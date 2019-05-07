Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother’s Day
Beauty & Grooming May 07, 2019
Mother’s Day is just around the corner and it’s time to show your mom how much you love her. From lovely scents to gorgeous makeup and luxurious skin care, these gift ideas are the perfect way to show mom how special she is. Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother’s Day
Perfume
Paco Rabanne Lady Million Gift Set, $98 CAD
Paco Rabanne’s Lady Million Gift Set will make your mom feel luxe and loved! The set includes a 50 mL Eau de Parfum, a 10 mL travel stray and a gorgeous, gold key ring.
Bvlgari 3-Piece Bvlgari Omnia Gift Set, $36 CAD
This Bvlgari giftset is the perfect sampler of the Omnia fragrances. The set includes three 5ml eau de toilette bottles, including Omnia Crystalline, Omnia Pink Sapphire and Omnia Coral.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Légère Mother’s Day 3-Piece Set, $148 CAD
Caroline Herrera’s signature high-heeled bottle is sure to make a statement. This 3-piece Good Girl Légère giftset includes eau de parfum spray, a mini eau de parfum and body cream.
Mugler Angel Eau Croisière – Limited Edition, $82 CAD
Mugler’s limited edition Angel Eau Croisière fragrance is the perfect summer companion, with fruity notes of mango and black currant, with undernotes of patchouli and praline.
Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Eau de Parfum, $105 CAD
If you want to get a little bit cheeky with your Mother’s Day gift, this perfume is the perfect option. Clad in a sexy bottle, Scandal is a mix of honey, gardenia, and patchouli.
Makeup
Benefit Cosmetics Great Brow Basics Pencil & Gel Set, $49 CAD
Benefit Cosmetics are the masters of all things brows. If you want to give your mom the gift of luscious eyebrows this Mother’s Day, this set has everything she needs. It includes a full-size Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, full-size Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill Pencil, and a mini Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra-Fine Shape & Define Pencil.
MAC Cosmetics Spring Lipstick Vault, $111 CAD
Nothing is quite like opening a fresh new MAC lipstick. Give your mom the gift of that feeling, over and over again, with this Spring Lipstick Vault. This set includes shades Vegas Volt, Flamingo, Crosswires, Verve, Retro, and Costa Chic.
Skin Care
Fresh A Rosy Outlook, $76 CAD
Give your mom the gift of hydration with rose-infused skincare from Fresh. This set includes a Rose Face Mask, Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream and Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Treatment with SPF 15.
Hadaka 24KT Gold Masks, $19 CAD
Nothing says luxury like covering your face in actual gold. This mask set from Hadaka is infused with activated gold alongside glycerin, collagen, grape seed extract, retinol, and hydraulic acid to leave skin feeling hydrated and supple.
So go ahead and get shopping for the true beauty in your life with these great gift sets!
