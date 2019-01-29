It’s Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!

It sure doesn’t look like it right now, but trust us, Spring is around the corner! Now is the best time of the year to freshen up your beauty palette with some fabulous new finds! Check out our list of key spring beauty items your brown skin needs now!

Winter’s bleakness is merciless and in moments when you feel like ripping of your tuque in despair, remember that you can always sneak some spring into your step. How can we add spring to our step when we are afraid to slip and fall on the ice, you ask? Simple … start adding subtle touches of spring to your make-up look so that you look fresh and set your mind towards a warmer and brighter future.

Spring 2019 is about bold shots of colour and gorgeous glowing skin, which can be easily snuck in with deft touches outlines in the tips listed herein below:

SWIPE AZURE

Blue is a multi-faceted colour with shades that range from the sky to the depths of the ocean. Blue eyeliner is a hot spring trend that lifts dark peepers from bust to lust. Depending on your eye colour and the intensity of colouration of your eyelids and contour, pick a shade of blue that pops. sapphire style. If your style is more corporate, Vasanti Cosmetics Kajal Extreme in Electric Navy is a pearlescent shade, that adds brightness to the eyes.

If your look is more ethereal then experiment with Diorshow On Stage Liquid Liner 296 Matte Blue, an enchanting ocean blue.

If you wish to keep a slight air of gravitas to this incredibly cheerful and playful eye look, I recommend first lining the upper eyelids in black and then add a second swipe of azure. I’m thoroughly impressed with Benefit Roller Liner EyeLiner because it glides across the lid without catching on the skin and it stays put all day. It’s equal parts sharp and sexy, and a must-have for South Asian beauties.

GLOW AND BLOW THE SNOW AWAY

The strongest signal that make-up looks are shifting seasons is manifested in complexion products. Winter is typically associated with matte finishes whereas spring is all about radiance. A subtle way to add spring to your complexion is to switch your primer to a glow one such as the Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow. This lightweight, champagne-lit product, blends seamlessly into the skin, leaving a luminescent finish. It literally amps up the complexion by a notch and softens the impact of matte foundation.

Highlighting is a second method to sneak spring into the look because it creates the illusion that the sun has chosen to specifically shine on you. I love Marc Jacobs Dew Drops in Dew You, a fantastic gold shade that starts off with a strong gold glare and with careful tapping morphs into a soft, molten glow.

The trick is to add a drop on the back of your hand, and then using your middle and pointer fingers, tap it onto the cheekbones, down the centre of the nose (stopping above the tip) and on the area above the cupid’s bow of the lips. You need to repeatedly tap in the product until it melds into the skin.

Dark under eye circles are particularly obvious during the winter because the rest of the face becomes paler as the days become colder and there is less sun. A great concealer that does not sink into the fine lines of the contour is another means of sneaking spring into winter. I enjoy Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer because it goes on like a liquid but you need to tap it in like a cream, so it stays put but does not settle into fine lines.

This collection of concealers is available in 50 shades which means that South Asian beauties are more likely than not to find their ideal shade. Please note that if your dark circles are pronounced like mine, that you will need to select a shade of concealer that is darker than your foundation shade.

BLUSHED, NOT FLUSHED, CHEEKS

A second element to a great spring look is fresh cheeks that are slightly dewy. In winter, thanks to brutal blasts of Arctic winds, my cheeks turn pink and are icy to the touch. I prefer slightly blushed cheeks that evoke an awakening flower such as Beauty Counter Satin Powder Blush in Guava, a deep bubblegum pink, that flatters light-to-medium skin tones.

The shade Raspberry from the same collection, adds a gorgeous charge of rich pink for dark-skinned beauties.

Orange is another strong trend, and not always easy to carry off with aplomb when you are walking in a sea of white and grey. Clarins Blush 2 Go in Golden Peach is ideal for all South Asian skin tones because the peach side of this double-ended stick goes on sheer and builds up in intensity with a few swipes.

The other end is a copper-tinged bronzer that can be used to contour or added at the centre of the eyelids to create a sun kissed look. The two shades can also be mixed together to create a terracotta one that is particularly faltering neutral blush shade for dark-skinned beauties.

KISS OF HOPE

Winter’s classic matte lipsticks lose their allure as lips become crusty and dry from the extreme cold and electrical heat. A fantastic way to add the dewiness of spring to the lips is to include glossy lips in your winter look. DiorAddict Lip Glows to the Max are ideal because they are hydrating, add a hint of colour (from the pale to pigmented lips) and create the illusion of fullness. They look like hard candy as each tube (my favourites are Coral and Holo Purple) is mixed with light and dark shades of the same colour. For example, Coral is a mix of orange sorbet and blood orange, and when you swirl the tube across the lips, you are left with a gorgeous, sumptuous orange shade on your lips.

SPRING TO SPRING

It is easy to despair in the face of the beast that is winter but since this season is mere months, not years, long, so change your mentality from surviving winter to that of running towards spring. Simple steps such as adding bright colours n the eyes. lips or cheeks, and adding radiance to the complexion make it easier to spring towards spring.