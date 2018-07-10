How The Dove Go Fresh Cool Moisture Beauty Bar Made Me Feel Beautiful From AM To PM

*Sponsored Post*

Dove has released limited-edition Beauty Bars to celebrate love! Engraved with the words “Love” and “Amour,” the bars make for an extra special gesture to a loved one. The limited-edition bars, which are available until the end of July (or while supplies last), come in the classic White Beauty Bar, Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar, and the Go Fresh Cool Moisture Beauty Bar.

I gave the Go Fresh Cool Moisture Beauty Bar a try and compared it to the classic White Bar. Check out my full review of both below!

Dove White Beauty Bar

It’s Always On My Mind

The Dove White Beauty Bar is a classic for any beauty routine. It’s my go-to “soap” bar, though it can hardly be called with its ¼ moisturizing cream and mild cleanser. Made specifically to retain skin’s moisture, the White Beauty Bar is perfect for my naturally dry skin all year round.

The White Beauty Bar is that iconic Dove scent. If you’ve ever used it, you’ll know exactly which scent I’m referring to. It’s that light, almost relaxing smell that makes you feel clean. The scent isn’t overpowering and sits on the skin just long enough. I love using the White Beauty Bar as part of my nighttime routine, using it just before climbing into bed. It helps me feel fresh yet relaxed, preparing me for a good night’s rest.

It’s Always Close By

I often keep a White Beauty Bar at my sink for hand-washing throughout the day, and another one in my bathtub next to my other shower essentials. One of the things I love about the Beauty Bar is that I don’t have to immediately moisturize after a shower or washing my hands. In fact, I can wash my hands over and over again throughout the day without having to constantly reach for hand cream. And while it is important to rehydrate skin after a shower, the Beauty Bar is great for those days when you just don’t have the time — you won’t get that “tight” dry feeling through the day like you might with other soap bars.

Dove Go Fresh Cool Moisture Beauty Bar

It Always Delivers

One of Dove’s offerings is the Go Fresh Cool Moisture Beauty Bar with the refreshing scents of cucumber and green tea. Just like the classic White Beauty Bar, Go Fresh has ¼ moisturizing cream and a mild cleanser that won’t strip or dry skin.

When I tried the Go Fresh Beauty Bar, I used it the same way as I would the White Beauty Bar — one at the sink while washing hands and another for the shower, in lieu of a body wash.

Go Fresh Cool Moisture performs exactly like the White Beauty Bar — it lathers up well, keeps skin moisturized, and has a scent that lingers for the perfect amount of time.

It Always Smells (And Looks) Amazing

The big difference is the scent, which I absolutely love! The blend of cucumber and green tea is the perfect fresh scent for summer months. It wakes you up, revitalizes and energizes you for your day ahead. The Dove Go Fresh Cool Moisture Beauty Bar is best suited for morning showers to give you that extra pep in your step to start your day.

The other big difference with the Cool Moisture Beauty Bar is the mint green colour. I absolutely love seeing that green bar sitting next to my sink or in the shower every day. It adds a pretty pop of colour and just calls out to me (mostly because I’m just a sucker for pretty things).

The Limited Edition Engraved Beauty Bars and the Classic Beauty Bars all retail for $3.79 CDN (2 x 90g), $4.49 CDN (2 x 113g), $5.49 CDN (4 x 90g). You can find Dove Beauty Bars at your local drug or grocery stores, and other major retailers.

