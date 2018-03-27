Beauty & Grooming / Tips & Tricks / Give Him Kissable Skin With These Men’s Face Wash For Every Skin Type

Give Him Kissable Skin With These Men's Face Wash For Every Skin Type

Mar 27, 2018

Rosemina Nazarali

Targeted skin care has traditionally been a market for women only, ignoring the fact that men also deal with common skin issues. Nowadays, the grooming world tailors to every type of skin concern. We explore the world of men’s face washes to find solutions for every skin type.  

Men’s grooming products have come a long way from the days of products named “face wash for men.” While those do still exist, most beauty companies acknowledge that men deal with the same skin concerns as women, with products targeted to everything from oily and acne-prone skin to gentle face washes suitable for sensitive skin.

Check out our list of Men’s face wash for every skin type. 

 

Oily & Acne-Prone Skin

 

Neutrogena Men Invigorating Face Wash

Photo Credit: Neutrogena

 

This face wash is said to soothe and cool while giving your pores a deep clean to remove excess oil — and all under $8! Neutrogena is a great brand in general, known for their acne-fighting products that aren’t too harsh for sensitive skin. While many oily-skin products can easily overdry, this face wash boasts leaving you with a clean, refreshed look without over-drying or stripping the skin.

 

Clinique For Men Charcoal Face Wash

 

Photo Credit: Clinique

 

Charcoal is a natural detoxifying agent, making it a great skincare ingredient. It works to remove excess oil while giving your pores a deep clean without over-drying. As an added bonus, this face wash has been allergy tested and is fragrance-free!

 

Dry Skin

 

Dove Men+Care Hydrate+ Face Wash

 

Photo Credit: Dove

 

This face wash from Dove is a kind of 2-in-1 — it cleanses skin while helping to replenish moisture. The mild cleanser is gentle on skin while the lipids in the formula work to minimize dry skin. Follow this up with a moisturizer that soothes and intensely hydrates.

 

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

 

Photo Credit: CeraVe

 

This unisex face wash from CeraVe has what they call MVE technology that provides 24-hour hydration. It also contains hyaluronic acid which helps to maintain skin’s moisture and serves as a great anti-aging ingredient.

 

Combination Skin

Biotherm Homme Aquapower

 

Photo Credit: Cocoon Center

 

When your skin is both oily and dry at the same time, you need a cleanser that nourishes without using greasy ingredients. This cleanser does just that, providing all-day moisture while revitalizing skin for a supple feel.

 

Sensitive Skin

Dove Men+Care Sensitive+ Face Wash

 

Photo Credit: Dove

 

This mild cleanser is gentle on skin while protecting against dryness by replenishing moisture.It also works to reduce common issues like redness and irritation. After cleansing, you’ll feel fresh and nourished.

 

Nivea Men Sensitive Skin Face Wash

 

Photo Credit: Nivea

This is another gentle cleanser that works to remove impurities without drying out the skin. It leaves you with that fresh-faced feeling while working to reduce tightness and irritation.

 

