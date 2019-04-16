Seal That Deal: Key Beauty Looks For Your First Job Interview

Whether you are entering the job market fresh from school, or you are mid-career getting ready for your next career journey, that all-important first interview will cause the jitters but when your beauty game is on point, you are that much closer to feeling confident and closing the deal! Key Beauty Looks For Your First Job Interview

Regardless of the job, whether it’s an internship at a multi-national company or a sales position at the local shop, your interview is a golden opportunity to promote your talents and skills. Each interview should be approached with respect and an integral part of that is to have a beauty look that is professional which allows your potential employer to see you — not your make-up.

Your Interview Is Not A Social Media Post

We live in a world where social media drives the urge to express ourselves on our terms with well-earned likes and comments of encouragement but the job market is not social media. In the real world of employment the rules of the arena are different.

During an interview, the employer is assessing whether your skills and personality can be easily-integrated into the team with minimal cost. You might be a fantastic make-up artist within your circle of friends but an employer is more interested in how you work; would you get along with the staff; and how much extra cost will be generated in training you for the position. Consequently, your make-up look should be focussed on these buzzwords: clean, fresh, and simple.

Complexion — No need for Filter Perfection

The morning of the interview should be spent trying to relax and to focus on breathing, not applying layers of make-up. Remember a clear head makes it easier to listen to questions and to answer on point.

The first step in the routine is perfecting the complexion. Instead of covering your skin with layers of foundation, concealer and contour, let your face breathe and true self shine. I recommend using glow products to add energy to your face and to communicate freshness.

I suggest washing your hands with cold and then patting them dry before applying complexion products. The coolness of your fingertips allows you to simultaneously apply product and massage pressure points such as the temples, the edge of the jaw bone. The cool temperature of the water serves to calm the puffiness down especially when you apply slight pressure to the pressure points.

I have combination skin and so the Charlotte Tilbury Wonder Glow primer adds a champagne-lit sheen to the skin without the oily feeling. The liquid is lightweight and immediately disappears into skin upon application. I dab a droplet on my pointer and middle fingers and then apply the primer in a circular motion all over the face. I make sure to press the pressure points as I apply this product.

The glowing base should be complemented with a lightweight glow foundation such as Stila Lingerie Soufflé Skin Perfecting Color which is 70% water and is meant to be applied with the fingers. The high water content means that oilier skins are not clogged and drier skins drink in the moisture. The collection comes in eight shades but each shade caters up to four skin tones, so these shades serve 32 skin tones. South Asian beauties will benefit from this lightweight, blendable and buildable wonder product. The coverage is light-to-medium but on trouble spots such as darkness around the mouth, I add a few extra dabs of product and the darkness is covered without a cakey finish.

Lock That Gaze With Strong Eyes

During the interview eye contact is imperative. The eyes should be designed to let your employer connect with you. The emotional connection during an interview is as important as your technical skills and often pays a decisive role between which candidates are offered jobs.

The eyebrows are the frame of the face, and a clean, groomed pair communicate your professionalism. It is a good idea to add some definition and light to this area. I recommend the Benefit Brow Contour Pro because it four pencils built into a giant clicker one. the shades are Lighter Shade which you use to fill in sparseness from the base to the arch of the brow; the Deeper Shade which you use to strengthen the area from the arch to the tail; the Definer to apply around the eyebrows using soft strokes to show off the shape; and the Highlighter which you add under the arch to lift the area. I love the convenience of this product because you are just clicking your way through the steps without having to scramble for a different pencil; a quality that you will appreciate on the nerve-racking morning of your first interview.

Even though I’m dark brunette, my eye brows look great with the Brown Medium shade, as the effect was defined without being too harsh. I suggest you test shades 03, 04 and 05, instead of automatically reaching for the darkest one.

The next step is eye shadow and this is where you can get a little creative. The interview, especially if you are trying to enter an office environment such as that of a law firm, or large corporation, calls for a neutral approach. A fantastic option for light-to-medium skin tones if the Benefit Vanity Flare “Everyday Neutrals” Eyeshadow Palette. This palette contains 12 nude shades that mix-and match easily. The silky powder permits you build up the intensity of the colour and the softness ensures that the look remains professional. After I powder my eye contour, I like to cover my eyelids in Buff; tap Peachy Gold on my lower lid, define my crease with Satiny Heather; and then line my eyes with Charcoal Brown. Depending on your eye colour and style, the nude palette permits you to create a unique, fresh look.

The following combination is a fantastic neutral combination for dark-skinned beauties: Laura Mercier Caviar Sticks in Amethyst o the lower lid and crease; lining the eyes with Burnished Bronze; and adding a dab of Copper at the inner corners. The colours are professional and when added in this combination open the eyes.

After the eye shadow is applied, remove the excess particles by brushing away the powder and then apply concealer. I am enamoured with the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer because a few dabs literally karate chops the blueness under my eyes. The liquid is lightweight so it does not settle in the fine lines and its impact reinforces the freshness of the look.

If you are interviewing with a company that is recognized for its creativity such as a startup or a graphic design firm, a little of colour can be added in. The trick is to add a touch without it being distracting. I suggest that you can be on point and express your creativity by adding a dash of liner in a brighter colour such as the Diorshow On Stage Liner in Matte Pastel Blue.

The final touch is mascara, and L’Oreal Volumnious® Mascara is a great option. Its dense bristles ensure that every lash is coated in product. It’s also buildable in that the first coat adds heft but if you want to add a few more coats there is little risk of the lashes looking clumpy. The product goes on smoothly and does not flake.

Your Cheeks Should Look Fresh, Not Flushed

The blush should continue the theme of glowing fresh skin. I really like the Burt’s Bees All Aglow Lips and Cheek Stick collection because each stick glides on easily and delivers a hint of colour which you can build upon with a few strokes, always making sure that the colour is imperceptible as it approaches the hairline. The core of each stick is coconut oil so it is easy to blend and it hydrates the skin. I recommend Suez Sands for light-to-medium tones beauties and Peony Pool for dark-skinned beauties. Here are some application tips:

For a long face, dab and blend the blush between the temples and the outer corner of the iris of the eyes, to create the illusion of width.

For a round face, dab and blend from the lower part of the apple of the cheeks up to the temples to add definition.

For a square face, apply to the apples of the cheeks to emphasise the roundness of the face.

For an oval face, apply to the apples of the cheeks and connect to the temples.



Let Your Lips Do The Talking

Body language is an essential element of communication but what we say during an interview is also important. The last thing you should worry about is whether you have lipstick or gloss on your teeth. I suggest using a nude liner such as Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk (light-to-medium skin tones) or Foxy Brown (dark skin tones) to fill in the lips, and remember this means also lining the corners of the lips (otherwise you risk having a fish mouth).

After the lips are defined, apply a semi-matte, neutral lipstick that stays put and adds power to the pout. I recommend a soft pink shade such as Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk for light-to-medium skin tones; and a soft caramel shade such as Dior Addict Lacquer Stick in Poisonous for dark-skinned tones.

Seal The Deal With A Spritz

Interviews are a stressful situation and sometimes you will sweat in a air-conditioned waiting room. To ensure that your make-up remains clean, fresh, and simple, spray on Volition Oil-Control Mattifying Mist. A few spritzes will not cancel out the glow of the products but it does ensure that your make-up remains in place.

Interviews are exciting but not always fun because you are leaving your comfort zones of your current career, your home, school and social media and dealing with a new set of rules. As you navigate the arena, remember that beauty is important but your skill, talent and emotional connection to the employers are paramount. Good luck!