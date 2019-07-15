Culture & Lifestyle / Don’t Lose Your Noodle With Bad Noodles: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A South Asian Kick

Don’t Lose Your Noodle With Bad Noodles: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A South Asian Kick

Culture & Lifestyle Jul 15, 2019

Geeta Wahab

by  

From Hakka to Kheer, check out these quick and easy (and yummy!) noodle recipes that will liven up your tastebuds! 

Noodles don’t always come to mind when you think South Asian cuisine, it’s a world dominated by rice and flat breads but don’t let that fool you. These super simple recipes will help open your eyes to both sweet and savoury noodle-based South Asian dishes that you won’t be able to get enough of. Simple and easy to cook, these recipes are quick to whip up and will be loved by all. Ho

w To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Spicy South Asian Kick 

Savoury Noodles

Hakka Veggie Noodle (scroll down below for directions) 

Ingredients

1 box pasta, 340 grams

1 medium onion, sliced

2 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 chili pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

2 carrots, grated

2 stalks celery, sliced

3 sprigs green onion, sliced

3 tablespoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon sambal olek or chilli paste

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil

 

Tangy Tomato Noodles (scroll down below for directions) 

Ingredients

1 box pasta, 340 grams

2 medium onions, sliced

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 chilli pepper, sliced

3 medium firm tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoon coriander leaves, sliced

½ teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Vegetable oil

How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Spicy South Asian Kick
How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Spicy South Asian Kick: Veggie Hakka Noodles. Photo Credit: Vege Cravings

Directions For Both Recipes

Step 1.

Cook the noodles according to the directions on the box (which ever brand you are using). Once noodles are cooked through, drain and give them a rinse with cool water, and then a quick drizzle of oil, toss, and set aside.

Step 2.

Add a drizzle of oil to a deep pan, and add garlic, ginger, chilli, and onions. Fry until toasted and fragrant.

Step 3.

Add veggies and remaining ingredients to pan and cook for a few minutes. Add noodles back to pan and toss. Remove from heat, and serve. Top with sliced green onions, or fresh tomato.

Both these recipes can have meat added to them, for the non-veggie eaters. Add diced chicken to the pan with the onions, garlic, ginger, and chilli and cook until chicken is cooked through. Continue with the rest of the directions as stated above.

 

How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Spicy South Asian Kick
How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Spicy South Asian Kick: Tangy Tomato Noodles. Photo Credit: Times of India

 

Sweet Option – Vermicelli Kheer

Ingredients

1 tablespoon ghee

1 cup broken vermicelli noodles

3 cloves – for roasting, optional

1 stick cinnamon – for roasting, optional

1 litre milk

8 tablespoon sugar – can add more for extra sweetness

½ teaspoon cardamom seeds

12 saffron strands

3 tablespoon sliced almonds

2 tablespoon golden raisins

 

Directions

Step 1.

Add ghee to pan, and warm at medium heat. If you want to toast the clove and cinnamon, add now and fry for a couple minutes. Add vermicelli noodles, and fry until light golden brown colour. Turn stove to medium low heat.

Step 2.

Slowly add milk, stirring, so it doesn’t burn. Let the milk and noodles come to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Add sugar, saffron, almonds, and cardamom, and mix well.

Continue to cook on low until the mixture begins to thicken and noodles are cooked through.

Step 3.

Add raisins, stir and turn off the stove. Remove the pan from the direct heat and let cool. As mixture cools it will thicken as well.

 

How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Spicy South Asian Kick: Vermicelli Kheer. Photo Credit: Piping Pot Curry
How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Spicy South Asian Kick: Vermicelli Kheer. Photo Credit: Piping Pot Curry

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Vege Cravings

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

COMMENTS

July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer

ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company

"Girl Up" Documentary Reveals How Human Trafficking Is Happening Right Here At Home

Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"

We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now

Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals

Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home

Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women

The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism

It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship

No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now

Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy

Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!

'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Showbiz & Celebrity

These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
Health & Wellness

Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!

FEATURED

Culture & Lifestyle
Veggie Hakka Noodles. Photo Credit: Vege Cravings

Don't Lose Your Noodle With Bad Noodles: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A South Asian Kick
Showbiz & Celebrity

These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Health & Wellness

Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
Beauty & Grooming

Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
Culture & Lifestyle

July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer

Trending

Beauty & Grooming

Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
Health & Wellness

Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
Culture & Lifestyle
Veggie Hakka Noodles. Photo Credit: Vege Cravings

Don't Lose Your Noodle With Bad Noodles: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A South Asian Kick
Showbiz & Celebrity

These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now

Popular

Culture & Lifestyle
Veggie Hakka Noodles. Photo Credit: Vege Cravings

Don't Lose Your Noodle With Bad Noodles: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A South Asian Kick
Showbiz & Celebrity

These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
Health & Wellness

Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
Health & Wellness

Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
Culture & Lifestyle

July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer