It looks like nothing was found at this location. Maybe try a search?
ANOKHI MAGAZINE
VIDEO CHANNELS
- Culture & Lifestyle
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
- Beauty & Grooming
- Health & Wellness
- Fashion & Style
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
- Showbiz & Celebrity
Not Found
Pages
- ABOUT
- ADVERTISE
- All Posts
- ANOKHI MAGAZINE
- 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- 11th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- All in the Family
- Beautiful Beast
- Beauty Rx: The Perfect Size
- Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
- Colourscape Music Festival
- Designer Profile: Rajesh Pratap Singh
- Ditch Sleep-Stealing Foods for Happy Dreams
- Eco Fashion Week
- Game Change 2.0
- Making Scents: The Art of Perfumery
- Master Chef
- Money and Kids: Are you and your partner having the right conversations?
- Outwit, Outlast, Outsource
- Palm Springs Fashion Weekend
- Pavilion of Art and Design
- Publisher’s Message, Winter 2014
- Rejuvenate your inner self with these workout secrets!
- Salon du Chocolat
- The ANOKHI List 2014
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, Winter 2014
- Top 5 Brewpubs in India
- Toronto International Flamenco Festival
- 12th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- 3rd Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- 4th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- 5th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- 7th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- 8th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- Publisher’s Message, Jan 2011
- Sexy & Successful 2011 – Amir Khan
- Sexy & Successful 2011 – Anne-Marie Mediwake
- Sexy & Successful 2011 – Azura Vandenberg
- Sexy & Successful 2011 – Bageshree Vaze
- Sexy & Successful 2011 – Chris Achar
- Sexy & Successful 2011 – Mona Singh
- Sexy & Successful 2011 – Russell Peters
- Sexy & Successful 2011 – Vikram Phadnis
- Sexy & Successful 2011- Melinda Shankar
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, Jan 2011
- 9th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- ANOKHI’s French Connection Event
- Beauty Rx
- Bringing It Back
- Hitha Prabhakar: Fashion Cents
- International Fashion Festival
- Publisher’s Message, Winter 2011
- Q&A With Davis Factor Of Smashbox
- Sexy & Successful 2012: Baba Kahn
- Sexy & Successful 2012: Hannah Simone
- The Model Debate
- The Outsiders
- Thoughts From The Editor-In-Chief, Winter 2011
- Alyssah Ali
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 1
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 10
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 11
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 12
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 13
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 14
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 15
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 16
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 17
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 18
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 19
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 2
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 20
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 21
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 22
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 23
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 24
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 25
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 26
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 27
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 28
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 29
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 3
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 30
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 31
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 32
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 33
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 34
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 35
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 36
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 37
- Amrit Dasu Hits A High Note With New Single & Music Collaboration With Universal Music Group
- From Mumbai, Le15 Patisserie’s Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra Shares Her Sweet Secrets Of Success
- More And More Millennials Opting To Explore The World In Luxury
- The Revival Of Iconic Painter Amrita Sher-Gil, India’s Frida Kahlo
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 38
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 39
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 4
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 40
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 41
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 42
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 43
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 44
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 45
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 46
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 47
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 48
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 49
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 5
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 50
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 51
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 52
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 53
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 54
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 55
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 56
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 57
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 58
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 59
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 6
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 60
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 61
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 62
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 63
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 64
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 65
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 66
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 67
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 68
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 69
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 7
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 8
- ANOKHI Magazine – Weekly Features Issue 9
- ANOKHI Magazine Weekly Features Issue 70
- Anita Majumdar Addresses Gender Equality In Her Latest Play ‘Boys With Cars’
- DFW South Asian Film Fest Brings Hot-Button Issues To The Screen
- Lakmé Fashion Week Spring/Summer/Resort 2017 Trend Report
- Ritesh Batra Of ‘The Lunchbox’ Returns With ‘The Sense Of An Ending’
- The Energizing Entrepreneurs Of Got Ballz Want You To Snack Healthy!
