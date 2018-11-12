Culture & Lifestyle / A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit

A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit

Culture & Lifestyle Nov 12, 2018

Hina P. Ansari

by  

Marking 15 years in the media business ANOKHI MEDIA celebrated this momentous occasion with a unique day of fireside chats, networking and embracing empowerment. It was a grand time ringing in 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA with an empowering day at the ANOKHI POWER Summit.

It truly was an inspirational day as ANOKHI MEDIA celebrated its 15th anniversary with a mission-driven mandate to celebrate empowerment at the Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto.

The day kicked off with fresh coffee, tea and hot breakfast for the 200+ guests who were in attendance. The guests then immediately filed to their seats to take in the many exclusive fireside chats that were scheduled for the day.

Raj Girn, Founder and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA kicked off The ANOKH POWER Summit with an exhilarating welcoming address introducing the ANOKHI MEDIA team as well as explaining the philosophy behind the first ever events of its kind by ANOKHI MEDIA. She emphasized the importance of support and empowerment with ANOKHI’s official “EMPOWER ME” Campaign which spanned across all platforms and brand properties. The intimate and supportive environment prompted audience members to engage and share their own stories of empowerment and what it meant to them throughout the day.

 

To see who else made The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 click here

 

You can see Raj’s welcoming address below.

 

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIAWith An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: ANOKHI MEDIA Founder & CEO Raj Girn gives the Welcome Address. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions .

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: The ANOKHI MEDIA Dream Team.  Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions.

 

Shae Invidiata, founder and CEO of Free-Them, the Canadian-based charitable organization addressed the audience about her organization’s latest activities with respect to their ongoing battle against human trafficking taking place within the Canadian borders, which included securing safe spaces for rescued women and children.

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Shae Invidiata from Free-Them. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions.

 

Hina P. Ansari, the Editor-In-Chief of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and ANOKHI Magazine, expanded on the genesis and development of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and how that played such an important role in commemorating ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th anniversary year.

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: ANOKHI Magazine Editor-In-Chief, Hina P. Ansari talks about The ANOKHI POWER List 2018. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions.
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: ANOKHI Magazine Editor-In-Chief, Hina P. Ansari was also there to talk about The ANOKHI POWER List 2018. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Throughout the day, numerous awards were handed out which were immediately followed by greetings and gratitude which were relayed back to the audience via pre-taped messages from recipients who weren’t able to attend. Guests were also thrilled to hear personal messages of thanks from those who were in attendance which seamlessly flowed into an intriguing and inspiration fireside chat much to the audience’s delight as they were able to participate in a Q&A segment which concluded each one-on-one interview.

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit:The audience was ready to get inspired! Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions.

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Singer/Songwriter Roveena takes part in the audience Q&A. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Another guest volunteering their thoughts on what empowerment means to them. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Am audience member shares their story of empowerment. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Handing Out The Hardware

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: This year's collection of The ANOKHI POWER Awards 2018. Photo Credit: www.nisargmediaproductions.com
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: This year’s collection of The ANOKHI POWER Awards 2018. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

PRESENTED BY CARGOJET, THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

FOR GLOBAL EMPOWERMENT IN THE ADVANCEMENT OF LEADERSHIP

PRESENTED TO:

The Right Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan, Canada’s Minister of National Defence

 

Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: ANOKHI MEDIA Founder & CEO Raj Girn gives out the The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to The Honourable Harit Singh Sajjan. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

PRESENTED BY THE GUPTA GROUP, THE MUSIC SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY MOHIT RAJHANS, Principal & Creative Director, Think Start Inc.

Raghav: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Songwriting

Jay Sean: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Popular Music

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 winners Raghav and Jay Sean in a fireside chat with Mohit Rajhans. Photo Courtesy: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

PRESENTED BY T-FAL, THE BUSINESS SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY AARTI POLE, CBC News Network Host & Journalist

Rohan Oza: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Mass Marketing & Branding

Manjit Minhas: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Business Enterprise

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: CBC Newsworld Journalist & Host Aarti Pole. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Niloufer Afzal, Senior Product Manager of T-Fal presents The ANOKHI Power 2018 Award to Rohan Oza. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Rubina Ahmed-Haq presents The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to Payal Kaddakia-Pujji. Photo Credit: www.nisargmediaproductions.com. 
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Rohan Oza raises a glass for a toast in his pre-taped Thank You video. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Niloufer Afzal, Senior Product Manager for T-Fal presents The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to Manjit Minhas. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

