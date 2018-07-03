Pop-Eyes: Gotta-Read Beauty Tips To Get The Gorgeous Graphic Eye

Summer 2018’s graphic eye brings the rainbow to our precious orbs and ensures that they are front and centre, after all why should lips have all of the fun? South Asian eyes were born for this trend so check out our gotta-read beauty tips to get the gorgeous graphic eye!

The graphic eye has several characteristics, including the use of vivid colours in unexpected ways such as a bright mascara, and liners (both liquid and pencil) are in wild hues such as sky blue and violet. The colours are meant to contrast with the eye, rather than enhance its natural colouring. Therefore, instead of aiming to be a romantic, embrace your inner cubist or pointillist and use the colours to bring excitement to the eyes.

PREPREYE-TION

To ensure that your artwork is displayed well, the eyes should be prepared.

First, hydrate the eye area with a light product such as Caudalie Vine [Activ] Energizing and Smoothing Eye Cream. A lot of artistry will go into this area so it’s imperative to have a hydrated, illuminated base which will not become slick over the course of the day.

Second, define the eyebrows softly with a pencil such as Givenchy Eyebrow Pencil in Brunette.

The eyebrows should be set with a clear gel, such as Givenchy Mister Brow Groom in Transparent. The soft definition ensures that the eyebrows will not compete with the graphic colour.

Third, curl the lashes because mascara is an essential element of the eye graphic look.

Fourth, neutralize the darkness of the eyelid. This is a common beauty challenge for many South Asian women, because the darkness can “swallow-up” colour or alter the colour once applied to the lid. A primer neutralizes the darkness and permits the colour to work off of a fresh canvass. My favourite is Laura Mercier Eye Basics (6 shades available). I apply a drop to each lid, and then use my left ringer (which has the least pressure) and tap it gently all over the eye lids.

COLOUR EYES

It’s colour time! If you prefer a softer look, try Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencils. The colour selection is rainbow-worthy and the pencils themselves glide on easily, set within seconds, and last for several hours without a need to touch-up. To create a soft graphic eye, I like to use contrasting shades such Versatile Violet to line the top lash line and then rim the lower lash line with Unlimited Blue.

The collection contains 39 shades so you can create many other colour duos.

The pencils have a soft touch, so if you want to create a soft colour burst, select a few shades and instead of drawing one line with a single shade, break up the line with different shades. The trick is to use a smudge brush such as the Make Up For Ever Smudger Brush 206 to slightly disperse the pigment with each millimetre you draw.

The little lines should be drawn until the whole upper lash line is defined. The look is colourful and steals some of eye shadow’s favoured status as the go-to make-up product to create soft, smouldering looks. To add even more drama, I layer on three coats of Diorshow Pump ‘n’ Volume Mascara in Blue Pump.

The mascara is a particularly delightful because the blue is such a rich pigment that it shows up perfectly on my dark lashes; a comment that applies equally to other four colours in the collection (Black Plump, Purple Pump, Pink Pump and Coral Pump). If you still need a touch of black, I recommend that you rim the lower waterline in Vasanti Kajal Waterline Eyeliner Pencil in black to add a touch of gravitas.

If you prefer a cleaner, sharper look, then opt for liquid liners such as those of the Diorshow On Stage Liner collection (14 shades available). The flexible, conical nib allows you to create fine lines from the inner eye outwards. To add a bit of spark to your corporate look, I recommend taking two strong shades, such as Pearly Turquoise as the first line that is directly atop the upper lash line, and then draw a parallel line of equal width and length in a contrasting shade such as Matte Rusty. In this combination the contrasts of pearl versus matte, and blue versus rust, is unequivocally graphic and glamourous. The look should be topped with several coats of Black Pump Mascara on the top and bottom lashes.

Abstract shapes are a wonderful way to combine both pencil and liquid liners. For example, Pearly Turquoise looks gorgeous as atop eye line, in particular against dark eyes. Unlimited Blue is equally lovely and glides smoothly along the lower lash line. In this sea of blue, embrace your inner-pointillist and add pink dots using the Diorshow liner in Matte Pink on the rest of the eyelid, and add a few coats of Pink Pump Mascara to complete the artwork. The look is ethereal and graphic and lends itself particularly well to South Asian attire which use colour to great, artistic effect.

EYE SPY

The graphic eye look is an inspiring trend because it allows you to stretch the rules of beauty by using classic lines and adding colour, texture and different use of eye space to create corporate and creative looks.

The trick to achieving a graphic eye is to ensure that every other aspect of the face is defined softly with the use of neutral, lightweight make-up that can be applied with the simple brushes and your fingers. The surrounding softness ensures that your use of liquid and pencil liners, and colourful mascara is show cased effectively. Note that the contrast is not achieved through colour alone but also with texture and placement of colour.

Main Image Photo Credit: Meena Khan