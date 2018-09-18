Oh My That Face! Our Favourite Beauty Looks From TIFF 2018

It’s time to say farewell to another Toronto International Film Festival season! Now that we’ve seen the movies, tired ourselves out with midnight madness screenings and added a few new autographs to our collections, it’s time to look back at all that we may have missed — including all the beauty! Check out our favourite beauty looks from TIFF 2018!

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg let her curls do all the talking for the premiere of The Hate You Give. The voluminous curls gave her a royal silhouette that perfectly matched the collection of sparkling barrettes that covered the crown of her head. Stenberg kept her makeup fairly neutral, with a glossy nude lip and small-winged eyeliner.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn opted for classic Hollywood glam for the premiere of The Predator. The focal point of her look is the perfect red matte lip, paired with rosy cheeks and a neutral eye, slightly smoked out on her bottom lashline. The makeup was paired with simple tousled waves, giving her that “I just woke up like this” look.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan’s TIFF debut is one that will go down in the books. The Indian actress went with an androgynous look that solidified her as a red-carpeter that you can expect the unexpected from. Sticking to the androgynous theme, Madan sported big, bushy brows that perfectly framed her face. The rest of her makeup and hair look was kept fairly simple — she lined just the outer corner of her eyes, her skin was flushed with a pop of blush and very subtle bronzer, her lips were glossy with just a touch of coral, and her hair was sleek, straight and pinned out of the way.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was serving lewks this TIFF season, and it was hard to choose a favorite. As far as beauty goes, I loved the more subdued elegance of her look for the press conference for A Star is Born. Her chiseled cheekbones were paired with dark liner and big, fluttering lashes. The light pink glossy lip served as the perfect contrast.

Devery Jacobs

If you can’t have fun with a little colour at TIFF, when can you? Devery Jacobs made her mark on the red carpet with a bold yet understated makeup look. Her nude cat-eye got a bold twist with orange eyeliner on the lower lids. She kept the rest of her face bronzed and glowing, allowing her eyes to really stand out.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis’ face beat is always on point. From her glowing skin to the bold lip and perfectly lined eyes, Davis has perfected the looks she loves to rock on the red carpet. At this year’s TIFF, she opted for a classic smokey eye and a not-in-your-face red lip. She contrasted that with a subtle contour and dewy skin.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne looked like a badass rockstar as she walked the red carpet for her upcoming movie Her Smell, and I absolutely loved it. Her dark brown smokey eye was extended into a cat-eye and smoked out on the lower lashline, perfectly framing her eyes. The mauve nude lip ensured her eyes were the focal point. She rocked the look with sleek, choppy hair that solidified her badass status.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu kept her look very au natural this TIFF season. The Indian actress donned dewy, glowing skin, with just the right amount of black eyeliner on the outer corners of her eyes. The mauve-nude lips topped off her look, giving her just a hint of colour.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.tiff.net; Elle Canada