- ANOKHI Magazine Weekly Features Issue 71
- An Art Installation Explores The Patriarchal Domination Of The South Asian Bride
- Fashion Designer Profile: Bano eeMee
- Melanie Chandra’s New Film ‘For Here or To Go?’ Tackles Romance And Immigration Issues
- Profiling One Cancer Survivor’s Fight With Big Pharma
- Sri Lanka Hits The Right Note With The Mercedes Benz Colombo Jazz Festival
- ANOKHI Magazine Weekly Features Issue 72
- Give Your Mom The Royal Treatment At The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel
- Open Chest Power Series Interview With Nindy Kaur
- Regal Wedding Looks For Him From Pakistan’s QMobile Hum Bridal Couture Fashion Week
- The Story Behind The ANOKHI Prestige Experience And Why You Need To Know!
- The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics’ Beautiful Vision
- Why Don’t We Want To Talk About Mental Health?
- ANOKHI Magazine Weekly Features Issue 73
- ANOKHI MAGAZINE WEEKLY FEATURES ISSUE 74
- India’s Border&Fall Dissects The Sari In Groundbreaking Project On Google
- Is ‘The Big Sick’ The Hollywood Rom Com Of The Year?
- Maya Rajhans: The Newest Under Armour Youth Ambassador Making Waves
- Trend Report: 2017-2018 Resort Wear Trends For Travel Sizzles & Cools
- Vikram Vij – Chef Extraordinaire Serves His Unique Memoir On A Plate
- ANOKHI MAGAZINE WEEKLY FEATURES ISSUE 75
- ANOKHI MAGAZINE WEEKLY FEATURES ISSUE 76
- ANOKHI MAGAZINE WEEKLY FEATURES ISSUE 77
- ANOKHI MAGAZINE WEEKLY FEATURES ISSUE 78
- ANOKHI MAGAZINE WEEKLY FEATURES ISSUE 79
- Enhance Your Indian Cuisine With A Trip To Virginia’s Narmada Winery
- Highlights From Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: An Evening Of Inspiration
- The Reimagined Sari: The Second-Coming Of The Six Yard Drape
- TIFF 2017: Tisca Chopra And Naseeruddin Shah Star In ‘The Hungry’
- What Women Want When Dating Long-Term?
- ANOKHI MAGAZINE WEEKLY FEATURES ISSUE 80
- Anoushka Shankar
- Anusha Dandekar
- A Shot in the Arm
- Braveheart
- Faisana Fashion Weekend
- Get Fit, No Matter What
- Get Smooth About Smoothies
- Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
- Like Father, Like Daughter
- Mangolicious All The Way
- Medi Spas
- New York Indian Film Festival
- Next Gen Spot Fixers
- Open Chest Interview with Anusha Dandekar
- Publisher’s Message, Summer 2014
- Punjabi International Film Festival | International Film Festival of South Asian
- S-Trip! Blazes a Trail in Student Travel
- South Africa Fashion Week
- Spain
- The Best of Kavita
- The Jewel of India
- The Royal Treatment
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, Summer 2014
- Devyani Saltzman
- Entertainment Special Edition
- Freida Pinto
- A Perfect Match
- ANOKHI and Heart and Stroke Foundation Special
- Couture Crunch
- Dream Weaver
- Fashion Scoop
- Fear Factor
- Great Escape
- Intellectual Property…Say What?
- Open Chest Interview with Freida Pinto
- Publisher’s Message, Summer 2012
- Publisher’s Message, Winter 2008
- Raising The Bar
- Sketches from Orissa
- The X Factor
- Thoughts From The Editor-In-Chief, Summer 2012
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, Winter 2008
- Underlying Torment
- Winter Special: Total Control
- Woman Power at TIFF 2008
- Hannah Simone
- Hard Kaur
- Jay Sean
- Kajol
- Katrina Kaif
- Kim Kardashian
- Lisa Ray
- Mallika Sherawat
- Compass: Our Top 5 Ashrams For Some Well Deserved “Me” Time
- Compass:Exotic Escapes Anyone?
- Exclusive Chat with Author and Historian, William Dalrymple
- On the Shelf: Get Stuffed!
