Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
Beauty & Grooming Apr 30, 2019
Finding the perfect lipstick shades for your specific skin tone is no easy task. From learning the difference between warm and cool undertones and seeing which hues you prefer — your arms will be full of swatches and all the shades will start to look the same. Some brands want to make all our lives easier by offering universally flattering lip shades. From Fenty Beauty to Maybelline and MAC Cosmetics, these shades are said to work on everyone! Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty changed the game for women of colour when the brand first launched, including an unheard of 40 foundation shades and universally flattering lip products. Amongst these first launches was the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Liquid Lip Colour in Uncensored, a shade that Sephora refers to as the “perfect universal red.”
Along with Uncensored, Fenty Beauty also has a line of Gloss Bomb Univeral Lip Luminizers. The product comes in three shades, FU$$Y, Diamond Milk, and the original Fenty Glow.
Maybelline Made For All Lipsticks
Earlier this year, Maybelline New York launched an entire line of universally flattering lipstick shades. Called Colour Sensational Made For All, the line includes seven new shades that include both matte and satin finishes. These colours were tested on 50 different skin tones to ensure each pigment selected would work well on every person who tried it.
The Colour Sensational Made For All Lipsticks shades include Red For Me, a matte red; Fuchsia For Me, a satin bright pink; Mauve For Me, a satin nude-mauve; Pink For Me, a satin dusty-rose; Plum For Me; a satin berry tone; Ruby For Me, a satin red; and Spice For Me, a satin warm-toned nude.
MAC Cosmetics Ruby Woo Lipstick
Ruby Woo is one of those lipstick shades that everyone has heard about. One of MAC’s bestsellers, this lipstick shade is a perfect matte red with blue undertones that looks beautiful on most, if not all, skin tones.
“Ruby Woo is the Little Black Dress of makeup,” Gregory Arlt, director of makeup artistry for MAC, told Glamour. “It’s an essential red that’s chic, matte, sophisticated, playful, and timeless. I’ve only ever seen it look amazing on every skin tone and every age.”
Main Image Photo Credit: Temptalia
Rosemina Nazarali
Author
Rosemina (@RoseminaN) is a writer and content strategist who has a special place in her heart for beauty. She’s always on the pulse of current trends and loves trying new products -- especially if they are brown-skin worthy! When she’s not playing with makeup, she’s travelling, going to concer...
COMMENTS
