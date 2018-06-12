Go Ahead And Tell Him He’s Beautiful With The Best Grooming Gifts for Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, shower dad with gifts that will leave him feeling fresh and pampered! Show him that he’s appreciated and deserves to indulge in a bit of luxurious ‘me’ time. Check out the best grooming gifts for Father’s Day!

The Veddas Beard Grooming Products

The Veddas is a brand designed with the South Asian man in mind. Based in Toronto, The Veddas uses only naturally sourced ingredients and use reusable containers. The Beard Balm, $16.50 CAD, will condition the beard while giving it a bit of shine. The Beard Oil, $15.50 CDN is used to keep beards healthy and to protect the sensitive skin underneath. It comes in five scents: Vanni, Havana, Lakshmi, Ceylon, and Natural.

Premium Luxury Shaving Set

Some men love the treat of getting an old-school shave at the barber’s. Bring some of that luxury home with this set from Grutti for $86.99 CDN. It includes a Fusion5 razor, badger hair brush, bowl and brush stand. The contemporary design will be a perfect addition to the bathroom countertop.

Boss Bottled United

Just in time for FIFA World Cup 2018, Hugo Boss has released a soccer campaign to celebrate players like Julian Draxler, Philippe Coutinho, Harry Kane and Alvaro Morata. In part with the campaign, they have released the limited-edition Boss Bottled United, a cologne that is described as combining the crispness of the outdoors and the warmth of the indoors. It has notes of South African buchu, blood orange, spearmint, peppermint with velviter, patchouli and cashmeran. The fragrance is available at Shopper’s Drug Mart and Hudson’s Bay for $97 CDN.

L’Occitane Aromatic L’Occitan Collection

This father’s day, give your dad the gift of a luxuriously scented pamper session. This set from L’Occitane has a sophisticated warm scent with a blend of lavender, nutmeg, black pepper, and smoked woods. The gift set includes an After Shave Balm, Shower Gel and two bars of soap. It’s available at L’Occitane stores for $44 CDN.

Philips OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

If your dad is the kind of guy who likes to have a quick shave and trim at home, this is the product for him. This all-in-one tool is able to trim, edge or shave any length of hair with the detachable comb, dual-sided blade and cutter. The OneBlade technology is said to give a smooth shave with glide coating and rounded polymer tips. The OneBlade Hybrid is available on Amazon for $44.96 CDN.

So with these super awesome last minute gift idea’s you totally can’t go wrong letting your dad know that yes, he’s in fact a beautiful person indeed!