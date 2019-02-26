The buzz of Oscars weekend is still upon us, from the winners, losers, highlights, performances and, of course, the best looks. Check out our best beauty looks from the 2019 Oscars red carpet right here along with tips on what they used to get so beautiful!

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett stole at the show at Sunday’s Oscars with her long, hip-skimming hair and ombré lips. Her long, curly mane was pulled back into a low ponytail, allowing her smokey makeup to shine. D’Andre Michael, Bassett’s makeup artist, told PopSugar that he and Bassett were inspired by the 1920’s jazz era, and they used a handful of MAC Cosmetics products to create the look.

Michael used MAC’s Art Library Eye Shadow Palettes in Nude Model, It’s Designer and Flame-Boyant to create Bassett’s dark, smokey eye. He lined Bassett’s lips using MAC’s Lip Pencil in Vino, blending it toward the middle of her lips. He then used MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick in Velvet Punch and MAC Lip Pencil in Nighmoth. He finished the ombre look off with MAC’s Powder Kiss Lipstick in Reverence at the center of her lips.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves went with a full glam makeup look for the Oscars, with cheekbones that were glowing for the Gods! Her flittering lashes were paired with a simple nude eye and smoked-out eyeliner, with a touch of sparkle in the inner corners. According to Pat McGrath herself, Musgraves donned Pat McGrath Labs Lust Gloss in Flesh Fantasy, a gorgeous pinky-nude high shine gloss.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy looked like an absolute rockstar at the Oscars on Sunday night. She wore her hair in a teased coiffe, with the sides pulled back and a few tendrils around her face that gave her elegant yet messy look. Her dark smokey eyes were the perfect accompaniment, making her eyes the focal point with fluttering lashes.

Regina King

Regina King is a class act! The award-winning actress and filmmaker gave her sleek bob tousled waves. She made her eyes really pop with dramatic cat-eye liner, which was perfectly paired with fake lashes you can find at the drugstore. According to PopSugar, King was sporting Kiss Lash Couture Naked Drama in Tulle.

Constance Wu

Constance Wu landed on this list because she chose a look that made her stand out on the red carpet this year — a bold, bright lip. Wu was all about playing with colour at this Oscars, pairing her canary yellow gown with a berry red lip (which also happened to match her red nails). According to Pat McGrath, the actress is wearing Pat McGrath Labs Matte Trance Lipstick in Vendetta.

Jennifer Lopez

No best in beauty list is complete without the incomparable Jennifer Lopez. The actress and singer dazzled in a disco ball gown and a beauty look that was reminiscent of old Hollywood, from the slightly waved hair to the smokey eye and nude lips. And, in true JLo fashion, her cheeks were glowing and bronzed.

Main Image Photo Credit: https://stylecaster.com