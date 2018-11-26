Culture & Lifestyle / 2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them!

2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them!

Nov 26, 2018

Geeta Wahab

by  

The most festive time of year is here! Gifts that are for the home are always a safe play when you don’t really know what to get. So we are here to help you break out of that habit of getting the same expected gifts each season. This time, we are all about gifts that are so unique that it truly becomes conversation pieces as well! From bar ware to customized cannabis boxes, to coolest of tech stuff, check out our list of  presents with pow for the home. Gifts so cool they won’t believe you actually bought them! 

 

New Homeowners

Picking something up for a new homeowner is simple – think necessity with a splash of technology and you’re winning.

 

Smart Herb Grower Kit 

Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them
Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them: Smart Herb Grower Kit uses technology to help you grow your mini herb garden, $49.99 CAD! Photo Credit: www.homesense.ca

 

iRobot® Braava Jet® 240 Mopping Robot  

Holiday Gift Guide 2018 For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!
Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them: iRobot® Braava Jet® 240 Mopping Robot helps you keep your floors freshly washed, $169.99 CAD. Photo Credit:  www.iRobot.com.

 

Gifts With Heart 

Gifts that give back to communities are welcomed by everyone. Adding that touch of global citizenry is perfect for the holidays and beyond.

 

 

UNICEF: Blue Celadon Ceramic Handcrafted Lucky Elephant Figurines

Holiday Gift Guide 2018 For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them
Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them: Blue Celadon Ceramic Handcrafted Lucky Elephant Figurines  $32.99 CAD. Photo Credit: www.Unicef.ca.

 

 

Ten Thousand Villages-Phoenician Coast Vase

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2018 For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them
Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them: A colourful recycled glass vase hand-blown by artisans of Hebron Glass & Ceramic Factory. Phoenician Coast Vase, $68 CAD.  Photo Credit: www.Ten Thousand Villages.ca

 

 

The Aficionados

Exclusive collector items, drink ware or a bottle of the finest always proves to be one of the best and most reliable things to give when it comes to the quality gift giving game.

 

Glenfiddich

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2018 For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them
Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them: Glenfiddich 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the perfect hostess gift or someone an aficanodo would love to find under their tree,  $79.95 CAD. Photo Credit:  www.LCBO.com

 

On The Rock Glass And Ice Ball Gift Set

 

 

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2018 For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them
Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them: On The Rock Glass And Ice Ball Gift Set, $39.50 CAD. Photo Credit:  www.Indigo.ca

 

 

Customize Cannabis Ritual Box

Holiday Gift Guide 2018 For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them
Holiday Gift Guide 2018 For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them: Customized Cannabis Ritual Box, by Ahlot, $150 CAD. Photo Credit: www.Ahlot.com

 

Luxe Touches

When shopping for those who are settled, or enjoy luxury, look at new home technology that can add to the overall atmosphere of any space.

 

 

911 Wireless Bluetooth® Speaker by Porsche 

 

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2018 For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought It
Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them: Modelled after the classic tailpipe of the 911 Porsche, this wireless bluetooth speaker is the perfect gift for the luxury auto lover! Masterpieces Collection 911 Speaker, $744 CAD. Photo Credit:  www.Porsche Accessories.ca.

 

PIQS TT Smart Pico Projector 

Holiday Gift Guide 2018 For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them
Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them: When you want to have the big screen experience without the big screen. PIQS TT Smart Pico Projector  in Silver, $549 CAD. Photo Credit:  www.piqs.com

 

So make your gifting presence known by these unique and presents from our amazing 2018 Holiday Gift Guide!

 

 

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces.