- Open Chest Interview with Mallika Sherawat
- Publisher’s Message, November 2010
- Rebecca’s Hot & Heavy Sex Tips
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, November 2010
- Wellness Watch
- Melinda Shankar
- Namrata Singh Gujral
- Nazneen Contractor
- A Greek Island for Everyone
- Art Stage Singapore
- Blended Families and Geo-Targeted Dating
- Blenders Pride Bangalore Fashion Week
- David Rocco Gets Spicy
- Disconnect to Self-Connect
- Eating on the Fast Track
- Fashion To Die For
- Global Beauty Q&A
- MERCEDES-BENZ FASHION WEEK FALL/WINTER 2014
- Mixing It Up
- Open Chest Interview with Nazneen Contractor
- Palm Springs International Film Festival
- Publisher’s Message, Spring 2014
- Second Chances
- The Art of Waxing
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, Spring 2014
- Workouts for the Workplace
- Nelly Furtado
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Nina Davuluri
- A New Light
- A Teachable Moment or a Tourist Trap?
- ANOKHI’s Annual Holiday Gift Guide
- Emotional Intelligence
- Hats Off to Shilpa Chavan
- Innovation Redefined: The Aakash Story
- Open Chest Interview with Nina Davuluri
- Power Tools
- Publisher’s Message, Fall 2013
- Should I Stay or Should I Go?
- Simple & Scrumptious
- Skin Rejuvenation
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, Fall 2013
- Winter Food Watch-Outs
- Winter Workout!
- Noureen DeWulf
- A Choice of Care
- A Whole New Ball Game
- Fitness with Achal
- Guide To Understanding Sunburn
- If The Shoe Fits
- Karen David Weds Carl Ryden
- Kavita shows us how to let love in
- Learning to Look Good and Feel Better
- Neera’s Get The Dish
- Open Chest Interview with Noureen DeWulf
- PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week
- Prime Time
- Publisher’s Message, Summer 2013
- Q&A with Vani Hari, The Food Babe
- Take Two
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, Summer 2013
- Top 5 Unconventional Monsoon Escapes in India
- Pooja Kumar
- Designer Profile: Pakistan’s Queen of Couture
- Gen Next
- INFIDELITY: Is Being Monogamous A Myth?
- Music Gets A Makeover : Desifying R&B Singer, Cassie
- My Big Fat Indian Wedding
- Open Chest Interview with Pooja Kumar
- Publisher’s Message, Fall 2009
- Same New Year’s Routine Getting Tired?
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, Fall 2009
- Priyanka Chopra
- A Fine Feast
- A New Bloom?
- An Indian in Paris
- Eastern Promises
- Fashionably Frugal
- Jesse DeCosta, The Brand Man
- Marc Anthony – Hairstylist Extraordinaire
- Monika’s Must-Haves, Spring 2013
- Open Chest Interview with Priyanka Chopra
- Publisher’s Message, Spring 2013
- Thoughts From The Editor-In-Chief, Spring 2013
- Top 5 Homestays in India
- Saira Mohan
- Siva Kaneswaran
- Arora Borealis: Manish Arora Lets Us Into His Galaxy Of Fearless Fashion
- Caffeine: The Latest Facts Revealed
- Clean Green Beauty
- DR CABBIE
- Fitness Fortune
- Fitness Gear
- HONG KONG FASHION WEEK FOR SPRING/SUMMER 2015
- Let Love In, Fall 2014
- LONDON INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL
- MERCEDES-BENZ FASHION WEEK SWIM
- MISRA AND VYAS WEDDING
- Open Chest Interview with Siva Kaneswaran
- Publisher’s Message, Fall 2014
- Rome
- SONG OF THE JASMINE
- Star Branding
- TD MOSAIC FESTIVAL AND MOSAIC INTERNATIONAL SOUTH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL
- The Lentil Hunter
- The Social Media Soapbox
- Thoughts from the Editor-In-Chief, Fall 2014
- Wellness Watch, Fall 2014
- Sonakshi Sinha
- Tena Desae
- The Beauty Issue
- Beauty Goes Rogue Q&A with M.A.C’s Gordon Espinet
- Celeb Style Alert: Loud ‘N’ Proud
- Chocolate Drops of Goodness
- Create The Love You Want: Finding “The One”
- Follow For Health
- From Beauty To Wellness With Vandana Luthra
- Message From The CEO: Getting Ready to Celebrate You at the Most Glamorous Event of the Year
- The Fun of Being Kalki
- Thoughts From The Editor-In-Chief: Unexpected Discoveries of Beauty
- Top 5 Romantic Getaways
- The Cast of Breakaway
- A Look At The Power & Politics Of Sex!
