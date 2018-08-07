Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat

Summer can wreak havoc on your hair or give you the best hair days of your life. Make the most of the hot weather and stop worrying about your mane with the help of these summer hair care products perfect for the heat!

Frizz Control

Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner

Maui Moisture’s Revive & Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner will have you feeling like you’re in the tropics every time you wash your hair. The shea butter, coconut oil, and macadamia nut oil will nourish dry and damaged hair for a soft, supple look.

Fab.Me

This is an all-in-one hair treatment that won’t only provide frizz control. It comes with a long list of benefits, that also includes detangling, conditioner, colour fade protection, added shine and volume, and protection against environmental damage. Fab.Me is available on Amazon for $26.99 CDN.

Playa Ritual Hair Oil

Smooth away flyaways with Playa’s new Ritual Oil. The blend of coconut, apricot and sunflower oils works to defrizz, hydrate and add shine. It also protects hair against environmental damage. You can find Playa’s Ritual Oil at Sephora for $48 CDN.

Waves & Curls

Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie

If you have thick, curly hair, this product is for you! Maui Moisture’s Curl Smoothie will help to hydrate and defrizz your curls for those hot summer days. The blend of coconut oil, papaya butter, and plumeria extract will keep hair quenched while detangling and giving your curls definition. Maui Moisture’s Curl Smoothie is available at Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Walmart and London Drugs for $10.99 CDN.

Devacurl Leave-In Decadence Ultra Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner

Give your curls intense moisture with this leave-in conditioner from Devacurl. It will give you all-day condition to retain curls, defrizz and strengthen hair. It’s infused with the signature Devacurl scent, a perfect mix of florals and milks. You can find Devacurl’s Leave-In Decadence at Sephora for $36 CDN.

Texturizing

Sebastian Professional Texture Maker

This mineral spray is infused with sea salt crystals to give you that “I just woke up like this” touselled look. Perfect for both damp or dry hair, spray this one for medium hold and work through with hands for a matte finish. The Texture Maker is available at select salons for $22.95 CDN.

Redken No Blow Dry Airy Cream

Cut your morning routine in half with this texturizing cream from Redken. The Airy Cream is perfect for fine hair on days when you just want to wash and go. This product will give you texture, volume, and the quick-dry polymers will make sure your hair is dry in no time. Redken’s No Blow Dry Airy Cream is available at select salons and on Amazon for $39.65 CDN.

Volumizing

Nioxin Instant Fullness Dry Cleanser

Summer adventures can mean having to wash your hair a bit more often than you usually would. Instead of constant washing opt for a dry shampoo like Nioxin’s Dry Cleanser, This one promises to give you up to 2x fuller hair with just a few spritzes while absorbing the extra grease. It’s available at Chatters and other select salons for $25.98 CDN.

Sebastian Professional Volupt Spray

This spray gel has root-lift technology to give your hair big volume and softness, with no crunching or stickiness. Spray on damp hair and blow-dry, or air dry for natural waves and curls. The Volupt Spray is available at select salons for $22.95 CDN.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Body Builder

This Body Builder spray from Living Proof provides customizable and light-weight weight body. The nozzle allows you to choose and change the particle size and spray rate, depending on your preference. The formula keeps the hair airy with lots of movement while protecting it against heat styling. You can find Living Proof’s Body Building at Sephora for $38 CDN.

Travel-Ready Tools

Conair MiniPro Smoothing Brush

Get your ready for your summer vacation with this mini smoothing brush from Conair. Small enough to slip into your carry-on, this hair tool heats up to 356°F with ceramic technology to protect your hair from the heat. Use this to go sleek and straight, or give yourself some voluminous waves. Conair’s MiniPro Smoothing Brush is available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and Walmart for $29.99 CDN.

