You’ll Want To Smell Like This: Get Drenched In The Perfect Summer Fragrance

As the weather gets hotter, it’s time to change up your seasonal fragrances. This summer, it’s all about the fun florals, with sweet, citrus, earthy and vibrant scents to match. If you are looking for your new signature summer scent, check out the fragrances below and get drenched in the perfect summer fragrance!

Lise Watier Fleurs de Neiges Lily of the Valley

Lise Watier has released a new collection of limited edition fragrances called Fleurs de Neiges. Each of the four scents is perfect for the warmer months, but Lily of the Valley is my absolute favourite. As the name suggests, this fragrance has notes of lily of the valley and jasmine, infused with ivy leaves, dew drops, musk, and vetiver. It’s definitely worthy of being your signature summer scent, with fragrant florals that are neither too strong or too weak. Lise Watier’s Fleurs de Neiges perfumes are available at Shopper’s Drug Mart for a limited time. It retails for $90 per 50ml.

Prada Les Infusions de Prada Mandarine

If you are a fan of citrus scents, this is the fragrance for you! Prada’s latest addition to the Les Infusions collection has scents of bitter orange and vert de mandarine. You’ll encounter that zesty citrusy smell that is familiar to any fruit lover, with notes that are both soft and tart. Les Infusions de Prada Mandarine is available at select Hudson’s Bay stores, Norstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue for $180 per 100ml.

Valentino Donna Acqua

In the iconic Valentino bottle, their new fragrance Donna Acqua is fresh, floral and earthy all at once. It has top notes of green almond and frosted pair with frangipani rose at its heart. Base notes of sandalwood and Hawthorne ground it for a well-rounded scent. Valentino Donna Acqua is available at Hudson’s Bay for $130 per 100ml.

Nina Ricci Les Monstres de Nina Ricci – Nina

Nina Ricci’s Les Monstres collection are the most fun-looking, enchanting fragrances on the market. Each comes with its own colour-scheme and character, the bottles clad in big eyes and matching puff. Nina is a sweet floral scent with hints of lemon, lime, red toffee apple, and moonflower. It also has the earthy notes of applewood and cotton musk. Nina Ricci’s Les Monstres collection is available at Shopper’s Drug Mart, Sephora, Hudson’s Bay and other retailers. It retails for $96 per 80ml.

Bvlgari Omnia Pink Sapphire

Bvlgari’s new Omnia Pink Sapphire is a fun, fruity floral scent that will set the vibe for your summer adventures. It has key notes of pink pomelo, frangipani and vanilla musk, creating a vibrant, festival-ready fragrance. Bvlgari’s Omnia Pink Sapphire is available at Sephora and Hudon’s Bay for $78 per 40ml.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.everydayfeminism.com