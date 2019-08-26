Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 26, 2019
Living away from home for the first time can be an amazing adventure. It’s finally your time to come into your own and just do you. However, it’s also the time for life lessons to come fast and furious. In your kitchen, your bedroom and your bathroom, keep things organized while giving your dorm some drip with these cool space saving gadgets!
Many companies are stocking mini versions of popular appliances knowing that living spaces are getting very cozy, and that space and storage are a virtue. Taking your time to suss out quality small versions of appliances will go the extra mile in making solo life comfortable and much easier to manage. Spending a little extra dough on the appliances will also help to save money in the long run, because you won’t have to worry about quality coffee, yummy snacks and meals, a skin care routine, and just living that #bosslife when you’re not at work or in classes.
The Bedroom
It’s where your days start and end, and it should be the comfiest version of where you want to be. If you need a one-stop-shop to dress up the bedroom a bit, Homesense offers some wonderful, and wallet-friendly, gadgets and home décor. Like this phone dock with storage and USB capability, it keeps everything you need to walk out the door in one convenient spot, perfect for a bedside table or desk and a diffuser with speaker, which is great for pumping up those bumping morning tunes along with some bright citrus oils to wake you up, or some calming lavender with some jazzy jams at bedtime for some quality zzz’s.
The Kitchen
A few minutes in the kitchen will save you countless dollars and minutes hunting for food later in the day when the snacks and caffeine are within arm’s reach. Nespresso recently launched the Inissia Coffee Maker which is perfectly sized to tuck into any corner. All you need is water and the coffee pods, which can be sent right to your door. Delonghi also has the Livenza Compact All Day Grill, a genius three-in-one appliance has comes with three sets of plates – grill, waffle, and sandwich, making this a literal all day grill. There’s also nifty little recipe book that comes with it.
The Bathroom
The Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator is definitely one of those things that you probably don’t need but simultaneously something that you absolutely need. It’s the perfect size to store all your beauty needs, and the chilled products will help keep you looking refreshed day after day. For the final glam touch to just about any mirror is a string of dimmable lightbulbs, which can move room to room or where ever needs a hint of fabulous.
Pro Tip
Cash in on being a student when you can to add some of these pieces to your collection. Many stores and outlets have student discounts which you can take advantage of, like Amazon Prime Student, which also hooks the discount up on textbooks.
Main Image Photo Credit: Amazon
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
-
Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
-
August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
-
Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist
-
July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
-
"Girl Up" Documentary Reveals How Human Trafficking Is Happening Right Here At Home
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
-
Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals
-
Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad
-
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
-
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
-
Follow These Fearless Warriors: 11 South Asian Journalists Who Will Shake Up 2019
-
Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!
-
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!