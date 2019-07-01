Showbiz & Celebrity / Canada’s Largest South Asian Festival MonstrARTity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup Is Back With A Bang

Showbiz & Celebrity Jul 01, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

by  

The summer festival scene continues with MonstrARTity presented by TD bringing a serious celebration of Bollywood culture with their annual #BollywoodMonster Mashup! Happening from July 18-20th, check out all the details on all the what to expect from this free event and where to go all right here! 

 

The largest South Asian Festival in Canada, #BollywoodMonster Mashup, brings together the elegant yet ecstatic Bollywood culture with performances by international Bollywood stars, a delish Monster FoodFest and a KidZone with both physical and crafty activities. The event is organized by MonstrARTity, a not-for-profit committed to providing arts for everyone in the community.

Rated #1 festival by the City of Mississauga, this year’s the free shows takes place from July 18 to 20. The concert will be headlined by Bollywood singers Yasser Dessai and Nikhita Gandhi. Audiences can enjoy a world-class music and dance entertainment show, shopping, a special VIP event, a multi-arts, comedy and urban music showcase event and more. #BollywoodMonster Mashup is a festival fit for the whole family. Here are all the details of the scheduled events as well as ticket purchasing info!

 

BollywoodMonster Mashup
MonstrARTity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup is back: Yasser Desai. Photo Credit: Monstrartity

 

BollywoodMonster Mashup
MonstrARTity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup is back. Nikhita Gandhi. Photo Credit: MonstrARTity

 

July 18 – Launch Party + Comedy
Ticket Price: $30 CAD
Purchase Tickets Here www.eventbrite.ca
Doors open: 6pm
Location: C Banquets
Mississauga Civic Centre
300 City Centre Dr,
Mississauga, L5B 3C1
Tickets include stand-up comedy, silent disco, complimentary drinks, hors d’oeuvres, opportunity to meet #BollywoodMonster Mashup performers in person. Get a chance to meet Nikhita Gandhi and Yasser Desai. The audience will be entertained by several comedians, including Faisal Butt, Neema Nazeri, Jennifer Hsiung, Foad HP, Keesha Brownie, Moe Ismail, and host Amish Patel.
July 19 – Concert
Free Admission
Doors Open: 4pm
Location: Mississauga Celebration Square
300 City Centre Dr,
Mississauga, L5B 3C1
The largest South Asian Festival in Canada offers a free concert, film festival, delicious food available for purchase, various vendor’s displays, and more. Bollywood music, bhangra dance, other amazing performance, with Nikhita Gandhi as a highlight of the evening.
July 20 – Family Day + Concert 
Free Admission
Doors Open: 2 pm
Location: Mississauga Celebration Square
300 City Centre Dr,
Mississauga, L5B 3C1
The final day of #BollywoodMonster Mashup has a little something for everyone. Witness Bollywood stars perform live, take part in dance lessons, kids can enjoy the KidZone and taste delicious cuisines from around the world. Hosted by Randy Persaud, fans can expect performances by BMO, Univox, The Band Destiny, Ria Aikat, Ankita, Desi Muziko, and band Mehboob. The night ends with a performance by Yasser Dessai.
BollywoodMonster Mashup
Monstrartity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup is back. Amazing performances scheduled for each day and evening. Photo Credit: Monstrartity

 

Monstrartity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup is back. Summertime fun. Photo Credit: Monstrartity

 

You can also follow MonstrARTity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup on YouTube,  Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram .

 

Main Image Photo Credit: MonstrARTity