- Breathalyzer
- London-Cool Cars! Fiat 500 By Gucci Launch
- Mercedes Benz Fashion Week SWIM
- Neera’s Get The Dish
- Open Chest Interview with The Breakaway
- Publisher’s Message, Fall 2011
- Q&A With Musical Band JoSH
- Social Media In Business
- Tattoo Arts & Their Cultural Connections
- Thoughts From The Editor-In-Chief, Spring 2011
- The Fashion & Style Issue
- A Song In Her Heart
- Around The World In 18 Runways
- Beauty Rx: Spring Rejuvenation
- Celeb Style Alert: The Cool Girls Club
- Cover Story: Elegant, Modern & Timeless: A Peak Into Varun Bahl’s 14-Year Journey
- Creating The Love You Want
- Fitness With Achal: Spinning: Cycling Yourself Fit
- Home: Casa Couture
- Message From The CEO: Come Join Me At The Most Glamorous Event Of The Year
- The Ascent Of Fashion Law
- Thoughts From The Editor-In-Chief: Celebrate Your Style
- The Home & Travel Issue
- The Passion Issue
- The Sex Issue
- Ujjwala Raut
- Commenting Policy
- CONTACT
- CONTRIBUTE
- Film Review: We Think You’ll Feel Good Watching “Growing Up Smith”
- Media Kit
- Privacy Policy
- T-Fal Home Appliances Perfect For The Dorm Room
- TEAM
- TEAM
- Terms & Conditions
- Yop Poll Archive
Archives
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
Categories
- Anokhi Buzz (442)
- List It! (16)
- Trending News (6)
- Anokhi DIY (2,615)
- Tips & Tricks Galore (19)
- Anokhi Pulse TV (234)
- All Episodes (20)
- New Episode (19)
- Anokhi Spotlight TV (421)
- All Episodes (7)
- Beauty & Grooming (91)
- Fashion & Style (82)
- Health & Wellness (110)
- Home & Away (76)
- Anokhi Today (553)
- About Last Night (10)
- New Fashion (1)
- New Movie (9)
- New Music (2)
- Pop Culture News (10)
- Beauty & Grooming (25)
- Business (2)
- Business & Technology (120)
- Interviews (2)
- Reviews (7)
- Culture & Lifestyle (803)
- Awesome Recipes (17)
- Fitness & Nutrition (181)
- Home Space (150)
- Interviews (1)
- It’s A Woman’s World (8)
- Our Society (17)
- Reviews (3)
- Tips & Tricks (5)
- Travel & Recreation (103)
- Trends (3)
- Entertainment & Gossip (913)
- Bollywood (20)
- Breaking Artists (3)
- Buzz (3)
- Hollywood (13)
- Interviews (10)
- Music (4)
- Videos (2)
- Fashion & Beauty (567)
- Features (542)
- Interviews (542)
- Reviews (549)
- Tips & Tricks (551)
- Trends (551)
- Fashion & Beauty (24)
- Fashion & Style (21)
- Film & TV (53)
- Health & Wellness (22)
- Inspiration (12)
- Media (33)
- Music (59)
- News & Sports (528)
- Breaking (484)
- Features (43)
- Interviews (43)
- World (484)
- Open Chest TV (163)
- Business (8)
- Inspiration (4)
- Media (3)
- Showbiz & Celebrity (32)
- Anokhi Buzz (442)