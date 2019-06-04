Having brunch on the terrace is an easy breezy vibe that we live for. The food, the friends and the gup shup. And you beauty should be unquestionably breezy. So forget the filters and focus on your friends with these beauty tips that will dial some brunch brilliance. Breezy Beauty Looks Perfect For Brunch

A perfect South Asian beauty inspiration for the easy breezy beauty look is Bollywood’s Dia Mirza whose natural beauty is on full display with her healthy skin, bright eyes and a glossy pout. The look is easy to recreate and has two key elements: skin care and colour cosmetics.

SKIN CARE

The key to brunch beauty is a complexion that looks well-rested and smooth. The problem with brunch beauty is that it usually takes place after a fun-filled Saturday night which translates into a tired complexion and blotchiness.

To ensure that the glow products glide onto the skin easily, exfoliate the face and neck with a gentle facial scrub such as the Fresh Sugar Face Polish. This product is a personal favourite because I love how the texture of the granules transform into melting sugar as I massage it in using broad circles. The brown sugar is mixed with paste of strawberry, plumseed oil and grapeseed oil, so in addition to eliminating dead skin cells, the face and neck are brightened and hydrated.

Once my complexion is smooth and I tone with Burt’s Bees Rosewater Toner using Shiseido Facial Cotton. I adore the toner because it is gentle on the skin and hydrates and calms my complexion with glycerin and aloe vera.

I only use the Shiseido Facial Cotton because it does not disintegrate when I pour on liquid, and it glides across the planes of the face and neck without leaving tiny tufts of cotton.

Finally, I hydrate my face using A-Derma Hydralba 24h Rich Hydrating Cream.

My skin is mixed but I was intrigued by the product’s claim that it hydrates for a full day and can be used as a primer. I confirm that a peanut-sized amount covered my face and neck, and left the area soft, not clogged. I made sure to massage it in as I did with the face polish to encourage blood circulation to create a natural glow. My skin felt incredibly smooth and it remained that way even after applying sunscreen.

GLOWING COSMETICS

Glowing make-up has two approaches: sun kissed and ethereal, and both work beautifully on South Asian skin tones.

I always start a glow look with a light-coverage, glowing base such as Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Youth Boosting Perfect Skin Foundation (10 shades available). I appreciate that this product is lightweight and reflects the light to create a natural radiance.

I apply a small dollop on the back of my hand and then use the Shiseido Hasu Fude Foundation Brush, a densely-packed, angled brush, whose hairs gently, seamlessly mix the product into the face and neck. I always tap on a second layer in trouble spots such as at the top of my left cheek where I have brown spots.

I am always at war with my dark circles and recommend using a liquid concealer that sets to a soft finish such as Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer (12 shades available). I appreciate the gentleness of the sponge tip applicator. Furthermore, the liquid stays in place and does to settle into my fine lines.

Once the complexion is set, you need to decide – do you wish to look sun-kissed or ethereal.

SUN-KISSED, GLOWING LOOK

If sun-kissed is your style, I recommend investigating the Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer collection. There are 8 matte bronzers and depending on the intensity of your skin tone and undertone, you will find a shade that adds a hint of sun to your complexion. My shade is I$land Ting which is described as a medium shade with neutral undertones.

I take a tapered, large brush such as Make Up For Ever Powder Kabuki 124 and pass it once across the surface of the bronzer. I then take the brush and gently pass it across the raised planes of the face, namely my forehead, cheeks and chin. I then dab a bit on the neck. The trick is to apply the bronzer once so it looks like you went for a walk and adds warmth without much effort.

I like to accent my eyes and cheeks with a soft, warm colour from the orange family. For example, I use a multi-purpose stick such as Fenty Beauty Match Stix in Trippin’, a radiant canteloupe shade, and tap it across my cheekbones and on my mobile lid. I use my fingers to blend in the colour and to keep with the “easy” aspect of the look.

I then define my eyes with a black liquid liner, such as Stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, drawing the line slightly upwards past the outer corner of each eye to create a kitten look.

I then curl my lashes and use a curling mascara such as Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara to open the eyes and bring the whites to the fore.

The look calls for simple lips, and I am huge fan of Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector collection. The applicator is a soft sponge that hugs the contour of the lips as it delivers product so it is a pleasure to apply. The gloss, which smells of a warm vanilla, is lightweight and creates a watercolour effect on the lips. The shininess enhances my pout and my lips are hydrated.

ETHEREAL, GLOWING LOOK

The ethereal interpretation of the glowing look uses colour and is more about catching the light. I recommend using a palette such as Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Face Palette in Lightgasm to create heavenly, easy eye and cheek looks.

For example, I dip a soft, tapered eye shadow brush such as Shiseido Naname Fude Multi Eye Brush into the Multi-glow shade, a soft golden peach and tap it into the mobile lid and crease.

I then use a defined, precision brush such as the Shiseido Yane Hake Precision Eye Brush and dip it into the Bronze shade and the create a diffuse line along the upper eye line. I then curl my lashes and apply Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara.

For the cheeks, I tap the Pop Blush, a gold-infused sunset pink using a soft bklush brush such as Make Up For Ever Blush Brush 160, making sure to keep the colour diffuse, as if the skin is naturally lit from within. I then add to the tops of my cheekbones the Highlight, a gorgeous champagne shimmer, using the tip of the blush brush.

The lips should be kept soft and glowing and the Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector collection is a great fit with the ethereal interpretation of the glowing look.

GLOWING THOUGHTS

Sunday mornings should not be filled with the pressure to look perfect. It is a time to relax and the sun kissed and ethereal glow looks are easy in terms of application and time. I love how a few taps of different products in under 10 minutes leaves me looking radiant and ready for brunch!