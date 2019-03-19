Do you lead a hectic life and have limited handbag space … read on to find out the best products that South Asian beauties should store in their office beauty kit so they are ready to work and then play! So go ahead, get your Kaam game on with our 9 to 5 guide to key office beauty essentials!

The embrace of the 24-hour economy where work and play dominate leaves no room for rest. The impact is that if we want to look great at work, and then switch gears and feel fabulous for important networking cocktails, looking your best is more than powdering your nose. Looking your best means packing products in your office beauty kit that ensure that you are only a moment away from looking your very best.

The ideal office beauty kit focuses on the elements that erode during the day, namely the hygiene, complexion, hair and moisture. Below is a curated list of products that are ideal for South Asian women who are equal parts brains, beauty and confidence.

HYGIENE

Bad breath makes it easy for the world forget that you are an amazing colleague whose hard work and compassion yield lasting results on the soft and bottom lines for the company. How many times have we been privy to conversations in which person A complains and about person B’s breath, and the shudders of consensus amongst the other participants in the conversation is swift and unanimous? To avoid being person B, brush after lunch. I recommend using a toothpaste that cleans and whitens, without fluoride such as Burt’s Bees Purely White Toothpaste with Zen Peppermint. My experience with mint is that it is effective against spicy foods and neutralizes garlic.

Body odour needs to be addressed. Seriously. The situation is a sensitive one for me because I have been wearing natural deodorant for several years, with the unavoidable feeling of not really feeling that fresh. In order to push aside said worries, I include a LaVanila The Healthy Mini Deodorant, in my kit. The collection comes in a variety of vanilla-based scents which are not cloying and one swipe per armpit at lunch ensures that I am fresh for the rest of the day. The small size is a perfect fit in any make-up bag and leaves precious centimetre of drawer space for other beauty bag essentials.

COMPLEXION

Our beautiful brown skin possesses a natural radiance is zapped by office heating and stress. I’ve discovered three products that restore the illusion of eight hours of sleep with a few dabs.

If your skin is normal-to-oily, a lightweight powder that possesses a medium coverage is an ideal product. I recommend the Benefit Hello Flawless! Powder Foundation collection (9 shades available) because it goes on without caking and remains smooth. Moreover it includes a soft, flat brush so that you can powder the planes of the face easily, and if need a small touch-up use the sponge

If your skin is lacklustre, you can infuse a quick jolt of natural light by dabbing on the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter (7 shades available) on the raised planes of the face such as the forehead and cheekbones. The bottle comes with a giant-sized doe-tip applicator which permits you to dab effectively and then you can blend the lightweight liquid with your fingers. Afterwards, your face will look dewy and refreshed.

If you suffer from permanent dark circles like me you understand that they love to rear themselves when you want to look rested. I cannot heap enough praise on the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer (16 shades available). The full sponge tip applicator gently delivers the product to the skin, without any tugging or mess. The product is infused with light and provides a wonderful medium coverage. A few gentle taps of the ring finger and the tiredness disappears! It is simply magic.

HAIR MAGIC

South Asian beauties are renowned for their beautiful locks of hair. The hair, like the skin, is depleted by the office heating, and it also needs to be replenished. I am often frustrated by how dry and frizzy my ends look at the end of the day, and my roots look a tad greasy. I discovered two products that return the volume and lushness to my thick, coarse locks:

The WetBrush-Pro Mini Pop Fold is a conveniently-packaged hairbrush that folds up, thus protecting the bristles and taking up minimal space. The bristles have Softips™ which caress the scalp and disperse the oil at the roots, thus adding volume at the crown.

My hair is medium-long, and the ends tend to be dry and frizzy. I like to spritz on a hydrating products so that they look fresh and the locks look lush and inviting. I recommend the Aveda Shampure™ Thermal Dry Conditioner, which softens the hair and calms the mind with its gentle scent.

MOISTURE

This category always includes hand cream and lip balm but there are two other products that should be added to the beauty kit:

I have noticed that my cuticles take a beating in the office. The bathroom soap and dry air leave them raggedy and destroyed. The daily onslaught of these two elements ruin the best manicure. Moreover even the most luxurious hand cream falls short of the TLC that cuticles need to look healthy and uniform. I suggest that a specialized product such as Burt’s Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream should be massaged in to the cuticles right before you end lunch. The quick massage leaves the cuticles soothed and beautiful.

I apply lip balm throughout the day but when I go out I want full, sexy lips. In particular, since matte liquid lipsticks are on trend and my lips tend to shrivel up after several hours of wear, I make sure to remove my lipstick at the end of the day. I then dab on the Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lip Volumizer. It smells of fresh mint, and the curved wand delivers the perfect amount of product to every square millimetre of the lips. I love the tingling sensation and within seconds my lips look fuller and more sculpted. As I touch up my face, I allow the product to absorb, and then apply my lipstick.

The above products are impactful, easy to use and take up little space in your cramped drawers. They are basics that enhance the efforts that you make each morning and are great to have handy when you are away from your vanity. A 24-hour economy does not mean that you must look like its frazzled by-product, instead your office beauty kit preserves your luminosity from 8 am to 8 pm!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.esteelauder.ca, www.wetbrush.com, www.charlottetilbury.ca, www.benefit.cosmetics.com