PRESENTED BY THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE COACH BRAND, THE TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY RUBINA AHMED-HAQ, Journalist & Personal Finance Expert

Payal Kadakia-Pujji: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In B2C eBusiness Enterprise

Shama Hyder: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Digital Marketing & Technology

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Rubina Ahmed-Haq presents The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to Payal Kadakia-Pujji. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Payal Kadakia-Pujji’s pre-taped Thank You message.  Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Rubina Ahmed-Haq presents The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to Shama Hyder. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

PRESENTED BY T-FAL, THE MEDIA SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY FARAH NASSER, Award-Winning Journalist & Anchor for Global News Toronto 

Monika Deol: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Advancement Of Diversity In Media

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit:
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Farah Nasser of Global News Toronto introduces the Media Summit segment. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Niloufer Afzal, Senior Product Manager for T-Fal presents The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to Monika Deol. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

PRESENTED BY THE GUPTA GROUP, THE GLAMOUR SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY SANGITA PATEL, On-Air Personality for ET Canada & Host Of HGTV’s Home To Win

Tamanna Roashan: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Elevation Of Makeup Artistry & Beauty Education 

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit:
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Sangita Patel from ET Canada and HGTV’s Home To Win chats with the crowd. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Sangita Patel from ET Canada and HGTV’s Home To Win presents The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to Tamanna Roashan. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

PRESENTED BY RUBICON EXOTIC, THE CRUSADER SUMMIT SEGMENT:

HOSTED BY HINA P. ANSARI, ANOKHI Magazine‘s Editor-In-Chief

Jay Shetty: The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Advancement Of Storytelling 

 

Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Hina P. Ansari, Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine presents The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to Jay Shetty. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Hina P. Ansari, Editor-In-Chief of ANOKHI Magazine presents The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to Jay Shetty. Photo Credit: www.nisargmediaproductions.com
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Jay Shetty sends his many thanks via his pre-taped Thank You message.  Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

Key Messages of Empowerment

 

Harjit Singh Sajjan

“I’ve had tremendous mentors in my life to guide me along. For me it’s about how to make a difference. This isn’t about one person, it’s about all of you. It’s our responsibility to help the next generation that’s coming. It’s up to us to help them find that gift.”

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: The Right Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan delivered a pre-taped Thank You message. Photo Courtesy: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Manjit Minhas

On entering a tough market as an unknown entrepreneur:

“Two cornerstones to my success is persistence and negotiation.”

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: CBC Newsworld Journalist & Host Aarti Pole hosts her fireside chat with Manjit MInhas. Photo Credit : ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions 

 

 

Shama Hyder

“You have to find where passion meets demand.”

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Rubina Ahmed-Haq presents The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 to Shama Hyder.
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Rubina Ahmed-Haq hosts a fireside chat with Shama Hyder. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

Tamanna Roashan

“I was among the first to bring in eastern flare to a western world. I created my own lane.”

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Sangita Patel from ET Canada and HGTV’s Home To Win hosts her fireside chat with Tamanna Roashan. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

Monika Deol

On embarking on a career in television:

“The best way to challenge young people to think differently was through pop culture. Not medicine. I wanted to make an impact on changing the world through media, arts, music and pop culture.”

On starting a brand-new business with Stellar:

“I wanted to be scared. I wanted to be challenged, and I wanted to learn something. If I went back to the television world, it would have been easy. I didn’t want easy, I wanted to learn something.”

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Farah Nasser of Global News Toronto hosts her fireside chat with Monika Deol. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

Experiential Afternoon

Throughout the day, guests had a chance to network and mix and mingle with fellow audience members as well as with speakers and panelists who were in attendance. Buzzing about while experiencing the vendor areas with such companies and organizations including by Free-Them, T-Fal, Chef Harminder, Rubicon Exotic, The Gupta Group, Cake-Olicious and JB Party Halls.

