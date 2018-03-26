Don’t Go Broke Brunching With Our Budget-Friendly Brunch Recipes
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 26, 2018
As we welcome spring and get ready for mornings of sunshine and warmer weather, it means that brunch season is officially upon us. Check out our budget-friendly brunch recipes so you don’t have to go broke brunching.
Brunch has an appeal to it that makes it sound fancier than breakfast or lunch but with the mix of mimosas and pastries it could also turn into an expensive meal. The recipes below take just a few bucks and a few ingredients to create an amazing budget-friendly brunch menu.
Puff Pastry Pockets
Cost: $15 Cdn (approx)
Ingredients:
1 box frozen puff pastry (per choice of filling below)
Fillings (see below for various options)
2 eggs
Method:
Thaw and roll out pastry. Cut into squares or rectangles, make sure the squares are big enough for filling and to fold over and seal, approximately 3 inches on one side. Prep fillings (see below for some ideas) by shredding or chopping into small enough pieces to put in the middle of the squares.
Place filling in the middle of the squares. Brush egg wash onto the edges of pastry and fold extra pastry over toppings. Seal the edges by pressing them together using a fork, your fingers or twisting them. Brush each pastry with egg wash, sprinkle with toppings if desired and bake according to box, around 20 mins to 25 mins at 400 degrees.
Cheddar, green onion and chilli flakes cheese rolls — just shred cheese, add slides green onions and chilli flakes and mix together before adding to pastry. Each pocket will need about a teaspoon of topping.
Palak paneer turnovers — thaw and drain one small package of spinach and dice up half a block of paneer. Cook until warmed through, add dashed of spices as desired, such as salt, chili flakes, cumin, coriander, etc.
Chocolate and berries pockets — depending on how big the squares are, use a ratio of one to one. One strawberry to one square of bakers chocolate.
Vanilla Honey
Cost: $25 CDN (approx)
Infusing honey is a super easy and budget-friendly way to dress up your breakfast or the brunch table.
Ingredients:
All you need is 1 cup of honey and two vanilla bean pods.
Method:
Slice the pods open and scrape out the seeds. Place seeds, pods and honey in a small jar with a tight lid. Carefully shake the honey and vanilla jar to cover the pods and distribute the seeds. Let the honey infuse in a cool dry place for a few days, taste and if the flavour is to your liking then strain the honey. If it isn’t ready for you yet, let the honey stand for a day or two longer.
Use to top French Toast, adding to baking recipes or use in your favourite cup of tea.
Cardamom & Nutmeg Spice
Cost: $8 CDN (approx)
French Toast — when whipping up the egg batter for French Toast, add a dash of cardamom and nutmeg for flavour boost beyond just the cinnamon.
Whipped Cream — flavour the whipped cream when adding to waffles, pancakes, biscuits, or puffed pastry with cardamom and nutmeg by adding a dash of the ground spices to the cream before whipping. Add a couple tablespoons of sugar to make sure the spices aren’t too sharp.
So dig in and don’t worry about the bill! Brunch to your hearts delight!
Main Image Photo Credit: Culture Map Dallas
Geeta Wahab
Author
A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years. Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
ANOKHI's First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available
-
Shocking Reasons Why Child Marriages Are On The Decline In India
-
The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
-
Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
-
Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018
-
#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
-
DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
-
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
-
DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
-
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe
-
DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday
-
India's Supreme Court Abolishes Practice Of 'Instant Divorce'
-
Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
-
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
-
STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"
-
The 2nd Annual Indie Meme Film Festival Is The Place For Cool South Asian Indie Films
-
Malala Yousafzai Becomes Honorary Canadian Citizen
-
Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!
-
Ex-Vogue Model Raudha Athif Found Dead, Suicide Or Murder?
-
DIY: Bread Pudding Recipe With South Asian Spices
-
Honour Killing Case Back Before The Supreme Court
-
European Union Court Bans Headscarves And Religious Symbols At Work
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
DIY: Reinvented Makki Ki Ghaat Cornmeal Porridge Recipe
-
DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe
-
3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
A.R. Rahman's Latest Projects | Keanu Reeves Dishes on Bill & Ted 3 | Shahrukh Khan Makes A Statement
-
Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds
-
DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe
-
Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents
-
Quebec Mosque Massacre Leaves 6 Dead
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
Pakistan's First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!