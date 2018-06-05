Show Your Skin Some Love This Summer With The Latest Dove Beauty Bars
Beauty & Grooming Beauty & Grooming Jun 05, 2018
*Sponsored Post*
This summer, celebrate love the Dove way with their classic beauty bars now available in super cute limited edition release! I love Dove Beauty Bars! With #RealBeauty you too can show the world your love for your skin!
Dove Limited Edition Engraved Beauty Bars
Dove has launched their Limited Edition Engraved Beauty Bars in three classic varieties — all in their time-tested moisturizing formula. These limited editions are engraved with the words “love” and “amour”, making for a sweet gesture and the perfect way to show your love. Dove celebrates love in the many forms it comes in – between sweethearts, family and friends, and the love for yourself and your skin.
Dove’s Beauty Bars are a household staple and one of the only cleansing bars I’ll use. It leaves skin feeling clean and fresh without any residue or drying. With ¼ moisturizing cream, Dove’s Beauty Bars allows you to wash your hands over and over again throughout the day, without forcing you to reach for hand cream each time.
The Dove White Beauty Bar is a skincare classic. Suitable for use on face, hands and body, this beauty bar has that familiar fresh scent that is always associated with Dove. It lathers up well and, with its moisturizing formula, actually helps to replenish skin’s natural nutrients.
The Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar is very similar but is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free — a gentle and effective cleanser for sensitive skin.
The Go Fresh Cool Moisture is appealing to all your senses. It’s infused with cucumber and green tea, giving it a refreshing scent that will serve as a tantalizing wake-up call in a morning shower. The cool moisture lathers just the same as the classic White Bar, and is also gentle enough to use as a daily face cleanser.
Dove’s Limited Edition Engraved Beauty Bars are available in Canada from now until end of July or while supplies last. You can find them at your local drug or grocery stores, and other major retailers.
The Limited Edition Engraved Beauty Bars and the Classic Beauty Bars all retail for $3.79 CDN (2 x 90g), $4.49 CDN (2 x 113g), $5.49 CDN (4 x 90g).
Share your love for Dove Beauty Bars using the hashtag #RealBeauty. Check out Dove.ca to see all the other scents that are available.
Find out how I rate my experience with the new Go Fresh Cool Moisture Beauty Bar in an upcoming post with my full, detailed review on July 10th.
Rosemina Nazarali
Author
With a background in Journalism, Rosemina has spent the last several years honing her editorial skills with various online publications. She's a lover of art, from music to film, literature, fashion, and everything in between. Rosemina looks at the beauty industry as it's own art form, as a means fo...
