Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!

As South Asian women we are known for our signature locks … unfortunately winter doesn’t care and when the temps fall, our hair can dry out. We’ve got key tips on how to battle against the cold, indoor heating and those unforgiving toques.The trick is to give your hair the right moisture with these winter beauty tips!

The biggest challenge in winter is how to keep the hair soft and hydrated when it is abused by the elements such as Arctic winds and indoor heating. The elements whip the hair mercilessly, thus weakening its structure, and as osmosis takes effect, the moisture is drawn from the hair into the surrounding environment.

DON’T SKIP THE SCALP

The first step is to re-examine your cleansing and conditioning routine. Regardless of the shampoo and conditioner you use, using the correct amount is imperative, as too little product has not effect and too much weighs down the hair. Below is a quick guide on how much you should use of each product:

Hair Length Amount of Shampoo/Conditioner

Short (hair doesn’t pass the earlobes) Dime-sized dollop

Medium (hair is between earlobes and shoulders) Nickel-sized dollop

Long (hair passes the shoulders) Quarter-sized dollop

The root of great hair is a healthy scalp, and a healthy scalp is one that is not suffocated by dandruff and product build-up. The scalp creates the ecosystem from which strands emerge either lustrous or limp, so a weekly routine of scalp care is essential. I recommend the Aveda Scalp Benefits™ Balancing Shampoo and Balancing Conditioner duo, because its burdock root, echinacea and sage soothe and balance the scalp and hair. The scalp care routine is an excellent opportunity to use your finger tips to make circular, massage motions all over the scalp. The simple gesture encourage blood flow to the area which creates a healthy ecosystem for hair growth.

GET SMOOTH AND GLOSSY LOCKS: STEP #1

If your goal is smooth hair with a touch of glossiness, focus on products which hydrate and control frizz.

South Asian hair tends to be on the coarser side so ingredients like coconut and jojoba oils serve as true panaceæ for winter beaten hair. I found these oils present in the Phyto Paris Phytojoba Intense Hydration and Brilliance Shampoo and the Phytojoba Intense Hydrating Brilliance Mask.

Phyto Paris is plant-based line and I was not surprised that the shampoo delivered a rich punch of hydration for my locks. It does not lather up like many shampoos but remember lather does not indicate efficacy.

Immediately after rinsing my hair, I used the mask, which only requires to remain in the hair for 2 to 5 minutes, which is up a to two thirds less time than the standard masques. I loved this time element because I lack the time to apply a mask, leave the shower, dry off, and then go back to the shower after 20 minutes to rinse my hair. I like that after I finish shaving my legs and doing a corporeal exfoliation, I rinsed my hair and my deep condition for the week is done!

After my drying routine which always involves a heat protectant spray, I love my hair’s softness and glossiness. The duo is a great winter purchase!

In winter as with the other seasons, it is important to rotate products. I recommend twinning the hydrating duo with a duo that successfully battles against unruliness and frizziness, such as the Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste and Fondant Fluidealiste, which are a shampoo and conditioner, respectively.

The shampoo and conditioner are specifically designed to ensure that the locks are left smooth and glossy. I enjoy this line because my hair looks more like a healthy mane, rather than a broken main.

GUIDE TO SMOOTH AND GLOSSY LOCKS: STEP #2

Mane repair does not stop and start with cleansing and conditioning, it also includes tweaking your daily habits so that hair is left intact and reinforced. After your hair is dried and ready for styling, examine your hair brush. Do you find yourself struggling to pass it through the length of your hair? Does your scalp sometimes get scratched when you are battling a knot? If you answer yes to either of these questions, consider investing in a paddle brush which is designed to massage the scalp and make hair smooth. I recommend the Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush because the bristles have rounded tips that deliver a soothing touch to the scalp and the bristles untangle the strands without painful yanks.

I am impressed by how much straighter my hair looks after brushing through my mane two or three times. A good hair brush, like the Aveda one, treats the scalp and hair like silk, distributes the natural oils and leaves hair glossy. Also, you don’t need to brush your hair 100 times on a nightly basis to achieve great hair.

A second element to achieving a great mane of hair lies in nutrition. Winter is a challenging time to eat the required fruit and vegetables so supplements are a viable alternative (so long as you speak to your doctor/nutritionist/pharmacist beforehand!). I am relatively healthy and I want to repair my broken strands, so based on my profile, I decided to start taking the Phytophanère capsules.

Each capsule contains borage and fish oils which help fortify hair and nails. I take two capsules with my morning warm water and lemon routine, and after a week, I noticed that my hair is breaking less. Remember hair repair is both an internal and external approach!

SMOOTH AND GLOSSY LOCKS: STEP #3 (AVOID BREAKAGE)

The impact of freezing windchills and indoor heating is exacerbated by hair elastics and toques, which while remaining firmly ensconced and serve their respective functions admirably, apply pressure to the hair shaft and destroy volume at the crown.

I hate the painful yank that results when I have trouble removing an elastic from my hair. I am now a devotee to the Invisibobble, which looks like a Slinky. You apply it like a hair elastic and the catch is … your hair does not get caught at all!

The smooth surface means that it slides out without drama and its spiral shape means that when it is attached to the hair, it remains in place. I have had less hair breakage since I started to use this product, and it complements my hair products which are designed to hydrate and add glossiness.

A final element to the mane repair is to ensure that volume is preserved between your bathroom and the commute to work. I like blast dry shampoo such as the Kérastase V.I.P. Volume in Powder at the roots right after I remove my tuque at work. The product literally acts like fine, mighty Roman columns that uphold my thick, glossy, hydrated South Asian locks. It is a great final touch that ensures that everyone notices your glorious, repaired crown.

MANE THOUGHTS

Hair products, like facial serums, require discipline and time to have an impact. Shampoo and conditioner yield immediately results but when used in combination with the other steps outlined herein above ensure that Old Man Winter respects the mane!