Nov 08, 2018

Rosemina Nazarali

MAC Cosmetics is known for their creamy, richly-pigmented lipsticks. The makeup company is adding to their roster of lip products with Powder Kiss, a lipstick that offers matte, soft-focus colour that feels weightless while providing moisture. After giving the product a try myself, Powder Kiss definitely lives up to its claims, and yes, Powder Kiss by MAC Cosmetics is the matte lipstick you’ve been waiting for!

 

Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/kirshkreations 

 

Powder Kiss was developed to emulate a technique that is often seen on the runway — blurred edges to give that hazy, undefined effect. The mix of the rich pigmentation (perfect for South Asian skin tones) and moisturizing properties comes from what MAC calls “moisture-coated powder pigments” that hydrate your lips while mattifying the colour. It’s the formula us matte lipstick lovers have been waiting for — a formula that doesn’t dry down completely and, unlike other formulas, actually helps to keep lips moisturized instead of causing drying and cracking.

 

I Love The Formula

When you hear claims like the ones MAC has been making about Powder Kiss, you get pessimistic. How is it possible to wear a matte lipstick that is soft and moisturizing? Well, MAC found a way.

The Powder Kiss lipsticks glide on beautifully. They are as soft as it gets when it comes to a solid lipstick, offer buildable colour and are so comfortable to wear. So comfortable, in fact, I forgot I was wearing lipstick altogether. It feels like wearing a lip balm that looks like a lipstick. The soft focus element means that the colour blends into your lips seamlessly, without a lip liner. Though, you can easily add in a bit more definition using a creamy lip liner before applying the lipstick.

 

MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss lipsticks in Impulsive, A Little Tamed and Burning Love. Photo Credit: Rosemina Nazarali

 

And it is as moisturizing as they say. My lips were a bit dry when I applied the lipstick and I noticed my lips felt much more moisturized hours later when I removed the product (which was easy to do using a makeup wipe). Even a day later without wearing any products, my lips feel hydrated and soft to the touch

It comes as no surprise that Powder Kiss is also a long-lasting formula — it is a MAC lip product after all.

 

@KrishKreations wearing MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss lipstick in Burning Love. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/kirshkreations

 

I Love The Colours

I picked up three of the 16 shades currently available in Powder Kiss. The first is Impulsive, a warm brown shade and my new favourite nude lip product. At first glance, I was worried that the brown shade wouldn’t be dark enough for my medium skin tone, but the warmth of it really makes this shade work well.

 

MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss lipsticks in Impulsive (left), A Little Tamed (middle) and Burning Love (right). Photo Credit: Rosemina Nazarali

 

A Little Tamed is a gorgeous berry pink tone that will look great on a variety of pink tones. It’s a perfect mid-tone shade that isn’t too bright or too soft and will work well with both every day and glam looks.

Burning Love is a darker, wine-berry tone that is perfect for this time of year. This is a shade that really shows of the Powder Kiss soft focus, with a richly pigmented tone that naturally blurs at the edges. This one is definitely going to be in regular rotation for me.

 

I'm wearing Impulsive. Photo Credit: Rosemina Nazarali

 

I'm wearing A Little Tamed. Photo Credit: Rosemina Nazarali

 

I'm wearing Burning Love. Photo Credit: Rosemina Nazarali

 

Here’s Where You Can Get Yours

MAC Powder Kiss lipsticks are now available in-store and online for $23 CAD. Your best bet is to purchase online since many stores were sold out of certain shades. It’s available in 16 shades, ranging from bright reds to true neutrals.

Discover your perfect matte at: https://www.maccosmetics.ca/powder-kiss

#MACCANADABORN

 

A Beautiful Cause

Created in 1994, the passionate red VIVA GLAM Lipstick raised money and awareness for HIV/AIDS at a time when the pandemic was dramatically affecting fashion communities in particular as well as the wider world. Then and today, an unprecedented 100% of the purchase price of any VIVA GLAM product goes toward the M·A·C AIDS Fund(minus VAT where applicable).

In the two decades that have followed since RuPaul made her billboard splash, the galaxy of stars who have fronted the campaign is unparalleled, including Lady Gaga, Elton John, Debbie Harry, Boy George, Cyndi Lauper, Nicki Minaj, Ricky Martin, Christina Aguilera, Dita Von Teese, Shirley Manson, Mary J Blige, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Taraji P. Henson and most recently Sia.

The M·A·C AIDS Fund itself is a pioneer in HIV/AIDS funding, providing financial support to organizations working with underserved regions and populations. As the largest corporate non-pharmaceutical giver in the arena, the M·A·C AIDS Fund is committed to addressing the link between poverty and HIV/AIDS by supporting diverse organizations around the world that provide a wide range of services to people living with HIV/AIDS. To date, the M·A·C AIDS Fund has raised over $400 million exclusively through the sale of M·A·C’s VIVA GLAM Lipstick and Lipglass donating 100 per cent of the sale price to fight HIV/AIDS.

Long live VIVA GLAM! We are all the M·A·C Girl!

For more information visit MACAIDSFUND.ORG

Main Image Photo Credit: MAC Cosmetics 

