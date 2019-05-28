Members of the Muslim community are reaching the finish line … Ramadan is almost over and the Eid-ul-Fitr parties will be in full swing. After a month of spiritual reflection and exhaustion, it’s time to celebrate. Read on to learn about great eye looks that will make you glow brighter than an Eid ki Chand. Pretty Those Peepers With Gorgeous Eye Looks For Eid

Eid beauty is by definition glamourous because your beauty look must complement the gaiety and intricacy of ethnic wear. Keep the following in mind:

Soft, matte skin that serves as a canvass for colour cosmetics. Intricate eyes that last all night, and add brightness to area. Soft, flushed cheeks that lift the face and serve as a bridge between the eyes and lips. Defined, neutral lips that complement the eye looks and will not throw the face off when the power of ghee withers away the mightiest long wear lip product.

SOFT MATTE SKIN

Between the brightness of the eyes and ethnic wear it is important to ensure that the skin serves as canvass, rather than competition, for colour. On the other hand the canvass should not be so bland that it neutralizes your inherently beautiful bone structure and leaves you looking flat.

I recommend that you focus on using a soft matte foundation which sets to a soft, light-free finish, rather than one that looks flat and powdery. I am pleased to report that Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup (56 shades available) stays put for several hours and neither cakes on my oily areas nor settles into fine lines in my dry ones.

I like to apply this product using a wide, large rounded brush crescent shaped brush such as Make Up For Ever Foundation Brush Large – 108 on my trouble spots (hyperpigmentation on my upper left cheek and darkness around the corners of my mouth) and one layer suffices to create a uniform canvass. The soft matte finish means that you dispense with adding powder all over the face.

The second element of a perfect canvass is to select a longwearing concealer that stands up to dark circles and pimples alike. I tested Marc Jacobs Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick (17 shades available), and confirm that it glides on butter and sets to a soft finish. It is equal parts under eye darkness warrior and pimple cover. The product is lightweight and stays put on the thicker and thinner skin located on the face.

I like to dab it on with a concealer brush such as Make Up For Ever Double Ended Concealer Brush 178, and then set with a translucent powder such as Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder (two shades available).

INTRICATE EYES

This section is about using the bright shades of blue and green which are prevalent in ethnic wear and transposing them to the eyes. Blue and green are given short shrift when interpreting a glamourous beauty look for South Asian women but this is a shame because these two colours flatter our coffee-coloured peepers.

If you love your neutral eye look which is defined dark kajal but are willing to dip your toe into the proverbial bright-eyed beauty pool, I recommend starting with mascara. I am thrilled to report that Shiseido ControlledChaos MascaraInk is a collection of mascaras that delivers on pigment that take our dark lashes towards the rainbow. I am amazed at how Emerald Energy and Sapphire Spark are spot-on interpretations of their respective gemstone inspirations. Emerald Energy is delightful and truly opens the eyes, while Sapphire Spark adds a cool sheen. These mascaras do not flake and the density of the brush means each lash is coated to new lengths and volume.

If you are open to adding more colour to your eye look, instead of using kajal, switch to coloured eye shadow sticks to play off coloured mascara. The trick is to use two different shades of the same colour so that the effect is a gradation of colour rather than a strong, almost clown-like make-up which all falls into the same tone. I like to rim my eyes with Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Crayon in O(vert), a deep olive green with a hint of gold. Its intensity matches that of black but without harshness and works well with Emerald Energy.

I use the same principles with blue eye make-up and assure that no one thinks about Mimi or Mrs. Roper when they look at me with bsaid make-up. I lightly tap three dots of Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Azure (a deep, inky Indigo) along my upper eye line and then blend it using a cotton bud to create a diffuse, soft, smoky line. Indigo’s intensity contrasts beautifully with the coolness of Sapphire Spark to create an enchanting look.

If you are bold with your eye looks, then I recommend the Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Palette (limited edition) which contains 12 shades of eye shadow to create four fantastic looks including one called Disco Eyes.

The shades in this palette look intense but when applied create a sensual effect which means that there is no risk of veering off into clown territory. I was thrilled to use the gold-flecked Paris bottle green shade as a priming shade applied all over the lid using a flat, stiff, duck-billed brush such as the Make Up For Ever Medium Shader Brush 226.

I then defined the crease using Make Up For Ever Large Blender Brush 242 with the enhance shade, a shimmery deep ocean blue.

I then dipped my trusty Make Up For Ever Precision Smudger Brush Medium 212 to define my eyes using the granite intense dark shadow.

I complete the look with a coloured mascara because it is Eid, and it is not a time to be sedate because the focus is to celebrate.

SOFT, FLUSHED CHEEKS

The cheeks, like the skin, play a vital, supporting role for the dramatic colour cosmetics of a glamourous Eid look. For this area of the face, the texture of the product counts as much as the colour. A blush that is powder tends to go on heavier and will likely cling to the skin. A stain will settle into the skin and not lend itself to blending in particularly well atop a soft, matte foundation. I recommend using a mousse-like blush to add a hint of colour that can be easily layered with fingertips and sets for several hours. My latest discovery in this category of blush is the Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush and it is excellent. The product looks like the topping a pastry but when you touch it, it is almost like delving into a cloud. The pigment is strong in the pot but a few deft taps along the cheekbones create a natural flush that defines the cheeks and adds a sheen of health. My two favourite shades for South Asian beauties are Sonoya 01 (warm pink) and Kokei 08 (fuchsia).

NEUTRAL LIPS

My childhood is littered with memories of aunties diving into samosas and gulab jamuns only to emerge from the experience sated with smeared maroon lipstick around the corners of their mouths. Make-up companies have vastly improved their long wear lip products but short of car paint, I had yet to find a product that can go toe-to-toe with namkeen or mitthai and emerge unscathed until I tried Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre.

It is worthy contender in the lip gloss category. First, I love the applicator which looks like a ballerina’s shoe and glides seamlessly across the lips, including the corners. Second, the formula creates a mirror-like effect so your lips looks fuller and somewhat dangerous. Third, the colour stains the lips and it stays in place, i.e. it does not decide to take up space around the mouth, and even if you eat a samosa the lips are still tinted. Given the strength of the eye make-up I suggest trying neutrals such as Cannes Tropez (coral pink) and Dirty Dancer (berry red with brown undertones).

EID MUBARAK!

Regardless of whether you observe Ramadan, everyone loves a great party, so the Eid beauty look is for all South Asian divas! The trick is to understand your comfort zone in terms of colour, select the correct texture for the different areas of the face, and then balance the zones so they complement, rather than clash, with each other. Eid Mubarak!