Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala

Nov 13, 2018

Rosemina Nazarali

ANOKHI MEDIA celebrated their 15th Anniversary with a colourful bash at The Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto. Beauty was all around, so check out our fave beauty looks at The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala! 

*Did you catch our best dressed list? Click here for the full scoop!*

 

 

DJ Fizza 

Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala: DJ Fizza. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA/ Nisarg Media Productions

DJ Fizza‘s makeup look was just enough. Her chiseled cheekbones paired well with the smokey, black-lined eye. Her lipstick was the perfect tone — a gorgeous dark pink that didn’t take away from the sparkle in her eyes and glowing cheekbones. The look was pulled together by a sleek high ponytail.

 

Monika Deol

Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala: Monika Deol. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

As the founder and CEO of Stellar Beauty, Monika Deol sure knows her way around a makeup brush. The TV personality paired her black and gold sari with a subdued glam beauty look. Her cheeks were accentuated with a touch of contour and her eyes were defined with a small black wing. She gave herself a pop of colour with glossy pink lips.

 

Sonia Jhas 

Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala: Sonia Jhas. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

Sonia Jhas gave her look an unexpected pop of colour. The wellness influencer gave her nude monochromatic makeup look a bit of drama with pinky-red eyeshadow in her crease. She kept the rest of her look pretty subdued with black winged eyeliner and a nude glossy lip.

 

Roveena

Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala: Roveena. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

A dark, smokey eye, glowing cheekbones and a gorgeous lip colour that didn’t take away from her bright red dress—that is how Roveena ended up on this list. The singer/songwriter  accentuated her eyes with a dark colour, while her cheekbones were given the perfect chisel and pop of glow, alongside just the right amount of blush.

 

Tamanna Roashan

Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala: Tamanna Roashan. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

Tamanna Roashan, also known as DressYourFace online, is a world-class makeup artist, so it’s no surprise she’s landed on this list! The Queen of Contour did not disappoint with a chiseled makeup look. Her contour created the perfect frame for fluttering lashes and matte, rosy-hued lips.

 

Shama Hyder

Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala: Shama Hyder. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

Shama Hyder proved that old Hollywood glamour is still alive and well. The entrepreneur and author went old school with her beauty choices, pairing touseled waves with defined eyes. Of course, the highlight of this look was the bright red lip. It gave Hyder a pop of colour while accentuating her lips.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions 

