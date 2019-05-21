Channel Your Inner Princess Jasmine With Disney Aladdin Collection From M.A.C
Beauty & Grooming May 21, 2019
Summer is a time for breathless adventure and feeling like a timeless princess. To celebrate Aladdin’s upcoming May 23rd release M.A.C takes us on a beautiful magic carpet ride with their new collab. We’ve got tips on how to incorporate Aladdin-inspired beauty into your summer looks.Channel Your Inner Princess Jasmine With Disney Aladdin Collection From M.A.C
*Check out our favourite Aladdin-inspired fashion accessories right here!*
Aladdin is one of the most popular tales from One Thousand and One Nights, which features a queen, Scheherazade, who recounted them in order to save herself from being executed by King Shahryar (whose empire included India). Aladdin is also the basis of a popular Disney movie and in the live action remake, it is a pleasure to see Naomi Scott (her mother is Gujrati!) portray Princess Jasmine.
The tale is timeless, and its mix of adventure, romance and drama, inspired me to create two beauty looks: the Desert Rose and the Desert Diva, using key pieces of the Disney Aladdin Collection from M.A.C. The looks are suitable for all South Asian beauties because the colours in the collection deliver on pigment and are rose-plum based, so they are a natural fit with on warm skin tones.
DESERT ROSE
As the name suggests, this look is about romance and creating the feeling of being carried away on a magic carpet. The skin should be a soft matte finish where you focus more on creating a smooth surface rather than adding dewiness, because the romance is in the colours.
The Eye Shadow X 9: Princess Jasmine palette is fit for a South Asian diva. The nine shades range from a matte, soft chocolate brown to a deep, matte merlot. The palette also includes shimmers which serve to open the eyes and allow the stars to enter therein.
Below are the steps I used to create a romantic eye:
- Tap a primer all over the eyelids.
- Colour wash the eyelids by using a flat shadow brush to tap a single, thin layer of Rags to Riches (a soft shimmery gold that works on light-to medium skin tones) or Creative Copper (works on dark skin tones).
- Curl the eye lashes.
- Tap two layers of No Ordinary Lamp (matte, baby pink shade), using the same flat shadow brush on the lower lids only.
- Define the crease using woollier, softer brush with Agrabah (a molten, deep rose gold).
- Dip an eyeliner brush in either Abu! ( soft, shimmery grape) or Shadowly Lady ( a deep, matte merlot) to define the eyes.
- Apply a curling mascara, such as M.A.C. Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara, to further open the eyes and create a romantic eye.
Once you have completed the concealer and applied a neutral blush in the rose family, work the lips with a mixture of lipstick and lip gloss. Friend Like Me is a semi-satin cool beige that evokes the swinging sixties of London. On many South Asian lips, in particular, heavily pigmented ones, the shade looks ashen. However I am thrilled to discover that when this shade is mixed with a deeper gloss, it works beautifully. If your lips are light-to-medium, mix Friend Like Me with Magic Carpet Ride, a light pink with pearl, and for dark lips, a similar beautiful impact is created with Jewels on Jewels, a warm pink gloss with gold shimmer.
DESERT DIVA
As the name suggests, the look is about conveying strength, commanding the genie so to speak. The definition is stronger on the eyes and lips. For this look, because the lips will be matte, use a satin finish foundation to add more luminosity to the face.
Below are the steps I used to create a strong eye:
- Follow steps 1-3, inclusive, in the Desert Rose look.
- Tap two layers of Live the Ordinary Life (platinum, shimmery shade, ideal for light-to-medium skin tones) or Rags to Riches (ideal for dark skin tones), using the same flat shadow brush on the lower lids only.
- Define the crease using woollier, softer brush with Abu!, and then layer Princess Jasmine on it ( a holograph shade that shimmers deep mauve and aquamarine.
- Dip a wet eyeliner brush in Shadowy Lady ( a deep, matte merlot) to define the eyes. The wetness will make the line stronger and dramatic;
- Apply a volumizing, dramatic mascara, such as M.A.C. False Lashes Extreme Black Mascara, to add further definition and heft to the eyes.
Once you have completed the concealer and applied a neutral blush in the rose family, work the lips with unabashed berry-hued lipstick such as Rajah. The colour veers toward plum and is a must-have classic. It stains the lips, so if you dive into a plate of samosas, your lips will still have some colour. The formula is not drying, so your lips looks full and soft, not shrivelled and dry.
OASIS REFLECTIONS
It is delightful to see how the tale of Aladdin has inspired a collection of make-up that allows South Asian beauties to not only embrace their inner-Princess Jasmine but to inspire us to command our own genie. It is easy to get lost in classic warm weather hues such as orange and bronze but this collections reminds us that rose and plum shades, in all their textures, work year round on our skin tones.
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
COMMENTS
