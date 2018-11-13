Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala
Beauty & Grooming Nov 13, 2018
ANOKHI MEDIA celebrated their 15th Anniversary with a colourful bash at The Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto. Beauty was all around, so check out our fave beauty looks at The ANOKHI POWER Ball “Diwali Masquerade” 15th Anniversary Gala!
*Did you catch our best dressed list? Click here for the full scoop!*
DJ Fizza
DJ Fizza‘s makeup look was just enough. Her chiseled cheekbones paired well with the smokey, black-lined eye. Her lipstick was the perfect tone — a gorgeous dark pink that didn’t take away from the sparkle in her eyes and glowing cheekbones. The look was pulled together by a sleek high ponytail.
Monika Deol
As the founder and CEO of Stellar Beauty, Monika Deol sure knows her way around a makeup brush. The TV personality paired her black and gold sari with a subdued glam beauty look. Her cheeks were accentuated with a touch of contour and her eyes were defined with a small black wing. She gave herself a pop of colour with glossy pink lips.
Sonia Jhas
Sonia Jhas gave her look an unexpected pop of colour. The wellness influencer gave her nude monochromatic makeup look a bit of drama with pinky-red eyeshadow in her crease. She kept the rest of her look pretty subdued with black winged eyeliner and a nude glossy lip.
Roveena
A dark, smokey eye, glowing cheekbones and a gorgeous lip colour that didn’t take away from her bright red dress—that is how Roveena ended up on this list. The singer/songwriter accentuated her eyes with a dark colour, while her cheekbones were given the perfect chisel and pop of glow, alongside just the right amount of blush.
Tamanna Roashan
Tamanna Roashan, also known as DressYourFace online, is a world-class makeup artist, so it’s no surprise she’s landed on this list! The Queen of Contour did not disappoint with a chiseled makeup look. Her contour created the perfect frame for fluttering lashes and matte, rosy-hued lips.
Shama Hyder
Shama Hyder proved that old Hollywood glamour is still alive and well. The entrepreneur and author went old school with her beauty choices, pairing touseled waves with defined eyes. Of course, the highlight of this look was the bright red lip. It gave Hyder a pop of colour while accentuating her lips.
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions
Rosemina Nazarali
Author
Rosemina (@RoseminaN) is a writer and content strategist who has a special place in her heart for beauty. She’s always on the pulse of current trends and loves trying new products -- especially if they are brown-skin worthy! When she’s not playing with makeup, she’s travelling, going to concer...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
-
Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
-
Get Lit With Your Diwali Beauty Looks Right Here!
-
Wear The Colour Of The Leaves: How To Get Autumn Hues To Shine On Our Brown Skin
-
Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
Give Your Brown Skin Some 'Tude With Nude Hues!
-
Your Skin Needs A Drink! Achieve Complexion Perfection With Key Hydrating Tips For This Season
-
5 Incredible Brown Beauty Babes You Need To Follow On Instagram
-
Show Your Skin Some Love This Summer With The Latest Dove Beauty Bars
-
Flash Those Peepers With 4 Mascaras That Give You "Wow" Lashes
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Pantene Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Secrets
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event
-
Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips
-
The Best Beauty Looks At TIFF 2017 & DIY Tips!
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 2
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
3 Must-Have Beauty Products For Spring At Infuse Medspa
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Red Carpet Glam
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Hairstyle By Joico
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Makeup Look With Shiseido
-
Get Lush & Luminous Lips With Tips From Shalini Vadhera
-
Get Your Gold Facial With Passport 2 Beauty
-
Beauty Tea For Radiant Skin By Passport2Beauty
-
Why You Need 3D Feather Eyebrows
-
Tips To Fight Cellulite Just In Time For Summer
-
Eye Serum 101 With Passport2Beauty
-
Beard Grooming 101
-
Facial Beauty Technologies For Darker Skin Tones
-
Ayurvedic Skincare Benefits
-
TIFF 2015 Red Carpet Beauty Trends
-
Botanical Skincare Regimen
-
Global Fragrance Trends With Juicy Couture
-
Ayurvedic Haircare
-
Spring Beauty Tips
-
OPI Hawaiian Nail Lacquers
-
Get Perfect Skin With Biotherm's 'Blue Therapy Lift & Blur'
-
Glitter For Your Everyday Beauty Regimen
-
Transitioning Your Skincare Regimen For Fall
-
How To Get The Perfect Pout
-
How To Achieve The Designer Eyebrow
-
Neon Make-up Colours & Application Techniques
-
Moroccanoil Launches New Smoothing Collection
-
Creating A Green Beauty Bag With The Body Shop
-
Correcting Common Beauty Blunders
-
Summer Beauty Products With FACES Cosmetics
-
Beauty Forecast: Fall 2014 Trends & Tips
-
Beauty Secrets For Every South Asian Woman
-
Beauty Products & Innovations At The Allied Beauty Association
-
Introducing Biotherm's New Oil & Tonic Double Action Dry Oil
-
F/W 2014 Hair Trend Forecast With Redken
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!