Beauty & Grooming / Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes

Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes

Beauty & Grooming Mar 05, 2019

Rosemina Nazarali

by  

With  International Women’s Day being on March 8, 2019 as part of Women’s History Month, we wanted to highlight beauty companies that support women’s causes all year. From educating young girls, to supporting women starting their own businesses, these companies are dedicated to enriching the lives of girls and women all over the world. Check out these beauty brands that have always supported women’s causes. 

 

Urban Decay

 

These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes: Urban Decay. Photo Credit: Urban Decay

 

In 2015, Urban Decay launched The UltraViolet Edge, an initiative that supports various women’s causes. Their efforts include helping provide an education to Maasai girls through the Kakenya Center For Excellence, providing microloans and business training through the Women’s Global Empowerment Fund, and helping provide women in abusive households with legal information, among many others.

 

Philosophy

These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes : Philosophy’s Hope & Grace Initiative. Photo Credit: Business Wire

 

Skincare brand Philosophy is dedicated to improving mental health support for women in the U.S. through the Hope & Grace Initiative. Every Philosophy product purchased in America directly helps support the initiative, which, so far, has resulted in 75 grants, working with 65+ organizations, and helping 1.5 million women.

 

Honest Beauty

These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes: Jessica Alba learning to code with Code.org. Photo Credit: Code.org

 

Jessica Alba’s beauty company, Honest Beauty, is dedicated to supporting girls in STEM and ensuring they receive the education they need for a career in tech. The company has partnered with Code.org to create a high school curriculum that is focused on empowering young women.

 

Sephora

 

These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes: Sephora Stands. Photo Credit: Sephora Stands

 

Sephora supports various women empowerment initiatives through Sephora Stands, which has several branches. The Sephora Accelerate program supports female founders in the beauty industry, the Classes for Confidence program provides beauty training to those experiencing major life transitions, the Sephora Stands Together Fund matches employee donations, and Sephora Sustainability helps employees and partners take on environmentally conscientious practices. You can support Sephora Stands by purchasing this lipstick for $16 CAD — $10 from every purchase supports Sephora Stands programs.

 

Fenty Beauty

 

These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
:These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes: Rihanna’s foundation gifted bikes to girls in Malawi to ensure they can travel to school. Photo Credit: BBC

 

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty supports her foundation, The Clara Lionel Foundation, which was named after her grandparents. One of their initiatives includes providing an education to girls in Malawi. Part of those efforts was partnering with bike share company Ofo, which provided bikes so that young girls had a way of traveling to and from school. The company expects to have helped 7,500 girls by 2021. You can donate to CLF here, or by purchasing the limited-edition Killawat Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition) in Diamond Ball-Out — 100% of every purchase goes directly to CLF.

 

Tatcha

 

These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes: Tatcha supports girls’ education in Asia and Africa. Photo Credit: Tatcha

 

Luxury skincare brand Tatcha has partnered with Room to Read, a non-profit that helps to provide education and literacy to girls in Asia and Africa. Together, they’ve created the Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures program to ensure each day of school includes learning of life skills and mentorship. As of August 2018, they’ve provided 2,000,000 days of school.

 

Lise Watier

 

These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
These Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women’s Causes: Lise Watier Foundation. Photo Credit: Lise Watier Foundation

 

Makeup company Lise Watier began a foundation to help women find autonomy. The Lise Watier Foundation provide encouragement, training, and support to help women start a business, return to the workplace or pursue post-secondary education. This International Women’s Day, you can support the foundation by purchasing a Lise Watier Rouge Gourmand lipstick — $2 of every purchase will be donated to the Lise Watier Foundation.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: BBC

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Rosemina Nazarali

Rosemina Nazarali

Author

Rosemina (@RoseminaN) is a writer and content strategist who has a special place in her heart for beauty. She’s always on the pulse of current trends and loves trying new products -- especially if they are brown-skin worthy! When she’s not playing with makeup, she’s travelling, going to concer...

COMMENTS

Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Spring Beauty Brilliance: Give Your Brown Hue A Boost Of Coral With These Key Tips!

For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day

Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!

It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!

Broke And Woke! Priceless At-Home Beauty Treatments That Will Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks!

Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!

Shining Star: Be A Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks

Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!

Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!

Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Gift-Giving Beauty With These Gorgeous Beauty Gift Ideas!

Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala

Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For

Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment

Get Lit With Your Diwali Beauty Looks Right Here!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Spotlight TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Culture & Lifestyle

Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
Health & Wellness

You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation

FEATURED

Beauty & Grooming

Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
Culture & Lifestyle

Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
Fashion & Style

She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
Health & Wellness

You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
Beauty & Grooming

Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
Beauty & Grooming

March Into March With These Super Slick Tech Gadgets

Trending

Culture & Lifestyle

Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
Health & Wellness

You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
Beauty & Grooming

Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
Fashion & Style

She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Popular

Beauty & Grooming

Beauty Brands That Have Always Supported Women's Causes
Culture & Lifestyle

Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
Fashion & Style

She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
Beauty & Grooming

Beauty Secrets Revealed: The Best Beauty Looks From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
Health & Wellness

You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
Fashion & Style

Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019