2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won’t Believe You Actually Bought Them!

The most festive time of year is here! Gifts that are for the home are always a safe play when you don’t really know what to get. So we are here to help you break out of that habit of getting the same expected gifts each season. This time, we are all about gifts that are so unique that it truly becomes conversation pieces as well! From bar ware to customized cannabis boxes, to coolest of tech stuff, check out our list of presents with pow for the home. Gifts so cool they won’t believe you actually bought them!

New Homeowners

Picking something up for a new homeowner is simple – think necessity with a splash of technology and you’re winning.

Smart Herb Grower Kit

iRobot® Braava Jet® 240 Mopping Robot

Gifts With Heart

Gifts that give back to communities are welcomed by everyone. Adding that touch of global citizenry is perfect for the holidays and beyond.

UNICEF: Blue Celadon Ceramic Handcrafted Lucky Elephant Figurines

Ten Thousand Villages-Phoenician Coast Vase

The Aficionados

Exclusive collector items, drink ware or a bottle of the finest always proves to be one of the best and most reliable things to give when it comes to the quality gift giving game.

Glenfiddich

On The Rock Glass And Ice Ball Gift Set

Customize Cannabis Ritual Box

Luxe Touches

When shopping for those who are settled, or enjoy luxury, look at new home technology that can add to the overall atmosphere of any space.

911 Wireless Bluetooth® Speaker by Porsche

PIQS TT Smart Pico Projector

So make your gifting presence known by these unique and presents from our amazing 2018 Holiday Gift Guide!