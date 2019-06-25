The solstice signals the start of summer and what lies ahead are weekend road trips and their accompanying beauty challenges. Read on to find out how you can maintain your glamorous ways with the minimal tools and maximal ingenuity with these summer weekend tips! Don’t Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials

We love road trips! They are fantastic way to bond with friends because they focus on embracing the unknown through discovering little towns and lakes on weekends. Keep your beauty behind the wheel with these key products that will protect your skin; serve multiple purposes; and have maximal impact.

BODY PRODUCTS — KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

You may not know this, but cities and towns have different sources of water and you could end up with itchy and flaky skin. The A-Derma Exomega Control Emollient Shower Oil is a gentle, scent-free product that soothes my skin when it becomes itchy. The oil gently foams in the shower (so there is no need to pack a damp shower puffy that is ground zero for mildew) and relies on ingredients such as castor and evening primrose oils to deliver stellar skin-calming results.

To complement the soothing shower oil, I love to hydrate my skin with the A-Derma Exomega Emollient Cream. It’s scent-free like the shower oil and the texture is lightweight so it is rapidly absorbed by the skin. I am amazed at how primrose oil once again plays a key role in keeping my skin calm.

If your skin is not particularly sensitive, I still suggest that you at least cleanse with a gentle, scent-free product because you do not want an unpleasant surprise while you are on the road and away from the creature comforts of home. If you insist on having a bit of fragrance, then try a scented dry oil such as the Caudalie Body and Hair Nourishing Oil in Thé des Vignes. You not only hydrate your skin (and parched hair tips), leaving it soft and smooth, you also are scented with a subtle, delicate combination of white musk, neroli flower and ginger. This means of scenting the body will please you and offend no one who is travelling with you in close quarters.

In the event that your skin becomes irritated (and it’s not due to allergies), clean the area with water, wipe it an anti-bacterial product and then apply a soothing layer of a salve such as Burt’s Bees Res-Q Ointment. For example, when I nick my leg while shaving, I clean the area and apply Res-Q Ointment to soothe it. I love how the combination of olive fruit oil, cocoa seed butter, beeswax, rosemary and other natural ingredients, soothes my nick and boosts the healing process. Tiny scrapes are an integral part of these road trip adventures but immediately treating them with gentle and effective products like the Res-Q Ointment lessens the possibility that they will leave lasting scars on our easily hyper pigmented skin.

MINIMAL FACETIME AND MAXIMAL BEAUTY

I recommend that you continue treating your skin like silk paper, because no one wants to deal with itchy red spots when you have 48 hours to jam in some weekending fun. I recommend using a gentle cleansing product such as the BeautyCounter Cleansing Balm. Its combination of raspberry and cranberry seed oils, and vitamin C, remove make-up; and cleanse and brighten the skin. I recommend washing your hands with soap and then scooping a tiny dollop to apply directly to the face. You should forgo the wash cloth that comes with the product because like the shower puffy, it will be packed while damp and that creates a mildew situation in the weekender.

Another road trip product that I highly recommend is the fragrance-free, tinted mineral sunscreen Avène Tinted Mineral Fluid SPF 50+. The product should be used like a sunscreen, i.e. applied generously and liberally to achieve the indicated SPF, without fear of looking overly made-up because it is subtle. I admit that I approached the product with trepidation because many products are presented as being suitable for darker skin tones but they leave an ashen finish. I tried the tint and the tint evened-out my medium skin tone and I didn’t look like I was suffering from attah syndrome. This product is worth a look for all South Asian beauties.

The tint is not opaque enough to cover my melasma and discolouration, so I like to dab on Fenty Beauty Match Stix to perfect complexion. I am astounded how a few swipes, followed by gentle pats results in a perfect, natural-looking complexion in 45 seconds. The routine is relaxed and leaves you looking fresh-faced and protected.

COLOUR COSMETICS — SIMPLE & EASY FUN

Weekends should be spent exploring, not preening in front of the mirror trying to achieve perfection when you are already perfect for your friends. A few dabs of colour is all you need to create a lightly polished look that is road trip ideal.

I recommend that the focus should be on the lips because the artistry required for eye shadow is time not well-spent on a road trip. I suggest that you use a brown eyeliner such as Make Up Forever Artist Color Pencil in Total Taupe to line the eyes – and the lips. The multi-use pencil is rich enough to frame dark peepers but light enough to define the lips without veering into late-80’s territory when darkly-lined lips were the rage.

I suggest a soft colour like taupe to define the eyes because black is a strong shade ad detracts from the relaxed vibe. Also, an intense mascara such as L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise adds definition without the harshness of a black liquid liner. The bristles are densely-packed and they coat each lash, so you lashes resemble a fringe.

The fun with lips is that the product can be dabbed on the cheeks to create a blush. I found three fantastic lip products that work the lips and cheeks with equal élan:

Burt’s Bees Gloss Lip Crayon glides on easily, leaves a gorgeous sheen of pigment and adds glow to the lips and cheeks. It is literally swipe, dab, pat and you are done! My two picks for all South Asian beauties are Santorini Sunrise and Tahitian Sunset. Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in #BiteTO is a gorgeous Canadian spice shade (think deep laal mirch) that glides on the lips like butter and delivers lasting pigment. The shade is part of the limited edition Road Trip with Bite collection and this shade truly captures the essence of Canadian beauty which is equal parts bright and earthy. Dior Addict Lip Tattoo Long-Wear Colored Tint in Natural Sienna is a fantastic limited edition shade for dark-lipped beauties. I am struck by how this shade initially appears to be a deep, autumn shade but if you dab it on with your fingers it resembles a deep terracotta that works as a neutral on deeply-pigmented lips.

THE CROWN IS NOT GOING DOWN

Weekend trips is not the time to pack shampoo and conditioner. I suggest giving your hair a thorough cleansing and conditioning the night before and then use a dry shampoo such as Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle for oily, brown to dark hair, during the trip. I spray my roots; turn my head upside down; brush my hair from root to tip; and then stand up straight to a pile of volume, with no product visible at the roots. I then manipulate the volume to create a sixties sophisticated ponytail and I am ready to go out exploring again.

EXPLORING YOUR OWN BEAUTY

The stereotypical weekend trip whereby beauty is left at the city limits and we are to just soak up the sun while enroute to destinations unknown is but one version of the journey. I love that there are easy-yo-use products that take up minimal space in the weekender and allow me to achieve easy, relaxed beauty with a few taps and swipes. I maintain my sense of glamour while being filled with a sense of wonder as I discovers beauty outside of my natural habitat. Remember beauty need not be sacrificed, it just needs to be malleable to the situation.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.beautycounter.com, www.dior.com