A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit

Marking 15 years in the media business ANOKHI MEDIA celebrated this momentous occasion with a unique day of fireside chats, networking and embracing empowerment. It was a grand time ringing in 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA with an empowering day at the ANOKHI POWER Summit.

It truly was an inspirational day as ANOKHI MEDIA celebrated its 15th anniversary with a mission-driven mandate to celebrate empowerment at the Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto.

The day kicked off with fresh coffee, tea and hot breakfast for the 200+ guests who were in attendance. The guests then immediately filed to their seats to take in the many exclusive fireside chats that were scheduled for the day.

Raj Girn, Founder and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA kicked off The ANOKH POWER Summit with an exhilarating welcoming address introducing the ANOKHI MEDIA team as well as explaining the philosophy behind the first ever events of its kind by ANOKHI MEDIA. She emphasized the importance of support and empowerment with ANOKHI’s official “EMPOWER ME” Campaign which spanned across all platforms and brand properties. The intimate and supportive environment prompted audience members to engage and share their own stories of empowerment and what it meant to them throughout the day.

You can see Raj’s welcoming address below.

Shae Invidiata, founder and CEO of Free-Them, the Canadian-based charitable organization addressed the audience about her organization’s latest activities with respect to their ongoing battle against human trafficking taking place within the Canadian borders, which included securing safe spaces for rescued women and children.

Hina P. Ansari, the Editor-In-Chief of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and ANOKHI Magazine, expanded on the genesis and development of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and how that played such an important role in commemorating ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th anniversary year.

Throughout the day, numerous awards were handed out which were immediately followed by greetings and gratitude which were relayed back to the audience via pre-taped messages from recipients who weren’t able to attend. Guests were also thrilled to hear personal messages of thanks from those who were in attendance which seamlessly flowed into an intriguing and inspiration fireside chat much to the audience’s delight as they were able to participate in a Q&A segment which concluded each one-on-one interview.

Handing Out The Hardware

PRESENTED BY CARGOJET, THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

FOR GLOBAL EMPOWERMENT IN THE ADVANCEMENT OF LEADERSHIP

PRESENTED TO:

The Right Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan, Canada’s Minister of National Defence

PRESENTED BY THE GUPTA GROUP, THE MUSIC SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY MOHIT RAJHANS, Principal & Creative Director, Think Start Inc.

Raghav: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Songwriting

Jay Sean: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Popular Music

PRESENTED BY T-FAL, THE BUSINESS SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY AARTI POLE, CBC News Network Host & Journalist

Rohan Oza: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Mass Marketing & Branding

Manjit Minhas: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Business Enterprise

PRESENTED BY THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE COACH BRAND, THE TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY RUBINA AHMED-HAQ, Journalist & Personal Finance Expert

Payal Kadakia-Pujji: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In B2C eBusiness Enterprise

Shama Hyder: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Digital Marketing & Technology

PRESENTED BY T-FAL, THE MEDIA SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY FARAH NASSER, Award-Winning Journalist & Anchor for Global News Toronto

Monika Deol: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Advancement Of Diversity In Media

PRESENTED BY THE GUPTA GROUP, THE GLAMOUR SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY SANGITA PATEL, On-Air Personality for ET Canada & Host Of HGTV’s Home To Win

Tamanna Roashan: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Elevation Of Makeup Artistry & Beauty Education

PRESENTED BY RUBICON EXOTIC, THE CRUSADER SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY HINA P. ANSARI, ANOKHI Magazine‘s Editor-In-Chief

Jay Shetty: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Advancement Of Storytelling

Key Messages of Empowerment

Harjit Singh Sajjan

“I’ve had tremendous mentors in my life to guide me along. For me it’s about how to make a difference. This isn’t about one person, it’s about all of you. It’s our responsibility to help the next generation that’s coming. It’s up to us to help them find that gift.”

Manjit Minhas

On entering a tough market as an unknown entrepreneur:

“Two cornerstones to my success is persistence and negotiation.”

Shama Hyder

“You have to find where passion meets demand.”

Tamanna Roashan

“I was among the first to bring in eastern flare to a western world. I created my own lane.”

Monika Deol

On embarking on a career in television:

“The best way to challenge young people to think differently was through pop culture. Not medicine. I wanted to make an impact on changing the world through media, arts, music and pop culture.”

On starting a brand-new business with Stellar:

“I wanted to be scared. I wanted to be challenged, and I wanted to learn something. If I went back to the television world, it would have been easy. I didn’t want easy, I wanted to learn something.”

Experiential Afternoon

Throughout the day, guests had a chance to network and mix and mingle with fellow audience members as well as with speakers and panelists who were in attendance. Buzzing about while experiencing the vendor areas with such companies and organizations including by Free-Them, T-Fal, Chef Harminder, Rubicon Exotic, The Gupta Group, Cake-Olicious and JB Party Halls.

In addition to breakfast there was also a fantastic lunch provided to the guests. In a warm and open environment, people were able to flow through the lobby and continue to experience the various vendor areas while networking.

The idea of winning various raffle gift packages by T-Fal, Shiseido, L’Oréal Paris and Joan Kelley Walker Design also had the audience fully tuned in throughout the day. Such prizes were also handed out to those who shared their own personal stories of empowerment keeping everyone engaged.

A Special Thank You To Our Sponsors

Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA

Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto

Charity Partner: Free-Them

VVIP Sponsors/Speakers Breakfast + Business & Media Summit Segments Bought To You By: T-Fal

Music & Glamour Summit Segments Brought To You By: The Gupta Group

Technology Summit Segment Brought To You By: The Open Chest Confidence Coach

Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet

Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events

Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment

Decor Sponsor: Illuminite Event Rentals

Public Relations By: Media Works

Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy

Make-Up Product Sponsor: Shiseido

Hair Product Sponsor: Fiorio

Mocktail Bar Sponsor: Rubicon Exotic Juice Drinks

Fusion Canapés Bar Sponsor: Chef Harminder

Sweets Bar Sponsor: Cake-Olicious

Booth Sponsor: JB Party Halls

Talent Gift Sponsor: L’Oréal Paris

Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Suhaag, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash

Promotional Partners: Besharam, Bollywood Mashup, Jingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic

The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV

Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV

Branding Concept & Senior Marketing Design Team: AnEntity Inc

Marketing Design Team: 4 Eyed Media

Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions

Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

The ANOKHI POWER Summit was indeed a remarkable way to celebrate 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA. With ANOKHI’s “Empower Me” campaign in full force in concert with The ANOKHI POWER List 2018. The audience was attentive and engaged and brought forth a spirit of community which has always been the mantra of ANOKHI MEDIA. With various inspiring stories and having the opportunity to share their personal thoughts and journeys as well as connect personally with the globally renowned roster of ANOKHI Award winners who were in attendance, the ANOKHI POWER Summit was indeed a success!