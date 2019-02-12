Beauty & Grooming / For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine’s Day

For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Beauty & Grooming Feb 12, 2019

Rosemina Nazarali

Valentine’s Day is just days away so now is the time to get your loved one that extra special something. Whether you’re celebrating with your friends or with your bae, our gift ideas will definitely make their heart heart you more! So go ahead, be the best bae with these beauty gifts for Valentine’s Day! 

Gifts For Her

Byredo Valentines Leather Travel Case

Photo Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

 

Give the wanderluster in your life a gorgeous, luxe accessory for their next adventure. This Leather Travel Case from Byredo will safely hold a 12ml fragrance bottle. And the “I ♥️ U” message on the front will remind them of you, no matter where their travel bug takes them. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue for $160 CAD.

 

Tarte Top #Shelfie Essentials

Photo Credit: Tarte Cosmetics

 

Give the gift of hydration this Valentine’s Day. This set from Tarte includes mini versions of some of the brand’s best-selling skincare products, including  Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer Rainforest of the Sea, 4-in-1 Setting Mist – Rainforest of the Sea Collection, Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment, Tight & Bright Clay Multi-Mask. The Essentials set is available for $43 CAD at Sephora.

 

Elizabeth Arden x Reese Witherspoon Limited Edition Red Lipstick

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden has partnered with actress Reese Witherspoon for this limited-edition red lipstick. All the proceeds from this lipstick go to UN Women, which is a campaign for gender equality and women empowerment. The lipstick is available at Hudson’s Bay for $33.50 CAD.

 

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Valentine’s Edition

Photo Credit: Hudson's Bay

 

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a heart-shaped lipstick! The creamy, moisturizing red lipstick is perfectly placed in a black bullet adorned in pink hearts, make it a great gift for anyone who loves Valentine’s Day! It’s available at Hudson’s Bay for $41 CAD.

 

Lush All Yours Gift Set

 

Photo Credit: Lush

 

The All Yours Wrapped Gift from Lush is a cheeky present for the skincare lovers in your life. The set includes Peachy Bath Bomb, Strawberry Hill Shower Bomb, Strawberry Whip Soap, American Pie Body Conditioner, Avocado Wash Shower Gel, Bubblegum Lip Scrub, and a Brightside Bubble Bar. The set is available for $54.95 CAD.

 

Ralph Lauren 3-Piece Romance Trilogy Fragrance Set

Photo Credit: Hudsons Bay

 

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like this trio of fragrances from Ralph Lauren’s Romance collection. The set comes with three 30ml bottles, including Tender Romance, Romance and Midnight Romance. You can find it at Hudson’s Bay for $105 CAD.

 

Gifts For Him

Missoni 3-Piece Missoni Men Eau de Parfum Set

Photo Credit: Hudson's Bay

 

Missoni Parfum pour Homme is inspired by the Mediterranean with notes of green lemon, pink pomelo, sandalwood and birch. This three-piece set includes a 100ml Eau de Parfum, 10ml travel spray and a shaving bag. It is available at Hudson’s Bay for $108 CAD.

 

Kingsley for Men 4-Piece Shave Set

 

Photo Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

 

This shaving accessory will make daily grooming a luxe experience. The four-piece set includes a silver-plated stand, natural bristle shave brush, Mach III replaceable razor and silver-plated soap dish. It’s available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $60.99 CAD.

 

Biotherm Two-Piece Homme Shaving Set

 

Photo Credit: Hudson's Bay

 

These set from Biotherm is the perfect accompaniment to the above shaving set and makes a great gift on its own. The set includes a shaving foam and moisturizing balm that will help with redness and skin irritations. It’s available at Hudson’s Bay for $56 CAD.

 

Perry Ellis Ten-Piece Manicure Set

 

 

 

Photo Credit: Hudson's Bay

 

Everyone deserves a great manicure, even if it’s DIY. This manicure set from Perry Ellis is a luxurious portfolio filled with everything he’ll need to keep his nails trim and neat. The set is available at Hudson’s Bay for $45 CAD.

Sure every day should be Valentine’s Day but when it comes to the actual celebration nothing beats a little gift for your loved one! Happy Valentine’s Day!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Hudson's Bay, Lush, Tarte Cosmetics

 

