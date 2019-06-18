Protect Your Brown Hue From Burning With These Sunscreens Perfect For Your Skin

Culturally speaking, we’ve always been told to stay away from the sun. It’s no shocker that the sun’s UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays are harmful to our skin. Now that summer sun is around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about summer skin with key tips on protecting the skin with sunscreen. Protect Your Brown Hue From Burning With These Key Sunscreens Perfect For Your Skin

Sunscreen 101:

There are two types of sunscreen: mineral which blocks the sun’s rays; and chemical which absorb the sun’s rays, converts them into heat which is then released by the body.

Mineral sunscreens are noted for their ashen appearance, in particular on darker skin tones because they rely on ingredients such as zinc and titanium dioxide to function. This type of product stays atop the skin and tends to be ideal for more sensitive skin types.

Chemical sunscreens are more controversial because there is a debate as to what degree chemicals such as avobenzone and oxybenzone are absorbed by the skin. The product is rubbed into the skin and does not leave an ashen appearance.

Apply Sunscreen Just Right:

Regardless of the sunscreen you select, successful application is essential and it should always be broad spectrum as it protects your skin against UVA and UVB rays. The suggested SPF level should be at least 30. To ensure that you achieve the SPF stated on the bottle be generous in your application, e.g. a apply a half teaspoon to the face (including the ears and neck), and for the body the amount should be at least a shot glass. Note that there is marginal difference between correctly-applied SPF of 30 and 100.

If you apply too little and you fail to let it bind to the skin, you will not achieve the stated SPF protection. For example, if you rely on your SPF 30 foundation for sunscreen protection and you prefer to create a light dewy look, you will likely use a few droplets of product to achieve the look. You will receive full marks for a beautiful complexion and failing marks for achieving SPF 30 on your face because there is simply too little product to create the shield.

On the other hand, if you treat sunscreen application as a separate step from your skin care, you will create a protective base. I like to apply my sunscreen and then for the next 15 minutes tidy my bed, get dressed and answer emails, and then apply make-up. Below are some stellar finds that will help us South Asian beauties preserve our skin!

The eye contour needs sun protection, and Shiseido Clear Stick UV Protector SPF 50+ is a great option. It glides on gently, without tugging the skin and it does not migrate into the eyes. I also use this as a sunscreen touch-up stick for my face and occupies a permanent position in my sunscreen sac.

I love using a lightweight fluid to protect my face (including the ears), my neck and the upper part of my cleavage area. The texture is lightweight, and I do not feel like my mixed skin is getting clogged with product. I am thrilled that Clarins Sunscreen Multi-Protection SPF 50 is a mineral one that lives up to it claim that it is translucent.

I have a medium-tone skin and noted that after a nice massage into the face, I looked like me, not someone who suffers from ­attah-syndrome. If your skin is sensitive, then a great option is Avène Very High Protection SPF 50 Mineral Fluid. It is also mineral sunscreen that answers the needs of people who react to chemical sunscreens and fragrance.

The lips are a delicate area of the skin and I have tried many a SPF-infused lip balm with little success because they are too waxy and slide off. The skin is so fragile that it cannot afford to be neglected because over time it will shrivel and shrink the appearance of the lips. I report that Clé de peau Beauté UV protective Lip Treatment Broad Spectrum SPF 30 glides on smoothly, stays put and does not leave a white film on the lips. It is crystal clear and hydrates like a champ. This product also occupies a place in my sunscreen sac.

I have recently started to add highlights to my hair and I must admit that it is a tad costly. I intend to prolong the highlights by wearing a hat and adding a sunscreen to the hair that is not covered. Yes folks, the sun withers away at the might of South Asian hair. Therefore, even if your hair is virgin, spray protection such as Rene Furterer Sun Ritual Protective Summer Fluid KPF 50+. According to the website KPF is “… (Keratin Protection Factor) and a nourishing blend of Sesame and Castor oils, this leave-in spray offers water-resistant protection against damage caused by UV rays, salt and chlorine.”

For the body, I found two options. If you like to hydrate as you protect, then Clarins Sun Care Oil Spray SPF 30 is chemical sunscreen that delivers on both in the form of a colourless dry oil. I love how I spray it on and after a quick massage, my skin is softened and there is no ashiness. The hydration is due to the presence of organic nyamplung, a sacred tree from Indonesia.

A second interesting option is BeautyCounter Countersun Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Mist SPF 30. The product comes in two shades Light/Medium and Medium/ Deep. I tried both and confirm that South Asian beauties are well-served by the shade range. I love that for dark-skinned women that there is a mineral sunscreen that will look like an enhanced skin tone rather than ash. The deposit of colour demonstrates where you missed a spot and also serves to create legs and arms that are even toned.

The skin on the backs of the hands are as thin as the one found on the lips. It requires scrupulous sun care and I was disappointed that many of the lines found in pharmacies do not have a specialised cream. I do not think that using the standard sun lotion is ideal because the bottle is large and it is difficult to pour a controlled amount. Further, the hands need to be moisturised because they do not have oil glands. I was pleased to discover that Clé de peau Hand Cream SPF 18 delivers on hydration and protection. Its silkiness encourages you to always moisturise and your hands remain protected.

SUNNY WAYS

The sun is the source of life which is desperately-needed after yet another harsh winter. The trick to enjoy this force is to use it responsibly and in conjunction with the weaknesses of our skin. As we embrace summer, sun care smarts will help us enjoy its lasting sun kiss.