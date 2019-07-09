Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment
Beauty & Grooming Jul 09, 2019
Would you like to learn some styling tips so that you have effortlessly chic celebrity hair? If your answer is yes, then read on how you can style your hair slick and straight like Kareena Kapoor Khan, easy breezy like Alia Bhatt and with gorgeous curls like Masaba Gupta. Give Your Do The Bollywood Treatment
South Asian beauties are renowned for their manes, be it straight, wavy, or curly. Regardless of how our manes look between fall and spring, we tend to be felled by heat and humidity. The two summer time elements constitute a double attack that turn our locks into piles of straw matted down by oily roots. The picture is grim and worsened as we contort our hair to look silky when the environment commands that it look poofy and frayed.
South Asian celebrities presumably face similar hair challenges as the rest of us, yet in photographs circulated on social media, their hair always looks gorgeous, even if they are pictures over brunch. One can choose to curse the heavens for not having been born with blessed DNA or one could follow the old adage, “If you can’t beat’em, join ’em.”
Kareena, Alia and Masaba embrace their natural texture and have winning locks all summer long. Check out how you can too!
STRONG BASE MEANS NO STRAW LOCKS
As we lighten up on the creams and serums for the face, you should also replace your winter hair care with a few summer ones. The goal is to cleanse and condition hair with light-weight products so that the hair is not weighed down by these products.
Oily Hair:
The trick is to wash your hair no more than three times a week, even if your hair is oily because excessive washing can strip the natural oils. We want our natural oils to soften the texture of the hair. Also, it is important to not apply excessive product because it creates a build-up on the hair which reduces shine, and is wasteful. I use a nickel-sized dollop for my medium-length hair (I suggest a dime-sized dollop for short hair, and a quarter-sized dollop for long hair).
I discovered two duos which leave my thick hair humidity-ready. Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner are silicone-free products that are ” … formulated with a blend of Iceland moss and larch tree sap extract hydrates hair without weighing it down.” I love the earthy, plant scent. The shampoo lathers quickly and is rinses easily. The conditioner sinks into my tips and when I towel dry my hair, it looks revived.
Dry Hair:
Another duo to consider is Biolage Advanced OilRenew System for Dry, Porous Hair. It’s made without silicone and contains soybean oil which helps the micro oil particles to turn porous hair into silky locks. I tried it the other day, and my hair stayed fairly smooth for two days as I trudged through the city’s humidity as well as doing couple of hot yoga workouts.
STRAIGHT AS AN ARROW, SHINY LIKE A STAR
The key to Kareena‘s gorgeous straight locks is that they are shiny and possess a touch of bounce. By bounce, I don’t mean a measurable amount of volume and buoyancy, rather her hair moves as if it is swayed by a gentle wind.
To achieve the glossy straight locks which move like a ballerina, the first step is to apply a plum-sized dollop of volumising mousse at the roots such as René Furterer Vegetal Mousse.
Let your air hair dry, and the mousse will settle at the roots. Once your hair is 80% dry, take a half-dime-sized dollop of a heat protectant lotion such as Kérastase L’Incroyable Blowdry, rub it between your palms and apply it to the lower half of the hair; take a straight hairbrush and dryer and dry the hair.
The trick is to not pull at the roots, as that will lessen the delicate volume that you built with the mousse, instead just lift up different sections of hair with the hairbrush and dry it. The final touch, to ensure that your hair photographs like that of a star, is to spritz on some gloss such as René Furterer Glossing Spray.
CALI-VIBE/ DESI CHIC – RIDING THE WAVE!
Nothing evokes the image of easy, California beauty than beachy, wavy hair that is equal parts tousled and sexy. Alia Bhatt evokes the desi version of this easy, relaxed look, and her version of the look confirms that the waves should never look contrived.
As someone whose hair is naturally wavy, I like to enhance it during the summer. I confirm that you only need the following tools to enhance the waviness without creating frizz: about three Invisibobble® hair ties; and a beach wave spray such as Kérastase Eau de Vagues Beach Wave Spray.
After washing my hair, I separate my hair into sections, and then place each section in a towel. To avoid causing frizziness, I squeeze the hair into the towel, to remove excess moisture. I keep the separate sections, except this time, I generously spray them with the beach spray. Immediately afterwards, I gently twist my hair into a bun and then attach it with the Invisibobble. I repeat the steps for the remaining sections.
I am obsessed with the Invisibobble because it does not break my hair and when I am ready to unfasten my buns it slides out, without taking any errant hairs as prisoners. The gentleness of this hair tie means that I have a lot less broken hairs, and overall my hair looks healthy.
After several hours, when my hair is about 90% dry, I unfasten the buns, and then finger comb them so that they are freed, yet the wave is maintained. As a final step, I shake my head to eliminate any tightness, and I am ready to face the world. I am impressed that my hair does not frizz when I use this beach spray!
CURLY CUTIES?… NO JUST BEAUTIES!
Noted Indian celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta rocks her tightly-coiled curls like a queen. The key to her curls is that they look fresh and hydrated, and you can observe the beauty of her curl pattern.
To achieve a similar effect for your curl pattern, you must hydrate. At night, prior to tying your hair, preferably with an Invisibobble, apply a grape-sized dollop of a treatment serum such as Shu Uemura Nourishing Taming Overnight Serum. I have used this product when my wavy hair acts particularly unruly, and confirm that this translucent gel-like product smells of flowers and is rapidly absorbed by the hair. I always wake-up with softer hair that is easy to style.
In keeping with the simple, easy vibe of summer, I suggest using a moisturising styling cream such as René Furterer Karinga Hydrating Styling Cream. The combination of shea butter, argan oil and Moringa extract makes for a impactful product that you can finger comb through the curls, and let it absorb. Thereafter, you can attach a clip, and just rock your curls!
HUMIDITY—NOT HUMILITY, PLEASE
Embracing our natural hair texture as demonstrated by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Masaba Gupta is a wonderful way to indulge in summer. We don’t need a tightly-constructed beauty when it will all melt in the face of humidity. Remember, winter will come soon enough, so work with the humidity and celebrate your beauty!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
