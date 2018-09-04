Beauty & Grooming / Get Fall Ready With These Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin

Get Fall Ready With These Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin

Beauty & Grooming Sep 04, 2018

Rosemina Nazarali

by  

Autumn is upon us, which means it’s time to break out the cozy knits, cute boots, and berry lips! Below are my favourite beautiful berry lipsticks perfect for brown skin! 

 

Estee Lauder Pure Colour Love Lipstick in Love Object

 

Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin
Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin: Estee Lauder Pure Colour Love Lipstick in Love Object. Photo Credit: Estee Lauder

 

Estée Lauder’s Pure Colour Love Lipsticks pack in a lot of pigment with a creamy texture that makes your lips pop. Love Object is a rich dark berry matte lipstick that will give you a vibrant, elegant colour. And, the long-lasting formula won’t dry out your lips!

Rimmel London The Only 1 Lipstick in Listen Up! 

Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin
Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin: Rimmel London The Only 1 Lipstick in Listen Up! Photo credit: Rimmel London

 

Get a bright, vibrant look with Rimmel’s Listen Up! lipstick shade. The plum-pink tone is bold and fruity, and the formula will keep your lips hydrated all day long with Vitamin E and Rosa fruit oil. The Only 1 Lipstick collection boasts luminous full coverage and light, cushioning comfort.

NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Matte in Pure Society

Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin
Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin: NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Matte in Pure Society. Photo Credit: Trendyol

 

Give your lips the wow-factor with this metallic liquid lipstick by NYX. Pure Society is a deep plum-violet shade with bleu pearl that will give you a mattified chrome look. These highly pigmented lippies are full coverage and long-lasting. They are a bit on the drying side, so I recommend conditioning your lips before applying.

 

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Grandest Grape

Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin
Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin: Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Grandest Grape. Photo Credit: Tongue in Chic

 

Condition your lips with Clinique’s Lip Balm in Grandest Grape. The deep raspberry shade will provide intense hydration while giving your lips just the right amount of colour. Use it on its own for a more natural look, or as a lip topper to add shine and moisture.

 

H&M Matte Lipstick in The More The Berrier 

 

Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin
Beautiful Berry Lipsticks Perfect For Brown Skin: H&M Matte Lipstick in The More The Berrier. Photo Credit: H&M

 

This is one of my holy grail berry lipsticks that I use all year. With pink and plum undertones, this shade looks great on a variety of skin tones, with its rich, vibrant pigment. The velvety matte finish is long-lasting without drying our your lips, and just one swipe provides full coverage.

 

 

Beauty & Grooming

