Get Golden Skin With These Highlighters For Brown Beauties Like Us!

Spring is upon us, which means it’s time to embrace tanned, glowing skin! It’s not always easy to find the perfect highlighters for brown beauties — these products below will give medium to dark skin tones a beautiful golden glow. Check out our list of must-have highlighters for brown beauties!

One of my favourite parts of the warmer months is getting that summer glow… but sometimes I have to fake it! I have grown a bit of an obsession with highlighters and simply cannot resist a great gold-tone finish.

Below are my top picks for gold highlighters perfect for brown skin tones.

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Hu$tla Baby

Everyone knows that Fenty has made the most incredible gold highlighter the world has ever seen with the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife. While absolutely gorgeous, it’s quite bold and might not be everyone’s cup of tea. A great alternative is the Killawatt Highlighter in Hu$tla Baby. It’s a peachy-gold toned champagne colour that packs a whole lot of pigment. You can grab this on as part of the Bomb Baby Mini Lip and Face Set, $28 CAD, or paired with Killwatt Highlighter in Mean Money, $42 CAD.

Maybelline New York FaceStudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter in Molten Gold

This is my current favourite highlighter. While it’s a powder, the texture is so creamy and buttery, giving you a cream-to-powder finish. And a little goes a long way! This light gold highlight has reflective pigments to ensure you’ve always got that blinding glow. This is definitely not a subtle highlighter, so be sure to start off with a light hand. Master Chrome retails for $12.99 CAD and can be found at drugstores and Walmart.

MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Skinfinish in Gold Deposit

MAC’s Mineralize Skinfinish is one of the OGs of face and body highlighters. The shade Gold Deposit is a true golden bronze powder that can be used on the high points of the face or dusted on shoulders and collarbones to get that glorious sunkissed look. This product comes with the added bonus of being infused with a multi-mineral complex and vitamin E. Mineralize Skinfinish powders retail for $38 CAD.

The Body Shop’s Honey Bronze Highlighting Strobing Dome in 01 Highlight

This is one of my summer staples. The Honey Bronze Highlighting Domes have a creamy texture but go on like a powder. The light-reflecting shimmer will give you a naturally dewy finish that looks great on a full face or on its own. Since it’s infused with honey, it maintains it’s texture (and smells fantastic!). You can find this highlighter at The Body Shop for $18 CAD.

Main Image Photo Credit: Mothers Insights