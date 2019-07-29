Culture & Lifestyle / August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Culture & Lifestyle Jul 29, 2019

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

August is a busy month for the best tech companies with major releases from Lenovo, Samsung and Nokia geared to give some extra stylish snap to your summer! Check out these August 2019 tech gadgets that you need now! 

 

Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet

August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now: Lenovo Tab V& Tablet. Photo Credit: www.pcmag.com

Price: $188 USD

Features: This tablet includes a 6.9” screen with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels and it is 7.89mm thin weighing only 196g. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor that will ensure smooth operation. Memory capabilities include 3-4GB RAM plus an additional 32-64GB. The tablet also has a 5180mAh battery that will provide 10 hours of video playback, browsing and talk time.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Photo Credit: Manchikoni

Price: $650 USD

Features: The tablet comes in a bunch of different colours and includes a stylus pen. One noteworthy absence is the lack of a headphone jack in the tablet but it does contain 4 speakers. The tablet also supports wireless charging so expect a quick recovery when you have a low battery. Memory capabilities include 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

 

Nokia 6.2 and 7.2

August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now: Nokia 6.2. Photo Credit: www.geeky-gadgets.com

Prices: $174 and $217 USD

Features: Both phones will include triple cameras but each model has its own style. The 6.2 model will have a 6” screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a 3300mAh battery. Memory features include 4-6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 7.2 model will have a 6.18” screen with a resolution of 1,080x 2,340 pixels. The phone will also have 4-6GB RAM and 64-128GB storage and a 3500mAH fast charging battery.

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.  Photo Credit: www.pocket-lint.com

Price: $199.99 USD

Features: This is a newer model of the original Samsung Active watch and it comes in 3 models. It is also rumoured to include an ECG. The watch will include LTE, 4 colours to choose from and a bunch of convenient sporting features.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Manchikoni, www.pocket-lint.com 

Maresah Dharmoo

Maresah Dharmoo

Author

Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech.

