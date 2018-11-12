A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 12, 2018
Marking 15 years in the media business ANOKHI MEDIA celebrated this momentous occasion with a unique day of fireside chats, networking and embracing empowerment. It was a grand time ringing in 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA with an empowering day at the ANOKHI POWER Summit.
It truly was an inspirational day as ANOKHI MEDIA celebrated its 15th anniversary with a mission-driven mandate to celebrate empowerment at the Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto.
The day kicked off with fresh coffee, tea and hot breakfast for the 200+ guests who were in attendance. The guests then immediately filed to their seats to take in the many exclusive fireside chats that were scheduled for the day.
Raj Girn, Founder and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA kicked off The ANOKH POWER Summit with an exhilarating welcoming address introducing the ANOKHI MEDIA team as well as explaining the philosophy behind the first ever events of its kind by ANOKHI MEDIA. She emphasized the importance of support and empowerment with ANOKHI’s official “EMPOWER ME” Campaign which spanned across all platforms and brand properties. The intimate and supportive environment prompted audience members to engage and share their own stories of empowerment and what it meant to them throughout the day.
Shae Invidiata, founder and CEO of Free-Them, the Canadian-based charitable organization addressed the audience about her organization’s latest activities with respect to their ongoing battle against human trafficking taking place within the Canadian borders, which included securing safe spaces for rescued women and children.
Hina P. Ansari, the Editor-In-Chief of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and ANOKHI Magazine, expanded on the genesis and development of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and how that played such an important role in commemorating ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th anniversary year.
Throughout the day, numerous awards were handed out which were immediately followed by greetings and gratitude which were relayed back to the audience via pre-taped messages from recipients who weren’t able to attend. Guests were also thrilled to hear personal messages of thanks from those who were in attendance which seamlessly flowed into an intriguing and inspiration fireside chat much to the audience’s delight as they were able to participate in a Q&A segment which concluded each one-on-one interview.
Handing Out The Hardware
PRESENTED BY CARGOJET, THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
FOR GLOBAL EMPOWERMENT IN THE ADVANCEMENT OF LEADERSHIP
PRESENTED TO:
The Right Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan, Canada’s Minister of National Defence
PRESENTED BY THE GUPTA GROUP, THE MUSIC SUMMIT SEGMENT:
HOSTED BY MOHIT RAJHANS, Principal & Creative Director, Think Start Inc.
Raghav: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Songwriting
Jay Sean: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Popular Music
PRESENTED BY T-FAL, THE BUSINESS SUMMIT SEGMENT:
HOSTED BY AARTI POLE, CBC News Network Host & Journalist
Rohan Oza: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Mass Marketing & Branding
Manjit Minhas: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Business Enterprise
PRESENTED BY THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE COACH BRAND, THE TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT SEGMENT:
HOSTED BY RUBINA AHMED-HAQ, Journalist & Personal Finance Expert
Payal Kadakia-Pujji: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In B2C eBusiness Enterprise
Shama Hyder: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Digital Marketing & Technology
PRESENTED BY T-FAL, THE MEDIA SUMMIT SEGMENT:
HOSTED BY FARAH NASSER, Award-Winning Journalist & Anchor for Global News Toronto
Monika Deol: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Advancement Of Diversity In Media
PRESENTED BY THE GUPTA GROUP, THE GLAMOUR SUMMIT SEGMENT:
HOSTED BY SANGITA PATEL, On-Air Personality for ET Canada & Host Of HGTV’s Home To Win
Tamanna Roashan: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Elevation Of Makeup Artistry & Beauty Education
PRESENTED BY RUBICON EXOTIC, THE CRUSADER SUMMIT SEGMENT:
HOSTED BY HINA P. ANSARI, ANOKHI Magazine‘s Editor-In-Chief
Jay Shetty: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Advancement Of Storytelling
Key Messages of Empowerment
Harjit Singh Sajjan
“I’ve had tremendous mentors in my life to guide me along. For me it’s about how to make a difference. This isn’t about one person, it’s about all of you. It’s our responsibility to help the next generation that’s coming. It’s up to us to help them find that gift.”
Manjit Minhas
On entering a tough market as an unknown entrepreneur:
“Two cornerstones to my success is persistence and negotiation.”
Shama Hyder
“You have to find where passion meets demand.”
Tamanna Roashan
“I was among the first to bring in eastern flare to a western world. I created my own lane.”
Monika Deol
On embarking on a career in television:
“The best way to challenge young people to think differently was through pop culture. Not medicine. I wanted to make an impact on changing the world through media, arts, music and pop culture.”
On starting a brand-new business with Stellar:
“I wanted to be scared. I wanted to be challenged, and I wanted to learn something. If I went back to the television world, it would have been easy. I didn’t want easy, I wanted to learn something.”
Experiential Afternoon
Throughout the day, guests had a chance to network and mix and mingle with fellow audience members as well as with speakers and panelists who were in attendance. Buzzing about while experiencing the vendor areas with such companies and organizations including by Free-Them, T-Fal, Chef Harminder, Rubicon Exotic, The Gupta Group, Cake-Olicious and JB Party Halls.
In addition to breakfast there was also a fantastic lunch provided to the guests. In a warm and open environment, people were able to flow through the lobby and continue to experience the various vendor areas while networking.
The idea of winning various raffle gift packages by T-Fal, Shiseido, L’Oréal Paris and Joan Kelley Walker Design also had the audience fully tuned in throughout the day. Such prizes were also handed out to those who shared their own personal stories of empowerment keeping everyone engaged.
The ANOKHI POWER Summit was indeed a remarkable way to celebrate 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA. With ANOKHI’s “Empower Me” campaign in full force in concert with The ANOKHI POWER List 2018. The audience was attentive and engaged and brought forth a spirit of community which has always been the mantra of ANOKHI MEDIA. With various inspiring stories and having the opportunity to share their personal thoughts and journeys as well as connect personally with the globally renowned roster of ANOKHI Award winners who were in attendance, the ANOKHI POWER Summit was indeed a success!
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
