Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!
Beauty & Grooming Dec 18, 2018
With Christmas just around the corner, it’s crunch time when it comes to gift shopping! I’ve put together a list of fragrances for her and him that anyone will love to find under the tree. Check out theses scent-sational fragrances for this season!
For Her
Tiffany & Co’s latest fragrance, Sheer, is a timeless scent that has notes of blackcurrant, vert to mandarine, ylang ylang, rose oil, and a base of the company’s signature iris. The 75mL version of Sheer is available at Hudson’s Bay for $150.
This limited-edition fragrance from Gucci is a fruity floral scent with key notes of gardenia. The beautiful hexagonal-shaped bottle will serve as a showpiece amongst your perfume collection. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia 50ml is currently available for $95 CAD at Sephora.
Huda Beauty Kayali Elixir | 11
This fragrance from Huda Beauty is inspired by the Middle East, with a warm floral scent with notes of rose de Mai absolute, jasmine sambac absolute and patchouli. Kayali means “my imagination” in Arabic, giving this fragrance a sense of wonder and exploration. It is Kayali Elixir | 11 100mL is currently available for $154 at Sephora.
Lise Watier’s classic Neiges fragrances is a floral scent with notes of rose, jasmine, and magnolia. The gift set includes a 50mL Neiges Eat de Toilette and a 100mL Body Veil Parfumé. It’s available for $71 CAD at Sephora and The Bay.
Clean Rollerball Layering Collection
This travel-sized set from Clean makes for the perfect stocking stuffer. The set includes Warm Cotton, Skin, Rain, Air, Fresh Linens in 5mL. The scents are designed for layering so each person can personalize their own scents. This is the perfect gift for travel lovers! Clean’s Rollerball set is available at Sephora for $28 CAD.
For Him
Jean Paul Gaultier Holiday Jumbo Le Mâle Collector
Jean Paul Gaultier has released a limited holiday edition of their signature cologne, Le Mâle. This fragrance has a clean, fresh scent with notes of lavender and mint. The 200mL gift is available at The Bay for $142 CAD.
Paco Rabanne 1 Million
This luxe cologne from Paco Rabanne has a masculine fruit scent, with top notes of frosted grapefruit, blood mandarine, and peppermint. The 200mL fragrance is available at The Bay and Sephora for $148 CAD.
Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb On-the-Go Three-Piece Gift Set
This gift set from Viktor & Rolf perfect for a jet-setter. The set includes an 18mL refillable spray bottle and two 18mL refills. You can get it for $95 CAD at The Bay and Sephora.
Main Image Photo Credit: Unsplash
Rosemina Nazarali
Author
Rosemina (@RoseminaN) is a writer and content strategist who has a special place in her heart for beauty. She’s always on the pulse of current trends and loves trying new products -- especially if they are brown-skin worthy! When she’s not playing with makeup, she’s travelling, going to concer...
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
