionel Foundation, which was named after her grandparents. One of their initiatives includes providing an education to girls in Malawi. Part of those efforts was partnering with bike share company Ofo, which provided bikes so that young girls had a way of traveling to and from school. The company expects to have helped 7,500 girls by 2021. You can donate to CLF here, or by purchasing the limited-edition Killawat Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition) in Diamond Ball-Out — 100% of every purchase goes directly to CLF.
Tatcha
Luxury skincare brand Tatcha has partnered with Room to Read, a non-profit that helps to provide education and literacy to girls in Asia and Africa. Together, they’ve created the Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures program to ensure each day of school includes learning of life skills and mentorship. As of August 2018, they’ve provided 2,000,000 days of school.
Lise Watier
Makeup company Lise Watier began a foundation to help women find autonomy. The Lise Watier Foundation provide encouragement, training, and support to help women start a business, return to the workplace or pursue post-secondary education. This International Women’s Day, you can support the foundation by purchasing a Lise Watier Rouge Gourmand lipstick — $2 of every purchase will be donated to the Lise Watier Foundation.
Main Image Photo Credit: BBC
Rosemina Nazarali
Author
Rosemina (@RoseminaN) is a writer and content strategist who has a special place in her heart for beauty. She’s always on the pulse of current trends and loves trying new products -- especially if they are brown-skin worthy! When she’s not playing with makeup, she’s travelling, going to concer...
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
