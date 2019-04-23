Nailed It! Dazzle Your Digits With Sizzling Spring & Summer 2019 Nails

The spring and summer months is always the time to break out your colourful outfits, electric blue eyeliner and change up your nail look. Whether you prefer a short, minimalist look, or long and edgy, this season’s nail trends has something for everyone’s taste. Below, find the top trends that hit the runways during the Spring/Summer 2019 shows. Dazzle Your Digits With These Sizzling Spring & Summer 2019 Nails Trends.

Framed Nails and Colourful Cuticles

This spring, give your nails a pop of colour, with a twist. This season, it’s all about colour on the outer edges of your nails, leaving the inside nude or bare. This nail art style was spotted at the Jeremy Scott and Libertine runway shows during the spring/summer fashion season, solidifying it as a warm-weather must-have.

If you want a more minimalist pop of colour, opt for colourful cuticles instead.

Short Squoval-Shaped Nails

This spring, it’s all about the short, squoval nails. A marriage between square and oval, squoval nails are square in shape with rounded, more natural looking edges. This shape was all over the runway at Spring/Summer shows, popping up at Noon by Noor, Natasha Zinko and Byblos.

This shape is a great way to sport a more minimalist look with nude tones, or a bright pop of colour with neon shades. This short nail shape is versatile for whatever look your heart desires.

Sunshine Nails

Yellow is the colour of the season, and nails are no exception. The Spring/Summer 2019 runway season was full of gorgeous, yellow hues, from the pale to the bright and neon. This trend was spotted at the Natasha Zinko, Alice + Olivia and Roland Mouret runway shows.

Confetti Glitter

If you love a bit of glam, confetti glitter nails are for you! Instead of the opaque metallics we are so used to seeing, this look is created by a clear nail polish that has flecks of glitter in it. Add more goats for more glam, and less coats for a more subtle look. This sparkling confetti look was spotted at the Anna Sui and Badgley Mischka Spring/Summer 2019 runway shows.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.fashionweekdaily.com