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Free-Them at their booth. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Chef Harminder Singh. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Guests mingling and experiencing the various vendor booths during one of the numerous networking breaks during the day. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: The Cake-Olicious booth with tasting samples for guests.  Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: The Cake-Olicious booth with tasting samples for guests.  Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit T-Fal at their vendor booth where they were handing out mini power bowls. Photo Courtesy : nisargmediaproductions.com
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Rubicon Exotic were handing out fresh juices for the guests. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit T-Fal at their vendor booth where they were handing out mini power bowls. Photo Courtesy : nisargmediaproductions.com
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: The people at T-Fal  t were handing out mini power bowls while introducing the cool features of their latest multi-cooker. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

In addition to breakfast there was also a fantastic lunch provided to the guests. In a warm and open environment, people were able to flow through the lobby and continue to experience the various vendor areas while networking.

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: An amazing lunch was provided for guests. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

The idea of winning various raffle gift packages by T-Fal, Shiseido, L’Oréal Paris and Joan Kelley Walker Design also had the audience fully tuned in throughout the day. Such prizes were also handed out to those who shared their own personal stories of empowerment keeping everyone engaged.

 

Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: Amazing raffle prizes were handed out throughout the day. Including products from T-Fal, Shiseido, L’Oréal Paris and Joan Kelley Walker Design. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

A Special Thank You To Our Sponsors

Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA
Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto
Charity Partner: Free-Them
VVIP Sponsors/Speakers Breakfast + Business & Media Summit Segments Bought To You By: T-Fal
Music & Glamour Summit Segments Brought To You By: The Gupta Group

Technology Summit Segment Brought To You By: The Open Chest Confidence Coach
Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet
Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events
Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment
Decor Sponsor: Illuminite Event Rentals
Public Relations By: Media Works
Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy
Make-Up Product Sponsor: Shiseido
Hair Product Sponsor: Fiorio
Mocktail Bar Sponsor: Rubicon Exotic Juice Drinks
Fusion Canapés Bar Sponsor: Chef Harminder
Sweets Bar Sponsor: Cake-Olicious
Booth Sponsor: JB Party Halls
Talent Gift Sponsor: L’Oréal Paris
Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Suhaag, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash
Promotional Partners: Besharam, Bollywood Mashup, Jingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic
The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV
Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV
Branding Concept & Senior Marketing Design Team: AnEntity Inc
Marketing Design Team: 4 Eyed Media
Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions
Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

 

The ANOKHI POWER Summit was indeed a remarkable way to celebrate 15 years of ANOKHI MEDIA. With ANOKHI’s “Empower Me” campaign in full force in concert with The ANOKHI POWER List 2018. The audience was attentive and engaged and brought forth a spirit of community which has always been the mantra of ANOKHI MEDIA. With various inspiring stories and having the opportunity to share their personal thoughts and journeys as well as connect personally with the globally renowned roster of ANOKHI Award winners who were in attendance, the ANOKHI POWER Summit was indeed a success!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA / Nisarg Media Productions 

 

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Hina P. Ansari

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

COMMENTS

ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!

Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own

Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze

ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event

Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya

Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event

Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada

Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event

Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!

See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!

ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced

Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!

Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018

Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney

ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary

Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
Fashion & Style

A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala

FEATURED

Culture & Lifestyle
Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: This year's collection of The ANOKHI POWER Awards 2018. Photo Credit: www.nisargmediaproductions.com

A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Fashion & Style

A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
Beauty & Grooming

Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
Health & Wellness

Yes You Can! Walk Your Worries Away With These Mindful Tips!
Beauty & Grooming

From Office To Evening: Tips On Keeping Your Holiday Glam Game Going From AM To PM!
Culture & Lifestyle

Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own

Trending

Beauty & Grooming

Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
Beauty & Grooming

From Office To Evening: Tips On Keeping Your Holiday Glam Game Going From AM To PM!
Culture & Lifestyle
Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: This year's collection of The ANOKHI POWER Awards 2018. Photo Credit: www.nisargmediaproductions.com

A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
Showbiz & Celebrity

It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
Fashion & Style

A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala

Popular

Culture & Lifestyle
Ringing In 15 years of ANOKHI Media With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit: This year's collection of The ANOKHI POWER Awards 2018. Photo Credit: www.nisargmediaproductions.com

A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
Showbiz & Celebrity

It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
Beauty & Grooming

Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
Culture & Lifestyle

Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
Fashion & Style

A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala