For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine’s Day
Beauty & Grooming Feb 12, 2019
Valentine’s Day is just days away so now is the time to get your loved one that extra special something. Whether you’re celebrating with your friends or with your bae, our gift ideas will definitely make their heart heart you more! So go ahead, be the best bae with these beauty gifts for Valentine’s Day!
Gifts For Her
Byredo Valentines Leather Travel Case
Give the wanderluster in your life a gorgeous, luxe accessory for their next adventure. This Leather Travel Case from Byredo will safely hold a 12ml fragrance bottle. And the “I ♥️ U” message on the front will remind them of you, no matter where their travel bug takes them. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue for $160 CAD.
Give the gift of hydration this Valentine’s Day. This set from Tarte includes mini versions of some of the brand’s best-selling skincare products, including Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer Rainforest of the Sea, 4-in-1 Setting Mist – Rainforest of the Sea Collection, Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment, Tight & Bright Clay Multi-Mask. The Essentials set is available for $43 CAD at Sephora.
Elizabeth Arden x Reese Witherspoon Limited Edition Red Lipstick
Elizabeth Arden has partnered with actress Reese Witherspoon for this limited-edition red lipstick. All the proceeds from this lipstick go to UN Women, which is a campaign for gender equality and women empowerment. The lipstick is available at Hudson’s Bay for $33.50 CAD.
Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Valentine’s Edition
Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a heart-shaped lipstick! The creamy, moisturizing red lipstick is perfectly placed in a black bullet adorned in pink hearts, make it a great gift for anyone who loves Valentine’s Day! It’s available at Hudson’s Bay for $41 CAD.
The All Yours Wrapped Gift from Lush is a cheeky present for the skincare lovers in your life. The set includes Peachy Bath Bomb, Strawberry Hill Shower Bomb, Strawberry Whip Soap, American Pie Body Conditioner, Avocado Wash Shower Gel, Bubblegum Lip Scrub, and a Brightside Bubble Bar. The set is available for $54.95 CAD.
Ralph Lauren 3-Piece Romance Trilogy Fragrance Set
Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like this trio of fragrances from Ralph Lauren’s Romance collection. The set comes with three 30ml bottles, including Tender Romance, Romance and Midnight Romance. You can find it at Hudson’s Bay for $105 CAD.
Gifts For Him
Missoni 3-Piece Missoni Men Eau de Parfum Set
Missoni Parfum pour Homme is inspired by the Mediterranean with notes of green lemon, pink pomelo, sandalwood and birch. This three-piece set includes a 100ml Eau de Parfum, 10ml travel spray and a shaving bag. It is available at Hudson’s Bay for $108 CAD.
Kingsley for Men 4-Piece Shave Set
This shaving accessory will make daily grooming a luxe experience. The four-piece set includes a silver-plated stand, natural bristle shave brush, Mach III replaceable razor and silver-plated soap dish. It’s available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $60.99 CAD.
Biotherm Two-Piece Homme Shaving Set
These set from Biotherm is the perfect accompaniment to the above shaving set and makes a great gift on its own. The set includes a shaving foam and moisturizing balm that will help with redness and skin irritations. It’s available at Hudson’s Bay for $56 CAD.
Perry Ellis Ten-Piece Manicure Set
Everyone deserves a great manicure, even if it’s DIY. This manicure set from Perry Ellis is a luxurious portfolio filled with everything he’ll need to keep his nails trim and neat. The set is available at Hudson’s Bay for $45 CAD.
Sure every day should be Valentine’s Day but when it comes to the actual celebration nothing beats a little gift for your loved one! Happy Valentine’s Day!
Main Image Photo Credit: Hudson’s Bay, Lush, Tarte Cosmetics
Rosemina Nazarali
Author
Rosemina (@RoseminaN) is a writer and content strategist who has a special place in her heart for beauty. She’s always on the pulse of current trends and loves trying new products -- especially if they are brown-skin worthy! When she’s not playing with makeup, she’s travelling, going to concer...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!
-
It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!
-
Broke And Woke! Priceless At-Home Beauty Treatments That Will Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks!
-
Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
Shining Star: Be A Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks
-
Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
-
Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!
-
Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Gift-Giving Beauty With These Gorgeous Beauty Gift Ideas!
-
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
-
Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
-
Get Lit With Your Diwali Beauty Looks Right Here!
-
Wear The Colour Of The Leaves: How To Get Autumn Hues To Shine On Our Brown Skin
-
Give Your Brown Skin Some 'Tude With Nude Hues!
-
Your Skin Needs A Drink! Achieve Complexion Perfection With Key Hydrating Tips For This Season
-
5 Incredible Brown Beauty Babes You Need To Follow On Instagram
-
Show Your Skin Some Love This Summer With The Latest Dove Beauty Bars
-
Flash Those Peepers With 4 Mascaras That Give You "Wow" Lashes
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Pantene Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Secrets
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event
-
Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips
-
The Best Beauty Looks At TIFF 2017 & DIY Tips!
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 2
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
3 Must-Have Beauty Products For Spring At Infuse Medspa
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Red Carpet Glam
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Hairstyle By Joico
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Makeup Look With Shiseido
-
Get Lush & Luminous Lips With Tips From Shalini Vadhera
-
Get Your Gold Facial With Passport 2 Beauty
-
Beauty Tea For Radiant Skin By Passport2Beauty
-
Why You Need 3D Feather Eyebrows
-
Tips To Fight Cellulite Just In Time For Summer
-
Eye Serum 101 With Passport2Beauty
-
Beard Grooming 101
-
Facial Beauty Technologies For Darker Skin Tones
-
Ayurvedic Skincare Benefits
-
TIFF 2015 Red Carpet Beauty Trends
-
Botanical Skincare Regimen
-
Global Fragrance Trends With Juicy Couture
-
Ayurvedic Haircare
-
Holiday Makeup Tips
-
OPI Hawaiian Nail Lacquers
-
Get Perfect Skin With Biotherm's 'Blue Therapy Lift & Blur'
-
Glitter For Your Everyday Beauty Regimen
-
Transitioning Your Skincare Regimen For Fall
-
How To Get The Perfect Pout
-
How To Achieve The Designer Eyebrow
-
Neon Make-up Colours & Application Techniques
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!