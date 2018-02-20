Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
Anokhi Buzz Fashion & Beauty Feb 20, 2018
When the biggest night in Indian cinema took place in New York we couldn’t get enough of the timeless beauty looks that were on the red carpet. Here’s our list of the best beauty looks at the 2017 IIFA Awards right here!
At the 18th edition of the IIFA Awards, Bollywood’s finest actors were awarded for their work in film for the past year. But the stars also brought their A-game to the green carpet. Their fashion-savvy outfits and hot beauty trends left us green with envy. Take a look at our favourite beauty looks from the 2017 IIFA Awards.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif stunned in a sharp and sexy look at IIFA Rocks. She chose to go with side-swept waves and a bold red pout for a killer look. Her eyebrows were on point, completing her show-stopping look.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is a quintessential young actress who knows how to work the red or green carpet. At IIFA Rocks, she chose to go Desi with a stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga, a messy updo and minimal makeup. She looked effortlessly chic. At the IIFA Awards, she went glam with a plum smokey eye and nude lips. Overall, she scored a perfect ten on the green carpet.
Nargis Fakhri
Bollywood beauty Nargis Fakhri‘s makeup was also on point. Her brows were sharp and well-shaped, her cheekbones got an incredible contour and highlight, and her eyes were her defining feature as she glammed it up with false lashes. The actress tweeted, “Makeup details – Brow @anastasiabeverlyhills Lashes @eyerisbeauty #athena Highlight @hudabeauty Gold Sands Lipstick @endlessbeautystudio Foundation @maccosmetics.” Contouring and highlighting are a big trend — and they’re not going away anytime soon.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty also sported deep burgundy smokey eyes on the IIFA Awards’ green carpet. She complemented her eyes with a light pink lip colour for a vintage glam look.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon kept things simple on the IIFA Rocks green carpet. She chose elegant, well-placed and side-swept waves along with baby-pink lips.
Taapsee Pannu
I loved Taapsee Pannu’s well-kept curls! They were beautifully set. She also hid a braid in her side part, and that’s a great idea for us curly-haired girls.
Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto. She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Three Reasons Why 'The Florida Project' Is The Best Film Of 2017
-
February Bollywood Films You Need To Watch!
-
Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Goodies For The Entertainment Lover!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!
-
Our Holiday Beauty Gift Guide 2017: Perfect Picks For The Beauty Geek
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks For Her And Him
-
Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
-
Five Times Aziz Ansari Stole The Show
-
Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
-
Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!
-
October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
-
Our Awesome List Of Must-Watch October Bollywood Movies
-
Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
-
Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
-
TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers
-
Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!