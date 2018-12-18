Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s crunch time when it comes to gift shopping! I’ve put together a list of fragrances for her and him that anyone will love to find under the tree. Check out theses scent-sational fragrances for this season!

For Her

Tiffany Sheer

Tiffany & Co’s latest fragrance, Sheer, is a timeless scent that has notes of blackcurrant, vert to mandarine, ylang ylang, rose oil, and a base of the company’s signature iris. The 75mL version of Sheer is available at Hudson’s Bay for $150.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

This limited-edition fragrance from Gucci is a fruity floral scent with key notes of gardenia. The beautiful hexagonal-shaped bottle will serve as a showpiece amongst your perfume collection. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia 50ml is currently available for $95 CAD at Sephora.

Huda Beauty Kayali Elixir | 11

This fragrance from Huda Beauty is inspired by the Middle East, with a warm floral scent with notes of rose de Mai absolute, jasmine sambac absolute and patchouli. Kayali means “my imagination” in Arabic, giving this fragrance a sense of wonder and exploration. It is Kayali Elixir | 11 100mL is currently available for $154 at Sephora.

Lise Watier Neiges Gift Set

Lise Watier’s classic Neiges fragrances is a floral scent with notes of rose, jasmine, and magnolia. The gift set includes a 50mL Neiges Eat de Toilette and a 100mL Body Veil Parfumé. It’s available for $71 CAD at Sephora and The Bay.

Clean Rollerball Layering Collection

This travel-sized set from Clean makes for the perfect stocking stuffer. The set includes Warm Cotton, Skin, Rain, Air, Fresh Linens in 5mL. The scents are designed for layering so each person can personalize their own scents. This is the perfect gift for travel lovers! Clean’s Rollerball set is available at Sephora for $28 CAD.

For Him

Jean Paul Gaultier Holiday Jumbo Le Mâle Collector

Jean Paul Gaultier has released a limited holiday edition of their signature cologne, Le Mâle. This fragrance has a clean, fresh scent with notes of lavender and mint. The 200mL gift is available at The Bay for $142 CAD.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million

This luxe cologne from Paco Rabanne has a masculine fruit scent, with top notes of frosted grapefruit, blood mandarine, and peppermint. The 200mL fragrance is available at The Bay and Sephora for $148 CAD.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb On-the-Go Three-Piece Gift Set

This gift set from Viktor & Rolf perfect for a jet-setter. The set includes an 18mL refillable spray bottle and two 18mL refills. You can get it for $95 CAD at The Bay and Sephora.

Main Image Photo Credit: Unsplash