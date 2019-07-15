Don’t Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist

From Hakka to Kheer, check out these quick and easy (and yummy!) noodle recipes that will liven up your tastebuds!

Noodles don’t always come to mind when you think desi cuisine, it’s a world dominated by rice and flat breads but don’t let that fool you. These super simple recipes will help open your eyes to both sweet and savoury noodle-based South Asian dishes that you won’t be able to get enough of. Simple and easy to cook, these recipes are quick to whip up and will be loved by all. Ho

w To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Spicy South Asian Kick

Savoury Noodles

Hakka Veggie Noodle (scroll down below for directions)

Ingredients

1 box pasta, 340 grams

1 medium onion, sliced

2 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 chili pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

2 carrots, grated

2 stalks celery, sliced

3 sprigs green onion, sliced

3 tablespoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon sambal olek or chilli paste

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil

Tangy Tomato Noodles (scroll down below for directions)

Ingredients

1 box pasta, 340 grams

2 medium onions, sliced

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 chilli pepper, sliced

3 medium firm tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoon coriander leaves, sliced

½ teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Vegetable oil

Directions For Both Recipes

Step 1.

Cook the noodles according to the directions on the box (which ever brand you are using). Once noodles are cooked through, drain and give them a rinse with cool water, and then a quick drizzle of oil, toss, and set aside.

Step 2.

Add a drizzle of oil to a deep pan, and add garlic, ginger, chilli, and onions. Fry until toasted and fragrant.

Step 3.

Add veggies and remaining ingredients to pan and cook for a few minutes. Add noodles back to pan and toss. Remove from heat, and serve. Top with sliced green onions, or fresh tomato.

Both these recipes can have meat added to them, for the non-veggie eaters. Add diced chicken to the pan with the onions, garlic, ginger, and chilli and cook until chicken is cooked through. Continue with the rest of the directions as stated above.

Sweet Option – Vermicelli Kheer

Ingredients

1 tablespoon ghee

1 cup broken vermicelli noodles

3 cloves – for roasting, optional

1 stick cinnamon – for roasting, optional

1 litre milk

8 tablespoon sugar – can add more for extra sweetness

½ teaspoon cardamom seeds

12 saffron strands

3 tablespoon sliced almonds

2 tablespoon golden raisins

Directions

Step 1.

Add ghee to pan, and warm at medium heat. If you want to toast the clove and cinnamon, add now and fry for a couple minutes. Add vermicelli noodles, and fry until light golden brown colour. Turn stove to medium low heat.

Step 2.

Slowly add milk, stirring, so it doesn’t burn. Let the milk and noodles come to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Add sugar, saffron, almonds, and cardamom, and mix well.

Continue to cook on low until the mixture begins to thicken and noodles are cooked through.

Step 3.

Add raisins, stir and turn off the stove. Remove the pan from the direct heat and let cool. As mixture cools it will thicken as well.

Main Image Photo Credit: Vege Cravings