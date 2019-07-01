Canada’s Largest South Asian Festival MonstrARTity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup Is Back With A Bang

The summer festival scene continues with MonstrARTity presented by TD bringing a serious celebration of Bollywood culture with their annual #BollywoodMonster Mashup! Happening from July 18-20th, check out all the details on all the what to expect from this free event and where to go all right here!

The largest South Asian Festival in Canada, #BollywoodMonster Mashup, brings together the elegant yet ecstatic Bollywood culture with performances by international Bollywood stars, a delish Monster FoodFest and a KidZone with both physical and crafty activities. The event is organized by MonstrARTity, a not-for-profit committed to providing arts for everyone in the community.

Rated #1 festival by the City of Mississauga, this year’s the free shows takes place from July 18 to 20. The concert will be headlined by Bollywood singers Yasser Dessai and Nikhita Gandhi. Audiences can enjoy a world-class music and dance entertainment show, shopping, a special VIP event, a multi-arts, comedy and urban music showcase event and more. #BollywoodMonster Mashup is a festival fit for the whole family. Here are all the details of the scheduled events as well as ticket purchasing info!

July 18 – Launch Party + Comedy

Ticket Price: $30 CAD

Purchase Tickets Here: www.eventbrite.ca

Doors open: 6pm

Location: C Banquets

Mississauga Civic Centre

300 City Centre Dr,

Mississauga, L5B 3C1

Tickets include stand-up comedy, silent disco, complimentary drinks, hors d’oeuvres, opportunity to meet #BollywoodMonster Mashup performers in person. Get a chance to meet Nikhita Gandhi and Yasser Desai. T he audience will be entertained by several comedians, including Faisal Butt, Neema Nazeri, Jennifer Hsiung, Foad HP, Keesha Brownie, Moe Ismail, and host Amish Patel.

July 19 – Concert

Free Admission

Doors Open: 4pm

Location: Mississauga Celebration Square

300 City Centre Dr,

Mississauga, L5B 3C1

The largest South Asian Festival in Canada offers a free concert, film festival, delicious food available for purchase, various vendor’s displays, and more. Bollywood music, bhangra dance, other amazing performance, with Nikhita Gandhi as a highlight of the evening.

July 20 – Family Day + Concert

Free Admission

Doors Open: 2 pm

Location: Mississauga Celebration Square

300 City Centre Dr,

Mississauga, L5B 3C1

The final day of #BollywoodMonster Mashup has a little something for everyone. Witness Bollywood stars perform live, take part in dance lessons, kids can enjoy the KidZone and taste delicious cuisines from around the world. Hosted by Randy Persaud, fans can expect performances by BMO, Univox , The Band Destiny, Ria Aikat, Ankita, Desi Muziko, and band Mehboob. The night ends with a performance by Yasser Dessai.

You can also follow MonstrARTity’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram .

Main Image Photo Credit: MonstrARTity