Canada’s Largest South Asian Festival MonstrARTity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup Is Back With A Bang
Showbiz & Celebrity Jul 01, 2019
The summer festival scene continues with MonstrARTity presented by TD bringing a serious celebration of Bollywood culture with their annual #BollywoodMonster Mashup! Happening from July 18-20th, check out all the details on all the what to expect from this free event and where to go all right here!
The largest South Asian Festival in Canada, #BollywoodMonster Mashup, brings together the elegant yet ecstatic Bollywood culture with performances by international Bollywood stars, a delish Monster FoodFest and a KidZone with both physical and crafty activities. The event is organized by MonstrARTity, a not-for-profit committed to providing arts for everyone in the community.
Rated #1 festival by the City of Mississauga, this year’s the free shows takes place from July 18 to 20. The concert will be headlined by Bollywood singers Yasser Dessai and Nikhita Gandhi. Audiences can enjoy a world-class music and dance entertainment show, shopping, a special VIP event, a multi-arts, comedy and urban music showcase event and more. #BollywoodMonster Mashup is a festival fit for the whole family. Here are all the details of the scheduled events as well as ticket purchasing info!
Location: C Banquets
Mississauga Civic Centre
300 City Centre Dr,
Mississauga, L5B 3C1
Location: Mississauga Celebration Square
300 City Centre Dr,
Mississauga, L5B 3C1
You can also follow MonstrARTity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram .
Main Image Photo Credit: MonstrARTity
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
