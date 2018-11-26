2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them!
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 26, 2018
The most festive time of year is here! Gifts that are for the home are always a safe play when you don’t really know what to get. So we are here to help you break out of that habit of getting the same expected gifts each season. This time, we are all about gifts that are so unique that it truly becomes conversation pieces as well! From bar ware to customized cannabis boxes, to coolest of tech stuff, check out our list of presents with pow for the home. Gifts so cool they won’t believe you actually bought them!
New Homeowners
Picking something up for a new homeowner is simple – think necessity with a splash of technology and you’re winning.
Smart Herb Grower Kit
iRobot® Braava Jet® 240 Mopping Robot
Gifts With Heart
Gifts that give back to communities are welcomed by everyone. Adding that touch of global citizenry is perfect for the holidays and beyond.
UNICEF: Blue Celadon Ceramic Handcrafted Lucky Elephant Figurines
Ten Thousand Villages-Phoenician Coast Vase
The Aficionados
Exclusive collector items, drink ware or a bottle of the finest always proves to be one of the best and most reliable things to give when it comes to the quality gift giving game.
Glenfiddich
On The Rock Glass And Ice Ball Gift Set
Customize Cannabis Ritual Box
Luxe Touches
When shopping for those who are settled, or enjoy luxury, look at new home technology that can add to the overall atmosphere of any space.
911 Wireless Bluetooth® Speaker by Porsche
PIQS TT Smart Pico Projector
So make your gifting presence known by these unique and presents from our amazing 2018 Holiday Gift Guide!
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
