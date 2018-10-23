Diwali is the beautiful festival of light that is symbolized by the diya, the small candle that is a perfect mix of softness and passion. These diyas decorate homes and walkways, and serve to remind us that lightness shall trump darkness … so get lit with your Diwali beauty looks right here!

For this year’s festivities I am intrigued by the passionate aspect of the diya, namely the centre of the flame from which we derive light and inspiration. The flame is based on the dark wick and creates a dance of orange and gold … colours that flatter all South Asian skin tones and inspire the looks described below!

MAGIC WICK EYES

The wick is the most under appreciated part of the diya as it’s needed to create the flame but is rarely praised for how it adds a hint of dark mystery surrounded by a halo of light. To create the look, focus on dark brown pencils and shadows because black is too heavy and graphic.

The first step is to line the upper and lower waterlines with a creamy pencil such as Shiseido MicroLiner Ink in Brown 02. The thinness of the pencil makes a perfect fit for this area of the eye and the creamy formula means that the pigment deposits smoothly without risk of any harshness.

The second step is to curl the eye lashes because you want the whites of the eyes to be maximized so that they contrast against the brown eye make-up. My personal favourite is the Shiseido Eyelash Curler. The clamp is gentle and when you curl the base and the middle of the lashes you have open eyes, not eyelashes look like they have been electrically charged.

The third step is to apply a shimmery neutral base around the eye area, so that you neutralize the darkness and attract a bit of light. I recommend the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Rose Gold is flattering for light-to-medium tones, while Gilded Gold will enhance dark skin tones.

The fourth step is to rim the upper and lower lash lines with a smoky shadow pencil such as Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Golden Quartz. This brown infused bronze contains sparkle that attracts light to the eyes and adds intensity without the heaviness.

If your eyes are close-set avoid rimming the eye area near the nose as this closes the eye area. I like to smudge the line with a brush such as Make Up For Ever Smudger Brush Medium 238 to create a diffused, soft look.

The fifth and final step is to apply a dramatic mascara in black, so that the eyelashes stand out against the brown shadows. My personal favourite is the Dior Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara in Black. It fattens the lashes and add drama with two applications (wiggle the brush from root to tip).

The rest of the face should be kept light and nude so that your eyes dominate centre stage. A universally flattering orange blush shade is Vasanti Cosmetics Blush Duo in Life’s A Peach. The two peach shades allow you to create a bespoke shade that enhances your skin tone.

The lips should be topped with a playful, soft gloss, such as Fenty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow, which beautifies all South Asian lips.

ORANGE FANTA(SY)

Orange’s vibrancy is always destined for South Asian skin tones because its cheerfulness enhances our naturally occurring warm tones. This colour plays a central role in the diya‘s beauty is exudes passion on sight. The best way to interpret this passionate aspect of the diya is to create a strong lip — simple eye look that is like an orange fanta(sy).

The first step is to create a soft metallic base using the Laura Mercier Caviar Sticks mentioned in the Magic Wick Eyes look.

The second step is to cleanly define the eyes using a deep, chocolate liner such as the Charlotte Tilbury The Classic Eye Powder Pencil in Audrey. The pencil glides easily along the delicate lash line and leaves a healthy trail of lasting coffee pigment that is sophisticated.

The third step is to have the eyelashes enhance the clean look. The ideal mascara formula should be about definition. I recommend the Vasanti Cosmetics Eye Smile Mascara because it separates the lashes, adds a hint of volume, and leaves a precise finish.

The fourth step is to add a hint of fantasy to the look because a diya for all its symbolism and purity, always possesses a hint of mystery. I recommend adding a gold highlighter such as Fenty Killawatt in Trophy Wife to the tops of the cheeks.

The emphasis should be to add a star kissed sparkle, not a hyper defined cut look. I recommend dipping a precise blush brush such as the Make Up For Ever Powder Kabuki Brush 124, and then tapping it along the highest part of the cheeks.

The final step is to apply an orange lip. A universally flattering orange that veers in the direction of the Sicilian blood orange is Shiseido LacquerInk Lipshine in Red Flicker 305.

Glosses do not fare well under the stress of samosa consumption, so to ensure that your lips continue to pop while you celebrate, apply it like this: 1) apply a thin layer of product and allow it to soak in for a minute; 2) press your lips together to bind the product to the lips further; and 3) add a second thin layer top the lips, always making sure to dab the corners so that your lips have a fully-pigmented shape.

It is common to recommend to apply a lip liner in similar shade and then apply the lip gloss. I am not a big fan of this approach because it compromises the shine factor of the gloss—which is why we use lip gloss in the first place.

FIERY CONCLUSIONS

Diwali is a beautiful festival that brings out the best in observers and non-observers alike. Each diya is unique and possesses its own beauty – just like every South Asian woman. Consequently, with the base of brown, gold and orange, we can create passionate looks that suit all of our skin tones.

